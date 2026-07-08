I have written for a number of great editors over the last nearly-a-decade. The late Keith Windschuttle. Roger Franklin. John Stapleton. Alexandra Marshall. Rowan Dean. Sean Burke. Peter Kelleher.

All great editors. All welcoming of my contributions. Somes stories deserve to be told about these relationships. Maybe later.

Then there is Kathy Gyngell. Kathy has just called time on her creation, The Conservative Woman, aka TCW Defending Freedom.

https://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/

Twelve years on from her shared vision with Laura Perrins, that wonderful, feisty Irishwoman.

Kathy is a Brit with a deep connection to Australia. She was married to the man who introduced TV to Australia. Bruce Gyngell was the man who said, famously, “welcome to television”. Back in the 1950s.

https://www.nfsa.gov.au/collection/item/good-evening-and-welcome-television-bruce-gyngell

But her late husband isn’t the main game here. Here is Kathy’s sign off:

IT IS with great sadness that I have to announce the closure of TCW on July 18, two weeks today, when our last ‘edition’ will go out. As some of you know I have edited TCW voluntarily seven days a week for 12 years. It might look as though it appears by osmosis, but believe me, it doesn’t. It was only with the advent of Margaret and Alan Ashworth in 2017 and their commitment and professional expertise that the site truly ‘took off’. … Yet despite the high quality of our output, my best efforts at pitching for the investment that would have put us on secure financial footing have come to naught. I have failed to attract either the type of funding behind The Critic or UnHerd or sufficient regular reader subscriptions to make us viable. Why? Well, we have been hoist by our own petard. TCW has never slotted into that carefully curated, acceptable face of dissent that establishment figures dare endorse. When you are blacklisted, investors run scared. That blacklisting also took the form of a barrage of censorship that stopped us advertising – a significant source of revenue. We were banned by every single online ad agency, and by the whole of Facebook (Meta) during lockdown which, we were advised via a government tip-off was because of an issue with Whitehall, most likely over our covid reporting. Such was the Conservative government’s covid censorship crackdown. From then on we were totally reliant on donations and never recovered the readership to fund the revenue stream we needed to grow. There was another reason for that. In early May 2022 we were banned from all mobile phone access right through to the autumn of that year by the British Board of Film Censors, the government’s pre-Ofcom quango tasked with monitoring mobile phone companies. That July I was also banned from Twitter along with a host of vaccine injured individuals, reinstated only well into 2023, a considerable time after Elon Musk bought the social media company. A five-month battle with the BBFC ended with our agreeing compromises over age verification privacy settings and stringent Disqus comment moderation. Only then did they finally agree to allow mobile access to the site. In my view, there was no clearer sign of the threat to the establishment that we were perceived to pose. This, remember, was under a Conservative government and we were a small ‘c’ conservative website. There is no doubt this lost us readers. People thought we had shut down or they never knew we existed. Since then the social media market has become ever more saturated with podcasts, substacks and X posts, all costing less to run than a site designed along more traditional lines.

https://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/tcw-an-announcement/

The backstory of the departure from the scene is captured here, with more detail on the orchestrated attacks on free speech:

https://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/the-states-stealthy-strangling-of-tcw/

An old friend of Kathy’s, Mark Steyn, has weighed in.

https://www.steynonline.com/16295/and-another-one-downbut-not-out

Steyn values loyalty, not only to himself but, more importantly, to truth, and telling truth to power.

Kathy has told truth to power. Consistently, sometimes painfully, without regard to the consequences.

The loyalty to her friends stands out.

Kathy stood by Mark Steyn during his bust up with the now underwhelming GB News and his fights with Ofcom (the British media/comms regulator). He dared to interview and report on the victims of Covid vaccine injuries and deaths. And he dared to talk to victims of the Muslim rape gangs.

Kathy also stood by Laurence Fox and Dan Wootton during their own fights with the woke establishment and the limited hangouts.

She also went into bat, relentlessly, for the victims of the Covid tyranny. She led the charge on the climate scam. She stood up to the medical establishment. She defended individual rights and the rights of the family. She called out the attacks on free speech. She herself was silenced by (pre-Musk) Twitter. She recognised the import of the Trump revolution and gave it its due.

TCW’s interests were never defined by single issue obsessions. She covered the field. And she took an interest in Australia. That is where I came in, of course.

Above all, Kathy managed to be both “normie” and “conspiratorial”, resisting the temptation to follow James Delingpole down all the rabbit holes he has discovered, but all the while recognising the tendency of the deep state and of corporates to conspire against the public. In the tradition of Adam Smith.

She did all this with style, great writing and editing and with focus on the main games in politics and society. And she maintained a deft balance between the day-to-day shenanigans of Western politics and the upstream-from-politics stuff. As the late, great Andrew Breitbart would have had it.

My biggest source of inspiration? Two things. The Covid resistance and the standing with Tommy Robinson. She didn’t ever care who said “this is going too far”. She sniffed out the evil state. She has been a Noticer. Capital N.

It has been an immense honour to have been associated with Kathy’s big project. Writing on a regular basis to a largely Brit audience has been both enriching and humbling.

All power to Kathy’s next project, with which I am already associated, as a founding member and potential contributor.

Join me. Get on board.

Paul Collits

8 July 2026