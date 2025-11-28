Some years ago, I was at a conference dinner in New Zealand.

The conversation turned to American politics. I forget the exact context, but at some point my colleague and I were trying to make the point that Hillary Clinton should be in jail. It may have seemed like an ideologically motivated throwaway line. It was not. We said that she broke the law (through her private email servers). It was and is the law. And she broke it. End of debate. Oh no. Not the end of debate. Someone at the table blurted out, “well, they’re your facts. Not mine”.

A new take on Daniel Patrick Moynihan’s point – you are entitled to your own opinions, but not to your own facts. Now, not so much. At this point, you realise there is no point.

Some of us often wonder why some political actors and many among the sixty per cent are so averse to logic, evidence, science (defined as empirically verifying falsifiable hypotheses through replicable experiments), reason, debate and making concessions to reality in the face of overwhelming confirmation you are wrong.

It is not hard to find examples of policies and governments that are either stupid or evil or pointless or all three. That don’t pass the logic/evidence test. Mostly we don’t get evidence-based policy. We get policy-based evidence. Look at Covid zero. Look at climate change. Look at the purported benefits of mass immigration. Look at American interventions in Iraq and Afghanistan. Look at quantitative easing (the monetary tree). Look at trying to regulate the internet. Look at socialism. And all central planning. Look at the argument that more female leaders make for better governance. Look at the claim that mass, public child care from the earliest age makes for happy children. No one ever really tries to argue the merits on these.

Look at continuing with failed policies and expecting a different outcome.

When cognitive dissonance rules, the game is up. Look at the bizarre ability to hold simultaneously the view that fossil fuels emissions are evil, and that it is fine for Australia to export coal to China so that THEY can “pollute” the planet. As our Prime Minister believes, and as Johannes Leak cartooned this week (at the paywalled Australian) with telling clarity.

Why are people so susceptible to propagating and supporting dud ideas? And why is it futile arguing politics on facts and evidence? Some years back, I argued in Quadrant that ideology can make us believe and say some odd things, and so make fools of us all. Especially the progressive left. Taking one for the team in the face of facts that destroy your position. I said in 2018:

One of the consequences of ideology-driven, rather than fact-driven, political positioning is that it ensures baseless positions and arguments survive in the marketplace of ideas for way longer than they should, indeed long past their used-by dates. It also often makes ideologues simply look stupid, when they hold to embarrassing positions in the face of overwhelming contrary evidence. Yet because ideology trumps evidence, these people have no option but to keep digging the hole. The results ain’t pretty.

The power of ideology can be lethal, logic wise. But there are other explanations of what be called persistent policy stupidity syndrome:

· Intellectual and/or moral pride;

· The felt need for the othering of your opponents, at all costs;

· The belief that your opponent isn’t just wrong, but morally inferior;

· The postmodernist belief that there is no truth, only opinion;

· The postmodernist and Marxist practice that power trumps all else, including debate and contested views – individual debates are merely battles in a larger war, which must be one;

· A winner-take-all approach to politics and governing, meaning that you can never, ever be seen to have lost;

· Th doozy of them all – the belief that logic itself is a white, male, heteronormative, colonialist social construct.

Most of these defy, well, logic. For a discussion of the last, see:

The ever-thoughtful (and useful) Rod Dreher – he of the enormous intellectual hinterland and the ability to hone in, exocet missile-like, on the topics that matter – has, perhaps inadvertently and tangentially, addressed this question, in several references as follows:

… yesterday I was interviewed by a couple of liberal journalists, one of them Christian, and came away literally shocked that they cannot conceive that anybody who thinks different than they do about migration and multiculturalism is anything but a Bad Person. I’m not talking about mere disagreement; I’m talking about an apparent cognitive block that will not let them even consider that the other side might have a point. The day before, one liberal who is active in public life told me that they have a big UK problem with “ethnonationalists” — which, I learned later, meant to this person “anybody who thinks Britain should prioritize Britishness, in any way.” These people, broadly, are the ones in power, both in the government (I include Tories too, not just Labour and Lib Dems) and in many private institutions. Should David Betz be proven right, and Britain falls into civil war, that class will be absolutely shocked by the hatred of themselves that they have created by their indifference to and contempt for the suffering, and even the opinions, of their countrymen.

