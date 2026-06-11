PCPS Paul Collits Political Science

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Stephen Linsenmeier
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Another very entertaining read Paul. And spot-on analysis as always. AI came up with a “Council of Andrews” but that sounds like granting them too much credit. The other one is a “Sister of Andrews” named after the Andrews Sisters which pretty much sums up (half of) the Once-Was-Libs party.

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