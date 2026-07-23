PCPS Paul Collits Political Science

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Gareth Thomas's avatar
Gareth Thomas
1d

Brilliant!

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Rafe Champion's avatar
Rafe Champion
1d

I should have read the original book before I posted this but I wanted to make a point about the local scene and that can stand or fall on its merits regardless of Benda. But I am keen to read Kimball's commentary because I expect to agree with him (in the way that Labour Ministers agree with the PM, whatever he said LOL.)

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/the-treason-of-the-public-intellectuals?utm_source=publication-search

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