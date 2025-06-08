PCPS Paul Collits Political Science

Lapun Ozymandias
I listened to the Anderson-Uhlmann podcast on the absurdity of Australia’s headlong rush to its economic doom earlier today. Uhlmann is brilliant in his command of the topic and his ability to enunciate it.

However, they both treated the ‘Renewables’ folly in terms of it being a serious case of irrationality by the Net-Zero advocates - whereas in reality, the dominance of the ‘Climate Emergency’ meme here in dumbed-down Australia is actually powered through the deep corruption of its ostensible advocates by the cash-rich ‘Renewables’ industry. That is why the eminently buyable jerks in academia, the bloodsucking $cientist ‘experts’, and the corporate media talking-head liars who promote the Climate Emergency meme either remain silent about its falsity, or actively promote it by giving it their imprimatur. Because the buyable $cientist arseholes have sold their souls for thirty pieces of silver, they are all well taken care of by their ‘Renewables’ mates.

I suspect that in twenty years time, the former students of the universities, finding themselves poverty-stricken in low paying jobs, may seek retribution on those who facilitated Australia’s collapse into a low-wage burger-flipping and tattoo parlour economy.

