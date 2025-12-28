Many moons ago, I wrote a Masters thesis on Robert Nozick, the doyen of twentieth century libertarian philosophers, Murray Rothbard and others notwithstanding. (At least, Nozick was a libertarian for a time. He recanted later in life).

Nozick’s magnum opus was Anarchy, State and Utopia, published in 1974. He argued that a “minimal state”, no less and no more, was justified, needed and exciting. He argued against anarchists and private armies, and said that anything more than a minimal state with its police force to keep the peace was unjustified. He equated taxation with forced labour. And he thought that, within this framework, separate tribes – my word, not his – would thrive and live in harmony and peace, getting on with their own lives and in their own communities. A liberal utopia.

This was, and remains, congenial theory. It is, of course, riddled with errors and lacking any transferability to the real world. For Nozick, it was all a bit of a philosophical game, and an opportunity for one-upmanship on his colleague, John Rawls, who favoured a welfare state over a minimal one.

Since Nozick’s time, the world has been overtaken by all sorts. Reverse colonialism, aka foreign invasions of the first world. The ever-growing administrative state, despite the efforts of 1980s Nozick disciples in high places. Upstream-from-politics cultural revolutions. The rise of globalism. Globalist, economically imperialist China. Islamist jihad. Health tyranny. Bad actors growing on trees. Internationalist bankers growing money on trees. The growing, technology-enabled soft power of our times that makes Nozick’s notion of “coercion” look pretty quaint. The collapse of any material distinction between “left” and “right”. The passing of nation-states which, one assumes, might have been the instruments for a Nozickean revolution. Above all, by self-weaponising, aggrandising tribes.

Many of us would welcome both the minimal state and its self-regulating utopias. It is a beautiful theory and a worthwhile end-game. Who doesn’t want no taxation, a merely ceremonial Albo and no wars, external or civil?

Funnily enough, Nozick’s utopias are not a gazillion miles from Malcolm Fraser’s vision of harmonious multi-culturalism, fuelled then and since by unchecked, libertarian-supported mass immigration. Fraser was well-meaning but naïve beyond all telling. (Incidentally, Fraser met F A Hayek, the other liberal subject of that same MA thesis, in 1976, and seemed not to fully understand Hayek’s key messages, certainly not his economic ones).

And Fraser’s utopian vision of harmonious community relations among what he and others assumed would be benign, integrationist migrants is now almost universally shared by liberals and globalists of all stripes. Diversity is our strength, and all that. Like all political theories, the progenitors of these ideas assumed “good actors”. Now, as we know, the world is run by bad actors and ideologues who understand soft power. And, to my own shame and intellectual naivete – I was only twenty-five, in my defence – I totally discounted the conservative critique of Nozick’s theories in the 1970s. And the importance of tradition and the threats to freedom posed by cultural hegemony and soft power.

Speaking of which … It is no secret that Muslim jihad is now one of the greatest threats to harmonious, peaceful Western living. As I have recently argued, in The Pillars of Jihad.

One of the more thoughtful critics of Islamic power is Gad Saad. He of the Saad Truth podcasts.

His recent interview with the excellent Sahar TV is worth watching:

Saad points out that Islamist expansionism is actually not based on violence, contrary to what many of us have assumed and to which the pathetic political class is now responding. Or pretending to respond to.

Andrew Gold at Heretics is also onto this.

Post-Bondi, the world of the infidel seems more Thomas Hobbes – life being nasty, brutish and short – than Robert Nozick. But Saad says that the Islamist, long-game strategy is threefold and non-violent:

· Demography – they are having more babies than we are;

· Immigration;

· They are preying on the West’s weaknesses, with propaganda, hybrid warfare and alliances with other anti-West types.

The terror creates fear and feeds into submission, of course. But it only part of the deal.

They have been pressing our buttons. They know that we have guilt and that we regard our own “bigotry” as a far greater sin than their violence and invasion. They have played the trump card, “Islamophobia”, with dexterity and subtleness beyond our comprehension. They have created “the Jews” as the enemy of us all. They have played us for fools. They have spun a web. And the West’s leftists, who occupy most of the commanding heights of our institutions, would be the Islamists’ first lethal targets come the revolution. They have bought it all.

Enoch Powell, the1960s prophet of mass immigration disaster, would be spinning in his grave. And he was worried about a few West Indians!

Saad told the story of a Norwegian man who was raped by a third world immigrant. The perp got three years, or so. Now the rape victim is regretful that the now released rapist is to be deported back to Mogadishu. He fears for the rapist’s “safety” back home. This the contemporary West. The fear of being thought bigoted trumps dispensing justice to rapists and terrorists.

It is a soft-power game. And they are no less expansionist than the colonial empires of yore and Hitler’s Third Reich. They have competitors, of course. The Chinese and the Davos globalists come to mind. But the Islamists are currently best in breed at playing the weak horse game.

Those who have read and absorbed Michel Houellebecq’s Submission and Mark Steyn’s America Alone will have processed the core messages, and will not be surprised by Gad Saad’s latest insights.

Meantime, the political class will hunt down gun owners, issue multiple press releases, have Royal Commissions into trivia, obsess about the ISIS-violence-stuff, ignore the bigger picture – the Islamists’ openly admitted (to Gad Saad) “long game” – and pretend that diversity is (still) our strength.

They ARE good, these guys, as I have said.

The liberal utopian dream lies in ruins. Both Nozick’s version, and the version of the utopians who dreamed up the League of Nations (Woodrow Wilson, after World War One) and the post-World War Two open society brigade. That lasted until Francis Fukuyama’s end of history thesis came a-cropper.

We all thought, until Samuel Huntington’s Clash of Civilisations’ reality check in the late 1990s, that all would be good, what with international liberal democracy. Even Deng’s China would come on board. It was Clinton-Bush 43 kumbaya bullshit.

Such are the dangers of utopianism, in all its forms.

