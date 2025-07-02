A very clever and insightful Australian citizen podcaster, Damian Coory (The Other Side), recently demonstrated on air the perversity that is the modern Australian Liberal (CINO) Party.

His thesis is that the Liberal Party is now two parties masquerading as one. One party consists of wets, aka “moderates”, who believe in globalism, climate catastrophism, net zero, Covid mania, wokedom, never-Trumpism and the censorship of free speech.

The other party, now in the minority when it comes to MPs and power-brokers, consists of remnant conservatives who question much, if not all, of the above. With varying degrees of commitment and vigour, it should be said.

To demonstrate how the two do not mix, Coory took a glass of kombucha (favoured by the wets) and mixed it with chocolate milk (preferred by the conservatives). He took a sip on air. It was evidently ghastly. Kombucha and chocolate milk to not mix and should not be in the one glass.

His point was clear. In politics, two into one no longer mixes, when views on the big issues are so entrenched and cannot be readily accommodated by the other faction.

Maybe the same experiment could apply to nations and demography. And about the story of “somewheres” and “anywheres”.

All this came to mind when news emerged from Britain that in 2024, two thirds of babies born in London in 2024 had at least one parent born overseas. Nationally, the figure was 40 per cent. Still very high but much less than London.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-14864199/Babies-UK-born-mother-women-children-dads-immigration.html

Britain, of course, is in the throes of an existential, mass migration-driven crisis. Or, at least, many Brits see it this way. And, from the safe distance of the antipodes, it sure seems to quack like an existential crisis. And you know what they say about quacking like a duck.

None of the emerging numbers should surprise anyone. Given the coverage given to Pakistani rape gangs, boat people, people smugglers offering discounts because of the “heat”, hotels and rental accommodation full of legal and illegal economic migrants, and punishment for hate thought crimes dished out to law abiding citizens who dare to question the direction of ideological travel, we are in the territory of our old friend, Blind Freddie.

Along with all the troublemaking migrants, Britain has also imported a global(ist) idea. It is that all the mass migration is a good thing. Call it, say, multiculturalism. Despite the fact that the nation is dividing into enclaves and what might better be termed “multi-monoculturalism”. The ruling elites have not only inflicted a mass-migrant society on Britain’s “traditional owners”, against their wishes, in one of history’s great acts of reverse-colonialism, but they have imposed on its people a philosophy to match and, worse, made it the law to offer worship to the idea, on pain of prison for non-compliance. All based upon the comforting lie of assimilation, of seamless integration.

There isn’t much integration in Bradford, for example. It is a case study in having what Richard Eldred calls a “parallel society”.

https://dailysceptic.org/2025/06/29/integration-is-a-myth-bradfords-parallel-society-is-thriving/

Be very careful what you wish for, Blairites.

You get a whiff of modern British reality when you look at the cricket test team. It is captained and coached by New Zealanders. Its star (returning) fast bowler is Jofra Archer, born In Barbados. Its spin bowler, Shoaib Bashir has a Pakistan-born father. The only real surprise is the number of Englishmen in the team.

Or look at any modern adaptation of Agatha Christie. Many of the main actors are clearly not of Anglo-Saxon descent. (Many, too, are lesbians, but that is another story. Or, better put, a different part of the same story).

Sport and TV drama look very much like modern Britain, in other words. Or glance at politics. Rishi Sunak, Kemi Badenoch, anyone? Sir Sadiq Khan?

Nothing seems to qualify as jumping the shark on immigration in today’s Britain. This one surely qualifies for an “only in Britain” story:

Why Do 1,000 Refugees Get Free Wimbledon Tickets While Long Suffering Locals Get None?

https://dailysceptic.org/2025/06/30/why-do-1000-refugees-get-free-wimbledon-tickets-while-long-suffering-locals-get-none/

As they say, you could not make this up. No wonder the phrase “civil war” is slipping into the conversation. Enoch Powell must be spinning in his resting place.

There is another side to the story. It concerns geography. London, famously, is a global city, with more in common with other global cities across the world than with its own hinterland. These places are globally connected and often have little in common with their own non-metropolitan backyards. The cities have become unmoored from their histories and geographies. From their very cultures.

