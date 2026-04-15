Things started heading south pretty early on in Trump’s first go at the presidency. Not so much in terms of intent or policy, but in the chaotic White House. He ran a turnstiles personnel policy, that was beyond parody. It was Apprentice style “you’re fired”.

Trump 47 seemed different. “He has learned”, was the oft-heard refrain. And he did a shed load of good, at home and abroad, during the first year. Not least were the canny picks. Especially the big three – Vance, Rubio and (especially) RFK Jr, the all-time Covid hero among men. (I have always thought that his father, RFK, was a rare star. An arsehole, to be fair. But a star. But the son has been way better).

Then came the madness of 2026. I don’t mean Persia. Too early to tell, on that one. VDH remains positive on Persian outcomes. And others are bullish on war outcomes.

And I am not persuaded by and because of the endless punditocracy, led by Trump apostates Owens, Carlson and Kelly. Expertise is compromised, always, by blatant Jew hatred. But they might just be accidently correct on Trump’s over-the-cliff year.

Let’s start with the sackings. Noehm and Bondi were high profile recruits. Gorgeous, of course. Now gone. Whatever their crimes, one always gets the feeling, with Trump, that it is all about something personal. And it suggests a whiff of Trump 45, who went on (then) to be a Covid disaster. A fucking disaster.

Then we have the attack on the Pope. Now, after Francis, a faith-shaker of a Pontiff, I am agnostic about Pope Leo. Certainly, who could now be a reflexive ultramontanist? Damian Thompson, the sine qua non of Papal observers, has a great and balanced piece on “Pope Bob”.

https://spectator.com/article/how-pope-leo-xiv-is-quietly-reshaping-the-vatican/

Rod Dreher suggests that Trump has lost the plot.

I’m sure you have all seen the full image that Trump shared of himself, as Jesus. He was widely and appropriately condemned by just about everybody — Catholics, Protestants, everybody. Because it was blasphemous for one thing, and because it’s — what’s the phrase? — batsh*t crazy! Even by Trump standards. America is in a very serious war now, a war Trump started, and yet he takes the time to post garbage like that. Something is very seriously wrong with that man. I think he’s losing it. Not kidding. It is not enough to shrug and say “Oh, that’s just Trump being Trump.” Some of us take holy things seriously. You don’t do things like that. You just don’t. Unless you are an insane narcissist. … A leading Catholic politician of the nationalist Right in Europe texted me asking what the hell is going on with Trump attacking Leo like this, and then posting an image of himself as Jesus? This person said that Trump is making it extremely difficult on politicians of the nationalist Right. Their enemies are doing all they can to tie them to Trump, who comes off as a disgraceful lunatic when he does stuff like this.

WTF?

One papal attack on social media doesn’t make a summer, of course. But … the signs are portentous, and not good. Freewheeling (good) can suddenly look like mayhem (bad). Not good in a US President.

And you don’t need to lose the plot during an unpopular war with an uncertain end, and massive domestic pain at the bowser. Decidedly, you do not.

But really, Trump is carrying on like a post-mid-terms second term president. One problem. We haven’t had the mid-terms yet. Which, now, are likely to give the Democrats a majority in the House of Representatives. Which means … more impeachments (guaranteed) and a totally blown-away last two years of the 47 presidency.

And the MAGA revolution … goneski. Is that what he really wants? What is he even thinking?

We have just seen, in Hungary, that the populist insurgency, with all its hope, is forever fragile. Orban is gone. Nothing is forever in politics. Nothing. The globalists are having wet dreams. They invested heavily in Orban’s defeat. And they anticipate the massive reversal.

As the man says … everything changes. Trump exits in January 2029. Gavin Newsom may be president. Or some such. God help us all. All hope gone.

Trump had a duty, above all others, to cement Trumpism. He may well have blown it, one tweet at a time.

Perhaps, in 2015, when Trump came down the escalator to announce his initial tilt, and I was aghast, I was right, after all. It was NEVER about him.

JD remains the hope of the side. His recent sanity about Pope Leo and his forays into US politics suggests a way back. We shall see.

Paul Collits

15 April 2026