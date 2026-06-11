In a week or two, I hope to have the chance to meet Vince Sorrenti, the comedian. He is MC’ing a (Sydney) Wests Magpies dinner that I will be attending.

Vince once hosted a TV show back in the day, called Let’s Make a Deal.

Well, in this post UniParty age, now the also rans of Australian politics, aka the Liberal Party, want to do a deal with One Nation. Or, at least, some of the Lib politicians do. It is hard to see who now speaks for the poor old Libs. Mr Taylor? Mrs Taylor? Its unelected, but vocal, new President?

A bloke called Tony Pasin, said to be Angus Taylor’s numbers man, wants a (farcical) non-compete deal with ON. Cheekily. We won’t stand in seats you might win, and you won’t stand in “our” seats. This isn’t even superficially a goer for ON. We will “give up” seats we know we can’t win anyway. And you will give up seats you might well take from us.

Really. How dumb do you think ON is?

When you hold NO cards, then the only hand you should be playing is open misere. 18 per cent plays 31 per cent. No momentum plays massive momentum. Collapsing membership plays surging membership. Collapsing fundraising plays bursting coffers.

One Nation’s Fire the Liar fund raising campaign has surged past 2 million dollars in 24 hours.

Pauline Hanson has sent “Fire the Liar” billboard trucks into Anthony Albanese’s electorate after raising more than $1.5 million in a revenge campaign against Labor’s “Stop One Nation” fundraiser.

https://www.skynews.com.au/australia-news/politics/fire-the-liar-pauline-hanson-sends-billboard-trucks-to-albaneses-electorate-after-15m-fundraising-blitz/news-story/f442ebbce3ce4a4d20f0e0369431003a

This was Albo’s EOFY pleading. Pathetic.

Who on earth would currently admit to giving the Libs any money? Or giving a donation to Albo’s mob of liars? Albo has had his own Streisand Effect moment. Creating a public “stop ON” funding campaign really was an own goal. Square Head Albo really is a moron, whatever else you might want to say about him.

But the Lib’s Tony Pasin said his piece on dealmaking with ON. And got his “shut up” from his leader, incidentally.

https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2026/jun/11/angus-taylor-liberal-leader-rejects-one-nation-seat-share-pauline-hanson-threat-ntwnfb

Just about every last Liberal had a view on “the deal” and, naturally, were only too happy to talk about it publicly. Doing what they know best – talking about themselves. Many of them seem to be called Andrew. Bragg, a leader of the wets. The vastly overrated Hastie, of BRS (in)fame. And the inevitable, appalling McLachlan, still leading the way with his dumb-ass insults against Pauline Hanson.

So many opinions. AND so many Andrews. It is almost like Andrew Gold interviewing Andrew Lownie about Andrew Mountbottom, aka the artist formerly known as Prince. What should the collective noun be for a bunch of Andrews? A Lolita of Andrews? A Ghislaine of Andrews? A Fergie of Andrews?

Well, as always, the Libs are speaking with many, conflicting tongues.

And lying about their motives, of course. “All we care about is the Australian people”. Nope. Not true. Not even close. That line doesn’t even provide plausible deniability. It is up there with “we’ve changed our position”. These people in Canberra STILL think we are idiots. That we don’t see things. As the 31 per cent polling number suggests, we have FINALLY shown that we are not. Yes, it took a while. Whatever has happened over the last twelve months – and there are a few theories about – the penny has not just dropped, but has thudded into the ground.

Some Libs, as would be expected, are questioning Tony Abbott’s “interventions” in “matters that don’t concern him”. Did ANYONE think he was going to get a free ride, let alone public loyalty, from the Sons of Turnbull? The successors of those who knifed him in 2015. (What on earth was he thinking when he took on this job)?

There are now two factions. Or, there are still two factions, only with new names. The “accommodate ON” faction, and the “disparage and insult ON” faction. The latter, no doubt made up of leftie “moderates”, perhaps don’t yet realise the absurdity of their position. You insult Pauline Hanson. You insult all her supporters. Because your attack is about her policies and philosophy. And her supporters are all signed up to these. But, oh … many of these ON supporters were formerly YOUR OWN voters. Whom you once loved and cherished and valued. And whose support you still seek (apparently).

Oops. Go back to grade school, guys. You must have been home sick the day the political smarts were given out.

Many commenters at The Australian, where you go to find common sense, say that the Libs must get rid of the wets. (We only buy it for the commenters, not, by and large, for the journalists). The elephant in the Liberal room. Of course, this is the only way forward. But no one has yet come up with the game plan, the strategy, the template, for the necessary action to hose these hybrid globalists out of the building. Until someone does, the endless Libs’ nightmare will continue. And like all slow train wrecks, it will remain very painful for its former supporters.

The Libs need to get their lines right and lined up. Otherwise, they will continue to look like a self-obsessed, mutually contradicting, confused, spent rabble. Lacking any new ideas. And looking only in the rearview mirror.

And the “new management” will look decidedly contingent.

At least they and their remaining champions seem to have given up on the “splitting the rightwing vote” assertions. Now it is the Libs who are splitting the rightwing vote, after all.

One thing we have in Australia, for all its patently obvious faults, is the preferential voting system. Unlike the UK, with its FPP system and vote splitting on the right (with Reform UK and its more virulent new competitor, Restore Britain), which, it can more plausibly argued there, might deliver more leftist government, Australia might still have a way out of the current mess.

The UK argument has been well put here:

https://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/the-splintered-right-will-gift-makerfield-to-burnham-and-the-far-left/

The Libs are already preferencing ON, as they (mostly) did recently in South Australia). So, there is no need for a formal “deal” as we approach the next election.

One remaining question.

Who still cares about the Libs, you might ask? Why are we still wasting oxygen on them? Well, the Lib branch of the UniParty rump still has an important, residual role in Australian politics … to get out of the way of the now extremely potent, dissident insurgency. To recognise the writing is on the wall, and to act with decorum as they exit the stage. And to do the right thing for the new broomers.

Perhaps Vince Sorrenti will have a few Coalition jokes. Let’s make a deal!

Paul Collits

11 June 2026