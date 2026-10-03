There is plenty of anger abroad across the Anglosphere and the West more broadly, right now. It is seen especially in Europe, though less so in Australia. At least for the moment.

In Europe, the enemy has come through the front door, aided and abetted by fifth columnists at home. The pushback is visceral. It is seen in the New IRA and the black-clad lads on the British Riviera, aka Dover and Portsmouth. The British state really has to expect a little anger when it jails a protester for two years – no misprint – for chucking a plastic bottle at the cops. Cops shepherding foreigners off their boats and into four-star hotels, with full welfare benefits. While the state is releasing rapists on to the streets.

The talk is of civil war.

But the reaction isn’t always anger. Sometimes it takes the form of sheer sadness. Every so often I check in with the podcast of an ageing British lad called Paul Thorpe. Recently he referred to a sense of “mourning” among the native English at the loss of their country. It is a nation “grieving”. His piece-to-camera is titled “They Stole Everything”. The kicker … “they changed the country and told us not to notice”.

There are many pearls of wisdom, all held together with a maudlin, elegiac tone. A sense of deep melancholy. Not driven by hatred of anyone. And stated elegantly. Moderately. With restraint.

Nothing Paul says is original, of course. But it resets anger to sadness, at least for a brief moment. In doing so, and perhaps not intentionally, he is calling for his (over 300,000) subscribers to reflect deeply and to contemplate the sheer depth of what they and we have lost. Ethnic cohesion, a high trust society, cultural unity, a sense of peace abroad across the land. Safety. Assurance. Home.

As the midwits of British Labour would say, without any sense of irony, it is all about “hope”.

You couldn’t make this level of misreading the room up. And yet Labour still leads the polls in Britain. Just. The Brits have seemed to have polled themselves into an unworkable future, even if enough of them were based, awake, sad and angry enough to mobilise. They have an electoral system (FPP) built for two parties, yet now there are about half a dozen parties each commanding double digit support. A recipe for disastrous stasis, post 2029.

Over the Channel, the French, as always, are revolting. The Germans are tilting left and right, with electoral force. There is enough pushback to light several counter-revolutions. The sentiments seem to fluctuate between anger and incredulity at the sheer incompetence of the ruling classes. The leaders have gone so far idiot-woke as to simply call forth derision.

You know you have lost the room when they are laughing at you. Note to Albo.

Down under, there is precious little anger OR sadness. Apparently. Merely indifference to our coming fate. And a leaning in to BAU politics, alas. It is the footy finals season, after all.

Perhaps the baseball bats are being held in reserve for the coming big three elections – Victoria in a few weeks, New South Wales in a few months, and Australia as a whole in 2028. Sometimes we hold our anger in check, and await the ballot box for revenge. And if the Aussie polls are accurate, the coming electoral anger will be directed at both branches of the liberal UniParty.

We can only hope.

In Australia, unlike Europe, the reverse colonialism has come through a number of side doors. Student visas run amok. Deals with India. Chinese investment in real estate. Gradualism in mass immigration, rather than a sudden Boris wave. And we stopped the boats a decade or so ago. Now they come in A 380s. We haven’t had an epidemic of grooming gangs. Yes, there was Bondi. And there are lawless streets of Melbourne. But …

The debates, such as they are, tend towards to safe-ish issues of cost of living, infrastructure pressures and housing crises. Pauline Hanson’s recent foray into the culture war ended in a stalemate. Deep down, Australians probably sense a loss, too. Just like the Brits to whom Paul Thorpe refers, and appeals. It hasn’t fully surfaced yet. Not on the streets.

Like Britain, Australia is two countries. The global cities, and the rest of the country. The anger is geographically spread. Those in the cities, certainly the woke zoomers, might resent the housing market, but there is little evidence they resent mass immigration. They have grown up with “diversity” as an ideology and a lived reality. And they are, decidedly, not sad about the changes that have occurred. They don’t know what we have lost. They don’t understand it.

There is another big difference between the Australian British colony and the mother country. Australia, like the United States, is a new nation built on largely benign immigration. As Tony Abbott argued in his recent new history of Australia. Britain is a nation with a millennium of Englishness as its bedrock. Mass immigration has hit it like a wrecking ball. We, on the other hand, have had a half a century (post-World War Two) of measured, largely European-based, immigration, with most newcomers coming here to revel in our Australian “monoculture”. We have grown up loving immigrants who love us. (Now changing, of course).

The sadness highlighted by Paul Thorpe is simply less felt here. But the reckoning will come, eventually.

Oldies always resent the “lost things”, of course. We are prone to lamentations. It is what we do.

But in our lifetimes, we have not only witnessed the following generations taking over “our” world. The world they now run just isn’t a place that we recognise. Double whammy.

And it isn’t just about immigration. Our institutions are unrecognisable. Our politicians are now second-rate chancers. Our public institutions are now woke corporations. Our votes don’t count. Our democracy is post-Covid tyrannical. The censorship industrial complex is real. Our freedoms are threatened. Globalists run the show, whether in Canberra bureaucracies or in Brussels and Geneva and Davos. A third of us (at least) don’t have a political say in our own UniParty-governed country.

So, all things considered, we too should be sad. Very sad. And very angry. We should contemplate deeply Paul Thorpe’s lament. It will be our lament, too, possibly very soon. Sooner than we know.

Paul Collits

3 October 2026