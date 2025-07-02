PCPS Paul Collits Political Science

Lynda H
7h

I get the picture. The picture was beautiful, familiar and reassuring. Now it is bleak, covered in offensive graffiti and offering no peace, hope or joy. So much for multicultural harmony...

Alex Livingston
8h

I like your idea of recognising the divide. But however many legal systems the meta-legal system settles on recognising, which one applies should be by individual, not by geography, and every individual should be allowed to switch legal systems not by changing his or her address but on request. Unfortunately, there would have to be a vetting and mindset-evaluation process to ensure that such requests were well intentioned. Which again implies a meta-law and meta-culture that governs the whole multi-legal and multicultural caboodle. Because what constitutes being well intentioned? What backs and who consents to the answer to that question?

What a blinding irony it is that Usman Khawaja gets into trouble for supporting a particular cultural group that defines itself as “Palestinian”, as if all cultures are equal except Palestinian culture—which is less equal. Only not really. Anti-multicultural culture (unless it's anti-Palestinian culture and pro all the others—which is still incoherent unless culture is defined to exclude the culture that distinguishes cultures) is on par with it.

