About an hour into a fascinating interview with Jeffrey Epstein, conducted by Steve Bannon some time in the late 2010s, I had the sudden, crystal clear realisation that Epstein the man is merely holding a mirror to life, morality and culture in the roaring twenties. Not to mention global “leadership”.

It should be compulsory viewing. It is compulsive, knowing what we now know. It was done well after his first prison sentence, for soliciting prostitution. It was all about happy ending massages with teenaged girls in Florida. He went to prison for that.

Epstein talked about the 2007-09 financial crisis, calculus, mathematics, derivatives, money, international finance, politics, innovation, complexity theory, neural theory and the Santa Fe Institute. The last is its own fascinating story, featuring the likes of the storied economist Brian Arthur and the incomparable novelist Cormac McCarthy.

Epstein came across in the interview as “the detached man”. Amoral? Certainly. But that didn’t do him justice. A sociopath? The jury is out on that one.

Others have weighed in, with fascinating insights into the man, and, perhaps unintentionally, his peers and his times.

First, see Eric Weinstein. Weinstein tells of the time he met Jeffrey. The title – “the night I realised Epstein wasn’t normal”.

Yes, indeed. That is the first thing that strikes you about the guy. He has a totally weird lack of self-analysis, and any sense of his connection to the real world.

See also The Lotus Eaters.

And Ann Coulter.

Between them – and there is much more, of course, this month – they spell out Epstein’s character type (Weinstein), his incredible (literally unbelievable) global influence and network reach (The Lotus Eaters), and his sexual depravity (Coulter).

Coulter called him creepy. Depraved. He had no books in his house, which she (and Weinstein) visited. (Another observer has noted he had a copy of Nabokov’s Lolita on his bedside table. As you do).

Weinstein said terrifying. Menacing. Scary.

Weinstein also said he must have been a “construct”, built by (probably) one or more intelligence agencies, and sent into the field to gather intel on every last geopolitical nook and cranny across the globe. Which he did, to great effect. He was part of the global elite, while at the same time spying on it and dealing in deals, connections.

A Jewish supremacist. A eugenicist. An AI nut. A believer in transhumanism. A Democrat donor, legally protected (first time around, in 2006) by Democrat prosecutors. And a believer in transgenderism. A fixer. A gatekeeper. A user of kompromat as his metier and method. And, of course, a Davos man, but working in the shadows. AI informs us:

Sources indicate that Epstein would “set up camp” near Davos during the World Economic Forum, often renting a chalet nearby to meet with influential people, rather than attending the conference itself. Emails have shown him offering to help arrange meetings in Davos for associates, such as telling former Barclays boss Jes Staley in 2010, “I’ve set up you and Peter to meet in Davos with Darling” (referring to Alistair Darling, then UK Chancellor of the Exchequer). Evidence from U.S. Department of Justice document releases in 2026 revealed that Borge Brende, the CEO of the World Economic Forum, had several business dinners with Epstein between 2018 and 2019.

Weinstein suggested that Epstein had “a retail notion of reality”. More than a touch of Davos, then. It is funny how many of Epstein’s clients and contacts have come out regretting their contact with him. That is all about reputation management over sex. None of them regret their nefarious business dealings with him. Nor their shared oligarch status. Nor his role in connecting them up with other, equally nefarious characters. Sheikhs. Princes. Prime Ministers. Billionaires. Celebrities. Bankers. Share traders.

How Epstein got all his money is still an absolute mystery to all concerned. There is no financial paper trail. Victoria’s Secret’s Leslie Wexner may have simply given him the infamous New York apartment.

My initial impression of the Epstein “type” was merely confirmed by an essay by the American journalist, Michael Wolff, which is part of the latest tranche of Epstein files being gone over so meticulously by the appallingly superficial and wrong-headed media of our day.

https://dailysceptic.org/2026/02/10/why-did-so-many-rich-and-powerful-people-continue-to-pay-court-to-jeffrey-epstein-after-his-conviction/

The media does its political thing. What do the latest revelations mean for Trump? For Fergie? For Andrew Mountbatten Windsor? For Slippery Starmer? For Mandy? Who will fall? Who will be caught?

Who on earth cares? Really. It is theatre. Theatre that distracts. It does the job.

What they show is not something that anyone wants to ponder. They show a man with massive intelligence and system-awareness making his way in life, inured to all criticism, focused, gaming systems, totally lacking a sense of morality, used to moving in approving, elite circles, rich beyond all telling, receiving audiences from the storied classes. And utterly beyond the reach of man-in-the-street values and virtue. The latter is simply not a category that has meaning for him. Harbouring the belief, shared by some of his better known “clients”, that the rules simply don’t apply to them. Amoral seems not remotely sufficient to cover off on Epstein and the rest of them.

For Epstein, the teenage girls were a minor thing. A right. An affectation. A hobby. An incidental. Loose change.