And this:

Yet as Renaud Camus has said, this “second career of Adolf Hitler,” in which the Nazi dictator is invoked against any and all criticism of mass migration, or opposition to this or that aspect of liberalism, has the effect of advancing the decline and disintegration of the nation, and opening the door for the real thing. People who are told that they are wrong to notice their own dispossession, their pain over loss of community and a sense of meaning, and such things — indeed, that being angry or sad over them is a sign of their own wickedness — well, eventually they will either give up, or give themselves over to someone or something that takes them seriously. Next:

… shortly before my memoir The Little Way Of Ruthie Leming came out, a radical young freelancer named Elon Green wrote a piece in Slate saying a book will be coming out soon that purport to be the story of a kind and good small-town teacher who died early of cancer. Sounds great, he said, but we must not forget that its author, Rod Dreher, is a homophobe — and therefore, we must boycott this book. They did this kind of thing all the time — and if you didn’t feel the full force of it, it’s because you did not work in circles dominated by the Left. Eventually, though, it made its way to corporate America. One British friend told me that as a new employee at a major American corporation, she innocently used the phrase “Chinese whispers” — the term the British use for what we Americans call “the telephone game,” in which a message becomes increasingly corrupted as it is passed along individually through a network. They immediately sent her for re-education. This was in the 1990s! In time, it was everywhere. And Trump or no Trump, it still is, in many places. … it really does seem like the establishment, across the board, simply will not let themselves see and hear the world outside their bubble. Anybody who disagrees? Ethnonationalist. Fascist. Racist.

Finally:

One of the core forces that tore Germany up and opened the door for Hitler was the inability or unwillingness of its people to listen to each other, and to grant the other standing in the discussion. You cannot have a liberal democratic order without this — and so soon enough, they did not.

There are many elements to this, and repeating themes. Many on the so-called right – really, the centre – naively yearn for the days of rational policy debates, and a fair intellectual contest. They see politics as being like an event at the Oxford Union. The progressives and leftists of our day see politics as war. So what if climateers jetting off to the latest international confab look like hypocrites? So what if we (the leftists) are banding with imperialist Muslims who hate us and all we sign up to? So long as Israel and the broader West lose. So what if free speech is smashed by laws designed to prevent offence-giving? Those defending wokism, its victimology and its outworkings don’t believe in rational, free debate anyway. As we have seen herein.

Those who expect that democracies will continue to harbour, encourage and be run on the lines of free and rational debate, and that the rational actor model still works as a model of policymaking, will be very disappointed. We have lost the will to critical thinking. If we as a society still believed in it, well, we would insist that it was at the core of our education system. We don’t, and it isn’t.

An American by the name of Michael Young who writes a substack called Wokal Distance recently had this to say:

Critical theory always radicalizes into absurdity.

For these guys, logic isn’t even a thing. Not a category to concern us. It simply matters not to the elites, who believe that power is the only currency in town, that many see their policies as “absurd”. Absurd is merely sticks and stones. Names won’t hurt them. Well, they haven’t so far.

Michael Young also reported on a recent direct experience he had of the direction of travel, ideology versus logic-wise:

However, if you want to understand where Nick Fuentes gets purchase with young men I will tell you how it happened by telling you about my experience at the orientation night when my son joined elementary school band: My 11 year old son joined the elementary school band, and so I went to the parents orientation night which was held at a local high-school. As the night went on it became obvious to me why young men rage against the larger social system. The classrooms were inundated with DEI messages and trans pride flags. On the walls there were posters, stickers and various decorations that all invoked the various totems if diversity. Black lives matter messaging, decolonization messaging, LGBTQ+ messaging, and basically ever sort of race and gender social justice messaging you can imagine was present. The advertisements for post-secondary opportunities featured social justice education prominently, including advertising a course on indigenous ways of knowing” as something grade 12 students should pursue upon graduation. Many of the teachers has “this is a safe space” sticker son their doors, and others had variations of “in this house” messaging on their doors or on the walls of the classroom. The entire aesthetic which dominated the decoration of classrooms was the progressive leftist coded “in this house” and “be kind” aesthetic. As soon as you walked into a classroom there was no doubt as the political leanings of whichever teacher occupied that classroom. The only way I can describe it is to say that progressive social justice activists have colonized the school and marked their territory. A woman in a mask (who was in charge) got up and read a number of land acknowledgements before acknowledging the contribution of indigenous people to ways of knowing. Standard leftist land acknowledgement boilerplate. Additionally, every interaction was done in the style of HR style professionalism mixed with progressive leftist coded gentle parenting. When it comes to how the teachers behaved I am going to draw on both that night and the other times I have been at my son’s school in order to explain it. To begin, the boys are treated almost as though they are defective girls. The feminine modes of interaction and socialization are treated as though they are the only legitimate modes of interaction and serve as the taken for granted way to properly interact and navigate the world. Almost all the authority figures at my son’s school are women with almost no exceptions.

Quite the story. See also:

The deliberate destruction of truth and logical debate and the othering of anyone who dissents from politically correct narratives, especially through the traditional method of civil debate – now a naïve pipedream in the West – will only drive the unrepresented away from any real belief in democracy – voting our way out of the mess, to invoke Mark Steyn again – and into the arms of those who don’t think democracy is, any longer, the answer. Like the Germans did in 1933, wearied of the failed Weimar Republic and Germany’s then-version of the open society. We all know who they voted for next. This is Dreher’s worry, now.

It is beyond irony, by the way, that Popperian science (and social science especially) have been destroyed by those who are the successors of Popper’s post World War Two liberal (open society) political consensus.

Ah, so THAT is why our opponents don’t seem to get logic.

Paul Collits

28 November 2025