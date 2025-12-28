PCPS Paul Collits Political Science

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Muzz Morris's avatar
Muzz Morris
10h

Paul, your articles and content go from strength to strength. What a shame most of our politicians are too stupid and/or arrogant to realise the obvious potential outcomes of current worldwide power struggles.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Paul Collits · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture