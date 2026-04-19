PCPS Paul Collits Political Science

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Chris Loft's avatar
Chris Loft
2d

Enjoy your new location and I always appreciate your writings 😀👍

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John Coe's avatar
John Coe
1d

By Jove you paint a picture that resonates. I feel for you. Best of British for the future. You both truly deserve it. Take care. I look forward your continuation.

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