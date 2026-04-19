My first encounter with Lismore (New South Wales) was in 1993, from memory.

I landed at Lismore Regional Airport in a small, chartered plane full of politicians, following the hairiest flight of my life. The Industry Commission report on regional development I was carrying had bits of chicken sandwich all over it. There was probably chicken all over the fuselage as well. God, it was rough. Not being a great flier, I all but kissed the tarmac.

So, this is Lismore …

I returned in early 2002. To acquire a dog. We had been on a family holiday in nearby Ballina, one of our regular sojourns there. Naturally Lismore was in flood. But we got through, picked up Missy and headed home to Sydney. Sadly, Missy didn’t make it past six. Killed by a car on the infamous Pennant Hills Road.

Then in 2006, we bought an investment property just around the corner from where we had got the pup.

In 2018, having returned from some years working in New Zealand, we kicked out the wonderful tenant, a single father of five who had been THE perfect custodian of the home that would quickly become my favourite place. Of all the dozens of places in which I have resided.

Lismore was meant to be a quick property reno and flip. But we stayed.

Shortly after I arrived, the Australian Conservatives wanted a candidate for the NSW election. I put up my hand, and had the corflutes done, appeared on ABC radio, and garnered several hundred votes on a nil-campaign lasting three weeks. (Some numpty in the SMH later described me as a “failed candidate”, during an attack on my Pell counter-attack. Well, failure and success are relative, and I counted as a success my and the Independent candidate’s non-preferencing of the defeated Nats man, a woke, limp bloke with a famous local father. My political objectives were highly specific. And met.

Covid and its tyrannies came and went. In Lismore, we were punished by the Perrottet Government for an extra month of lockdown for having dared to have a low clot-shot take-up rate. Yes, the state injectables that (apparently) killed Shane Warne. A Covid criminal, a film crew guy, who dared to travel to Byron Bay unvaxxed, ended up down the road at Lismore Base Hospital. If I remember correctly, some staff refused to treat him. Never, ever forget what these bastards did to the innocent during that time.

The waters of the angry Wilsons River infamously came for our house on 28 February 2022. The first of two floods that struck within three weeks. Our beloved property escaped the floodwaters by twenty metres. Little tinnies going off to rescue those stranded – including those left to their fates by the selectively active SES – were moored in the waters across the road from us. We had spent the morning clearing the under-house of valuable books and such. The waters were coming up the street, a street never previously touched by Lismore’s many floods (like 1954 and 1974, the twin benchmarks). They engulfed cars left parked there by owners who assumed they were safe. The waters were also gushing down the hill through the drain-easement that runs through our back yard. Early afternoon, it looked as though the two waters were going to meet, then engulf us.

But then the rain stopped.

Power was out for a week. We were boiling kettles and charging phones up at the community centre atop the hill, and also at the Carmelite Monastery. All that remained to come were broken government promises, hideous bureaucracy, charges that those seeking redress were fraudsters trying to game the system, inaction on flood mitigation measures, endlessly slow processes for affected residents, and cute signs on road bridges proclaiming the climate catastrophe.

Family tragedy and now multiple real estate plays have meant that we haven’t spent much time here since early 2024, alas.

And now it is time to leave our once intended forever home. Double alas.

The house? An old-time, quirky Queenslander that catches the easterly breezes when on offer. Full of towering ceilings and deft, ornate touches. Tired but classy. Renovated out of the previous owner’s Italianate garishness. The kind of house you want to take with you, where’er you go.

What of the town, a stone’s throw from the Nimbin potheads, the Byron greenie-gazillionaires and the Mullum anti-vaxxers? Born of timber and dairy. Now a centre of public sector jobs, mainly. So, a government town. The home of heat and ageing hippies. A rainbow magnet. Home of the Tropical Fruits Festival. The refuge of the gay blades, especially up on Girard’s Hill, where properties often display, virtuously, signs that read:

In this house, we believe in love over hate, hope over fear, truth over lies, science over fiction, democracy over fascism.

Well, who the fuck doesn’t? Definitions of specific content may differ, of course. Another version has it:

In this house, we believe science is science, love is love is love, no human is illegal, healthcare is a human right, black lives matter, women’s rights are human rights, vaccines save lives, facts are non-negotiable, diversity makes us stronger.

Yes, Lismore has its share of low-information, self-important wankers. Wankers who tick all the inevitable boxes, one by one, and who feel the need to share publicly their irrelevant ideological preferences. I won’t miss these.

I won’t miss our local member, the endless Janelle Saffin, who has been here and abouts since Moses was a baby in a basket among the reeds. Former union gal. A talentless junior minister in the Minns Government. She once banned my comments from her Facebook page which challenged her Covid lies. Ah, good old cancel culture to silence voices contrary to the direction of narrative travel.

We also have here the Deputy Leader of the Nationals (Kevin Hogan). He seems a good bloke, though trapped in a legacy party that once defended the regions against urban hegemony but these days simply pursues “funding funding funding” for local “projects” that no one except grant-troughers want. Aka pork barrelling, for which the Nats have traditionally been regarded as best-in-breed.

Yes, it is time to leave Lismore. Lennon and Mac once penned a famous ballad about leaving:

Wednesday morning at five o’clock

As the day begins

Silently closing her bedroom door

Leaving the note that she hoped would say more

She goes down the stairs to the kitchen

Clutching her handkerchief

Quietly turning the backdoor key

Stepping outside, she is free

She, ... (we gave her most of our lives)

Is leaving (sacrified most of our lives)

Home (we gave her everything money could buy)

Father snores as his wife gets into her dressing gown

Picks up the letter that’s lying there

Standing alone at the top of the stairs

She breaks down and cries to her husband

Daddy, our baby’s gone.

Why would she treat us so thoughtlessly?

How could she do this to me?

She (we never thought of ourselves)

Is leaving (never a thought for ourselves)

Home (we struggled hard all our lives to get by)

She’s leaving home, after living alone, for so many years

Friday morning, at nine o’clock

She is far away

Waiting to keep the appointment she made

Greeting a man from the Motortrade

She (what did we do that was wrong)

Is Having (we didn’t know it was wrong)

Fun (fun is the one thing that money can’t buy)

Something inside, that was always denied,

for so many years,

She’s leaving home.

Hear it here:

Well, our child has left her earthly home, and once again, as in late 2007 (in Sydney), it is now the abandoned parents who are leaving home. Not this time leaving our children, though.

We are bound for the wondrous Blue Mountains. Collits country, as it happens, steeped in convict-bred, Collits family history:

https://collitsinn.com/our-history-2/

The land also where governments neither build new roads nor look after the ones they already have.

I wonder what “they believe” down there. Gazan babies have rights? Oils ain’t oils? Windfarms R Us? Don’t Free Persia? I Love China? Women are sometimes men? Oppression sucks except when it is progressive?

I can hardly wait.

These poignant reflections call to mind another time I left home, long ago. It wasn’t quite the parental lament of Lennon and McCartney. For when I left home for the nation’s capital in 1975, to embark on a life of political science, I had already been consigned by my well-intentioned and loving parents to two years of boarding school pain. Having survived that, I then proceeded along the lines of the freedom-seeking daughter of the Beatles song. No wonder I all but flunked first year uni.

No one did wrong. We all had our needs then, as now. Leaving always causes someone pain. One message sinks in. You are never too old to be leaving home.

For those of us lucky enough to see old age, there are always still two more enforced departures ahead. We all, or at least most of us, will have to face another institution one day, even worse than boarding school. And then there is the final departure.

Leaving home. It is a thing. A painful thing.

Paul Collits

19 April 2026