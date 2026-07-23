In 1927, the French critic and philosopher, Julien Benda, penned a book called La Trahison des Clercs, mostly translated as The Treason of the Intellectuals.

Les clercs’ membership may be most easily defined as not a “layman”. The chattering classes, if you will. Roger Kimball in The New Criterion (1992) provides a useful summary. As AI search helpfully summarises:

In December 1992, Roger Kimball published a seminal essay in The New Criterion reviewing the 1927 classic The Treason of the Intellectuals (La Trahison des Clercs) by French philosopher Julien Benda. Kimball championed Benda’s ideal of “disinterestedness” and the universality of truth. He warned that intellectuals were betraying their vocation by trading the pursuit of truth for political activism.

https://newcriterion.com/article/the-treason-of-the-intellectuals-ldquothe-undoing-of-thoughtrdquo/

All this came to mind in the context of the Australian establishment’s recent and escalating attacks on Pauline Hanson. And by extension, attacks on us.

They are shit scared.

Why is this treasonous? Well, because the attacks are coordinated and directed at a third of Australia’s population, with the goal of keeping us disenfranchised. When the Liberal Party adjacent establishment is doing it, they should be reminded that the real targets of their attacks on One Nation values and political aspirations are Robert Menzies’ forgotten people. The once Liberal base.

The latest exhibit is Nick Cater in The Australian of 20 July 2026.

How Pauline Hanson fills the gap in our political landscape A Hanson-led conservative government in which the Liberal and National parties are the junior partners is an absurd proposition.

Most of the thousand odd commenters on this still don’t know what it was about. I certainly don’t. And I wonder if the author does.

And the Australian claims to transmit “world class journalism”.

See also:

Cater, of course, is merely the latest in a line of machine defenders utterly determined to keep the pretenders at bay and to maintain the duopoly in Australian parliamentary representation.

Mrs Taylor, aka Louise Clegg, is a serial offender at (alas) The Spectator Australia. I understand there has been some pushback from readers on this.

Now The Australian is wheeling out David Oldfield to denigrate Hanson.

I was the true brains behind One Nation. Here’s why Pauline is in strife Everyone has an opinion of what One Nation is – mostly, they’re wrong.

What an unmitigated wanker.

David Who? Many (rightly) will ask. He is so very twentieth century.

Old David attended a few meetings over a quarter of a century ago, in ON’s early days. He is an irrelevance. And, like Cater’s contribution, I have no idea why he was asked to write his piece. Other than to respond to Lachlan Murdoch’s (real or implied) memo … to destroy Pauline and preserve the Machine, at all costs. Or something similar. Maybe the top-down coordination is coming from girly-pops who now edits the Murdoch broadsheet.

It is pathetic. Now they are all howling about Barnaby’s dog.

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2026-07-23/dog-training-divide-after-barnaby-tv-interview/106943242

Fuck me. Is this the best you have? While our nation burns. Bread and circuses. The oldest trick in the establishment’s book. And THEY dare to critique the surging insurgents for not having all their policies costed. Burqa Burke and his boss must be laughing.

Memo to the Liberals … we hate you. You are finished. There is no way back. You are not worth defending. The word salads produced by Angus Taylor as “directions statements” are risible efforts at rebuilding trust.

https://www.skynews.com.au/australia-news/politics/angus-taylor-unveils-our-plan-in-effort-to-combat-liberals-worstever-polling-slump/news-story/d9a3601d4a471d9b38aa405a78e1ec19

But, mate, what will you actually DO? What will the wets who run your party LET you do?

Memo to the Liberals’ fellow travellers at The Australian and in other tired “mastheads” (as they now love to call themselves). We do not appreciate your canards. We loathe the fact that you are insulting our intelligence. We see through your false assertions. We do not elevate these to the status of “arguments”. We are deeply embarrassed by your siding with Crikey, The Age, The Saturday Paper, The New Daily and the ABC against the only politician to come within a bull’s roar of presenting us with policies that we want. That we actually want. And vibes with which we identify. We know that the Coalition will NEVER deliver on their comfortable, vaguely reassuring rhetoric. They didn’t before. Why would they next time? They are still controlled by their leftist flank. They must know that we know this.

