Observers of the trajectory (death spiral?) of the Liberal Party – who even mentions the Nats anymore? – will have noticed that the Party is “under new management”, to use a phrase adopted by Tony Abbott.

We all thought that it was now run by a duumvirate, of Abbott as President and Angus Taylor as Parliamentary leader. With Abbott doing most of the heavy lifting, it would seem. The mission is not to win the next election, even though that might appear eminently doable, when the opposition is the worst government in Australia’s, and possibly anyone’s, history. No, the mission is simply to survive. This is in the light of the likely extinction level event that has overtaken the Party, and about which many inside the Canberra bubble have failed to comprehend.

But it isn’t a duumvirate leading the restoration effort. No, it is actually a triumvirate. The third leg is a Clegg. Louise Clegg. Also known as Mrs Angus Taylor.

Clegg, with legal chops and extensive establishment connections, has assumed centre stage through her increasingly prolific writing and commentary. She appears to be especially focused on One Nation. And, like all Liberals, it is largely navel gazing.

But she is part of the A Team.

Not far back, she engaged in a tit-for-tat with my old social media buddy, Dan Ryan, who runs an outfit called the National Conservatism Institute of Australia.

https://nationalconservatism.org.au/contact/

Like most internecine Liberal Party debates, it went nowhere and proved nothing. Arguing about the true nature of conservatism is merely fiddling while Australia burns.

Clegg’s latest piece in what is becoming a regular column can be found here:

Menzies would not have built One Nation | The Spectator Australia

Terry Barnes provides a lead in:

The day after Newspoll joining other polls in putting One Nation at the top of voters’ primary vote choice, Louise Clegg’s magazine article, and reader comments thereon, sum up why the Liberal party could never be ON, but Louise also highlights – inadvertently perhaps – why ON is surging. We who still have faith in the party of Menzies need to listen to the leavers of the broad church, and ask ourselves what we need to do regain their interest and trust. We can’t just hope the lost sheep soon will come home, dragging their tails behind them, even if we have justifiable reservations about the capabilities of their new shepherds to lead them. Tony Abbott has got that as the new Liberal president, but has Angus Taylor and his parliamentary ‘team’ got it too?

Listen to the leavers? Nope. Too late for that. Oh, and ON isn’t just about the failure of the Libs, by the way. There was a surge of support for ON after the recent budget from hades. Labor’s vote has collapsed since. They didn’t go to the Libs. Nope. ON is taking votes off Labor.

Clegg’s article is titled “Menzies Would Not Have Built One Nation”. Maybe, maybe not. But I am sure he would now be voting for it. As David Flint recently argued:

https://www.spectator.com.au/2026/05/follow-menzies-vote-one-nation/

Those who still have faith in the Party of Menzies? If you are going, endlessly, to invoke Ming, best you get him right.

Clegg says:

One of the more dubious claims in Australian politics at present is that One Nation represents the future of Australian conservatism while the Liberal party represents its past.

Nope. ON isn’t about “conservatism”. It is about the people, accountability, the democratic social contract. About voting our way out of the crisis, absent violence in the streets. Arguments over conservatism are now pretty much irrelevant musings over the issues of the day before yesterday.

Clegg opines:

However attractive a movement’s message may be, governing requires something rather more than just slogans, cut-through or charismatic leadership. It requires policy development and the management of hundreds of people exercising delegated responsibility. It requires people turning up, day after day, to do the hard and often thankless work associated with governing a country. Much of this is not glamorous. Much of it is positively boring. I hate to break it, but Westminster systems have survived for centuries because they evolved to value and ultimately reward boring. And that is why Menzies, whatever frustrations he might have felt about the modern Liberal party, would have recognised that the true test of a political organisation is not whether it can attract followers in a particular moment. It is whether it can build institutions capable of outliving its founder, dispersing authority and resisting the perennial temptation to concentrate power in fewer hands. That was a central challenge facing political movements and parties when Menzies founded the Liberal party. It remains a central challenge today.

I have to confess, I have no idea what she is talking about here, and so question its relevance, outside undergraduate debating circles. Sadly, in view of Angus Taylor’s bizarre, latest intervention, that the Liberals’ crisis is the result of Labor’s budget, it seems that confused, shallow thinking runs in the family. No wonder that Abbott will have to do the heavy lifting for the triumvirate.

The rest of Clegg’s piece is about the Glorious Revolution and Edmund Burke. I will yield to no one in my admiration for Burke. (Edmund, not Tony). But, really? This is obscure, ahistorical non-scholarship, at best.

Perhaps a few Liberal apologists need to remember that Menzies had given up on the Libs within a few short years of his departure (in 1966). And the Libs of the 1970s were, by several orders of magnitude, better than the dregs we have now. Peopled by serious men. Yes, mainly men. Pretty unified, ideologically. Committed to fiscal rectitude. Socially conservative. Rabid in opposition, mediocre, but not disastrous, in government. The Nats (Country Party) weren’t yet Brokeback.

Yes, there were a few token wets. Like Don Chipp, who did the right thing and left the building. But most of the dissidents were eccentrics (Billy Wentworth) or failed leadership aspirants (Snedden, Peacock). The unity and supreme focus then displayed was well demonstrated in October and November 1975.

The Liberal decline has occurred, since, in stages. First, we had Greiner and his tilt at technocracy, urged and led by his Svengali, Gary Sturgess. They planted the seeds, disastrous all, like outsourcing, new public management, corporatism and privatisation (a grifting play for all concerned). Greiner was also a closet wet. Sturgess called his philosophy “dry and warm”. We now know what that really means.

Then we had Howard’s “broad church”. There were outliers, like Peter Costello who marched across the “sorry” Bridge. Who craved the top job. And who eventually fell into the habit of running the Marxist Channel Nine biffing journalists at airports. Most of the Howard troops fell into line.

But was the church that broad? Maybe the BC was a construct, like multiculturalism, used to maintain a fiction of blended individualism, a battle of ideas, a meritocracy of sorts. A melting pot that works. But no, the Liberal Party “church” is narrow, not broad. There are two competing mini-fiefdoms, that is all. One is essentially populist (One Nation lite) and the other globalist, DEI, high immigration, and green as Murray Watt.

(Murray Who? Labor’s Minister for the Environment, the real cooker in our midst, is spending over 50 million bucks on academics from ANU and other “centres of learning” to come up with ways of having windfarms kill fewer birds. Make them higher!)

https://www.skynews.com.au/opinion/taxpayers-slugged-45-million-to-protect-birds-from-bowens-windmills/video/d2ff02aa45994708dd1bffcc761b5b4d

Yes, the leftist members of the broad church support the Paris Agreement and net zero. The church ain’t that broad. Just two radically opposed wings.

Which leads us to the corrupted, careerist, utterly feminised, factionalised Liberal rabble we now have. Upon which I have previously adumbrated.

Two parties within one structure. A non-UniParty. A party run by Turnbull globalists who, on occasions, gift leadership positions to (apparently) old style conservatives, who are all too scared to speak truth to Liberal Party power when it counts.

Menzies foresaw none of this, and would have rejected every last bit of it. Menzies didn’t create a broad church. He created a Party for “the forgotten people”. Very specifically. Deliberately. Consciously. Sounds a bit familiar, n’est-ce pas?

Paul Collits

9 June 2026