Global cities are full of what David Goodhart has cleverly called “anywheres”.

https://www.abc.net.au/listen/programs/self-improvement-wednesday/somewheres-and-anywheres/13522790

Or full of what the famous American political scientist Samuel P Huntington – he of the clash of civilisations fame – called “Davos men”. AI search helpfully explains:

Samuel P. Huntington coined the term "Davos Man" to describe global elites who, detached from national loyalties, view national borders as impediments and national governments as outdated institutions. This concept emerged in relation to the World Economic Forum held in Davos, Switzerland, where such elites convene. Huntington's "Davos Man" embodies a critique of a globalized elite whose interests transcend national boundaries and who favor policies that facilitate their international operations.

See also:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Samuel_P._Huntington

Global cities were initially the subject of study by urban and regional planners, geographers and economists, starting in the 1980s. It has been only much later that the issue has become far too important to be left to geography types. The profound divides within nations based on geography are now seen to be cultural, linguistic, religious, communitarian and lifestyle matters. Core national business.

Rural people are now often the recipients of sneering. They would have voted for Brexit, of course. They are Little Britains. Racists, all. Resenting and resisting what others simplistically refer to as “change”. Cultural Luddites caught in time warps. Across the Pond, Barack Obama referred to small town folks “clinging to religion and guns”. Clinton the Second called these people deplorables. Who inhabit flyover country.

And many of the somewheres are without adequate representation, as Matt Goodwin has pointed out regularly.

https://www.trevorlloydjones.com/combatting-woke-cultural-revolution

Yes, they get a vote. Just no representation. Or very little. The American colonists thought sufficiently of the principle of “no taxation without representation” to enact a revolution to achieve it. Against the very Brits of whom we now speak.

It raises a question or two, n’est-ce pas? Gives way to revolutionary thoughts, no less.

Infamously, one of Britain’s most publicised migrant cohorts, the Muslims of various geographic origins, want – and get – their own (Sharia) laws. So, now we have a nation with two legal systems. Kombucha and chocolate milk. No, having two legal systems and two cultures that are clearly antithetical to one another doesn’t mix, either.

Here is an idea.

Why not recognise the divide and stop pretending that “we are one” and “diversity is our strength”? Let’s have two legal systems, if that is what they want. We have a precedent. The anywheres of Londonistan can have hate speech laws. They love tolerance. Make such laws optional for everyone else. Who don’t want them.

Only settle illegals in places that want them. There is already segregation, after all. And an irreparably divided nation. Why not at least make it all democratic? And make formal what already exists in practice.

How about two taxation systems? Why not geographically hypothecated taxes? Better still, ideologically hypothecated taxes? Make people who favour mass migration (Londoners, say?) pay higher taxes to fund all the illegals arriving daily that they so admire. After all, Londoners already pay a premium for accessing the city in their cars. They are used to user-pays, congestion charges and even the dreaded ULEZ. It is nothing new to reward or punish groups or regions. On the up-side, think of the precedents like China’s special economic zones. Or freedom zones, as some think of them. They are designed to attract people and investment. Create freedom zones in the UK.

Put all this to a Brexit-style referendum. Radical solutions, no doubt. None of it will ever happen, of course.

But … we are long past the point where anyone could argue that the social contract between the governors and the governed that has traditionally underpinned political obligation still holds. The future of democracy is at stake. The place is at boiling point. Unless some form of accommodation between the resentful unrepresented and overtaxed majority who hate most of what is done with their taxes and the anywheres-ruling class is reached, well, the rivers of blood beckon.

Kombucha and chocolate milk don’t mix. It ain’t rocket science.

By the way, how does Australia fare in these matters? In the born overseas stakes? Well, we are just as multi-monoculturalist as the Brits. AI search reports:

In the 2021 census, 64% of Sydney's population had one or both parents born overseas, reflecting a significant increase from 54% in 2006, making Sydney a highly multicultural global gateway. This figure highlights Sydney's status as a diverse city, with a substantial portion of its residents having a background rooted in immigration. In comparison, only 31.0% of the population in Sydney had both parents born in Australia.

In a couple of years’ time Indians will have overtaken Britons as our most populous migrant cohort.

https://www.sbs.com.au/language/punjabi/en/podcast-episode/abs-australia-population-migration-indian-overtake-uk-as-biggest-migration-group/92nxv50d5

Oh, and our opening batsman is called Usman Khawaja! Of the Muslim persuasion. He has been reprimanded by the cricket authorities for having pro-Palestine messages on his cricket gear.

You get the picture.

Paul Collits

2 July 2025