Just watch what is happening to Alex Antic in the people’s republic of South Australia.

Then there is the “splitting the vote” canard. This is simply gaslighting. And projection. They are positioning US as the people to blame if Kylie-Shagger-Albo gets back again. Given the Libs’ current, in-the-toilet numbers, it is THEY who will be splitting the vote by 2028.

The ultimate UniParty arrogance is to assume that they OWN our vote. And that this is a temporary aberration. That we will see the light when the Libs “get their act together”. Nope. As David Flint has argued, Menzies would be voting ON today.

The Liberals and their acolytes, are, at bottom, narcissists. As well as traitors to our cause. The acolytes are simply protecting their own piece of the Establishment action, and their performative place in the system. As they give their polished speeches at CPAC and ARC talkfests, to great applause from the low information conservatives who think that simply restating the problem over and over is enough.

At bottom, it is all about centre-right narcissism. There is some interesting material on how all narcissists talk, as it happens. See Brandon Ord’s work on this.

As the man says, they all do this. They make it about them. Their positions in the power structure. Then, it is your fault. YOU are causing the Albo extension they see coming as a result of us failing to line up behind the Tories.

When people say … in the polls … that they are supporting ON, these narcissists simply cover their ears with their hands and sing “la la la” very loudly.

Their desperation is embarrassing. It is also unnerving for the patriots among us. What else do they have up their sleeves? A modern version of Tony Abbott’s late 1990s strategy of killing off Pauline, perhaps, the result of which was her (brief) imprisonment.

In Britain, there is currently a similar coordinated attack on the right-insurgents pushing back against the corrupt, multi-culti state, with similar, weird cross-party suspects. The Tory supporting Telegraph and the leftists Sky News, for example, are making common cause with The Guardian and other UK Labour supporting the attacks on the likes of Restore Britain, in order to maintain the two-party system. UniParty central.

In Britain, the demonisation of dissident political figures and movements has turned out to be lethal. As we now know, with the death of Ann Widdecombe. It is called stochastic terrorism.

Liz Truss weeps tears for Ann, yet excludes those considered by the Establishment to be beyond the pale from her choreographed events. Ann’s actual colleagues. FFS.

https://gb.cpac.org/

Shame, Establishment, shame. You DO NOT get it.

At least, in Oz, the curious amalgam of anti-insurgent establishment shils aren’t (so far) inciting violence against the dissident pollies. In Britain, they demonise folks like Nigel Farage – of whom I am no particular fan – and they almost certainly led to the brutal, savage murder of the saintly Ann Widdecombe. Create a hate figure, and the odd balls will take up arms and do the rest.

They refuse to let patriots like Tommy Robinson and Rupert Lowe – heroes both, and mates of Pauline’s – attend their performative “conservative” conferences. The hyper-leftie Fin Review thinks Tommy is an activist thug. I wonder what they think of Joshua Kerry.

https://www.afr.com/world/europe/hanson-is-the-global-right-s-new-star-but-did-she-go-too-far-20260715-p60fej

For mine, Tommy R is a centrist with soft-right positions in response to patent realities. The reality of demographic replacement, of throwing the car keys to the third world rapist-thief. As one example. If you are far left, centrists look like far right. That the best minds of the Australian right establishment make common cause with these pricks makes them beneath contempt.

They don’t get it? Nope, they get it, all right.

Pauline breaks bread in Britain with Rupert and Tommy. Good on her. They say that Oz follows Britain by a decade or so. Let’s hope, if this is so, that Pauline and her successors have good security, into the future.

Meantime, we can only shake our heads at the right-of-centre Pauline detractors, who dress their Machine-adjacent positions in “respectable” vibes about costings and strategy, and who are simply delaying the day when the good guys win. If their word salads actually cut through.

It is all pretty sick making. They basically want to keep a third of Australians disenfranchised. That makes them pretty traitorous, IMHO. Lining up with the left and with Labor and attacking Pauline Hanson is yet another unforgivable offence. Just add it to the longish list. As The Australian’s commenters so clearly understand.

Julien Benda would be spinning in his grave.

Paul Collits

23 July 2026