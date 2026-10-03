PCPS Paul Collits Political Science

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john's avatar
john
Oct 3

where i live in qld has gone from 100% australian friendly and happy for the most part to maybe 40 to 50 % australian getting less every day gone is trust gone is people getting on or doing the right thing where this is heading is no where good while we have to look at low i q grubs like albanese wells burke bowen etc smirking and laughing

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