Does any of this sound familiar? In one sense, it is another example – Adolf Eichmann was the first – of the banality of evil. In this case, a monster in chinos, funky reading glasses and boat shoes, with classy, silver grey hair, going about his everyday business with the people who run the world, and who come begging for his advice and connections. Who use him for globalist, often nefarious, ends, and who, along the way, enjoy the sexual perks he provided.

Wolff describes Epstein’s Manhattan lair thus:

It’s an absurdly vast house, among the largest in Manhattan, but the dining room is windowless, creating a hermetic or stop-time sense, broken only by the household help ferrying in time-of-day-appropriate foods and beverages. In sweatshirt, draw-string pants, Palm Beach slippers and half glasses, Jeffrey Epstein sits at the head of the table. He spends most of his day in the dining room, remote from the world, in front of a laptop and beside a row of reading glasses (there are a lot of them in case, apparently, he misplaces a pair, but being quite meticulous he never does) advising, or instructing, a startling collection of the rich and powerful, slotted in on an hourly basis.

More generally:

Epstein’s apartness, or parallel life, reflects much of the other-worldly characteristics of the wealth revolution that began in the late 1970s and continued through the Wall Street boom of the Eighties, the tech boom of the Nineties – surviving, to often bitter attack, the banking crisis – and that has now seen the emergence of the international billionaire and oligarch class. He has quite turned himself into a hyperbolic representation of this wealth and hence, in a way, become accountable for it.

“Apartness”. It sums up the nature of the class-layered, compartmentalised world will now inhabit. Superior. Distant. At altitude. High level. Levitating above the swarming, smelly masses.

And this:

Epstein’s position in this private allotment of a decent fraction of the US gross domestic product is not as philanthropist but as a higher sort of banker or guru or brain – a rich whisperer – making him, in addition to being rich himself, arguably among the most influential people you’ve never heard of. Though, likely, you have heard of him, but not for his prowess with high abstraction, but for a scandal of such luridness that he is, for a great many, the poster child of the lawlessness of privilege, and for a much smaller circle, the poster child for what can happen when you become the target of a resentful world. He is that Epstein, according to the Daily Mail – among his most frothing-at-the-mouth antagonists – “one of America’s most notorious sex offenders”. And yet the mighty and powerful, apparently evaluating the nature of disgrace on their own terms, beat a path to his door. It’s a fantastic conclave of influence in his dining room: financiers, billionaires, heads of state, economic ministers. He surely represents the kind of insiderism that is mostly just a figment in outsiders’ fantasies – except for the fact that, straining credulity, Epstein is real. His is an ultimate sort of fantasy of power, wealth and secrecy.

Whatever else you do, RTWT.

Oh, and one of Epstein’s Manhattan visitors, apart from Larry Summers, Gates, the Qataris, Ehud Barak, a former White House counsel, Mort Zuckerman, publisher of the Daily News, a former head of the UN Security Council, a Harvard professor of biology, the head of the Nobel Peace Prize Committee, fund managers with hundreds of billions under management and the rest … was one Kevin Rudd.

One of the words used by Wolff about Epstein especially struck me. Insiderism. So, this is mostly a story about “the way the world works”, to borrow a phrase from Jude Wanniski. For Weinstein, Epstein was inhabiting an orchestrated, curated, choreographed world. And not only Epstein, but the whole of the global elites that rule us. We are in our own Truman Show.

Speaking of insiders … Epstein was greatly attracted to David Rockefeller, who got him into the Trilateral Commission. He hung out with Kissinger and the rest of them. They were the ones that moved rich philanthropy from improving the world to changing the world. Which is where we are, now. They valued his knowledge of finance and money and international capital. He fed their egos. Epstein is a dream candidate for conspiracy theories. And they are pretty accurate in terms of the way the world works.

And he was part of a mutual protection racket, in which all the elite class had a role. As Weinstein has said:

When evil operates at scale, you have to realise that evil won’t want it investigated.

This is about elites, mainly. Epstein’s personal part in it is simply part of the picture. And, as we know from other events (Covid, pandemics and so on), you take the piece off the board when you accuse someone of being a conspiracy theorist. The evil is in the whole manipulative ecosystem, not just one of its outed, ghastly players. THIS is the real lesson of Epstein. This story is about the globalist ecosystem.

The sex trafficking is tier two stuff, in fact, horrendous as it is. It takes up all of the media oxygen. But it isn’t the main lesson.

So much for the elites.

Our very times aren’t “normal”, either. What if Epstein is merely a reflection of our shady, connected, favour-for-favour, amoral times? Entitlement. Wealth or connection assumed as the natural order. And sublime, high-level networking. When it is clear that the process of the modern mode of living – endless power-grouping – becomes life, the moral tectonic plates have shifted. Without the slightest sense of moral context, let alone guilt, even unease. A time when philanthropy has moved from charity do-gooding to being a vehicle for global power. And Epstein was the ultimate consultant to those who wished to move from simply rich to all-powerful. And he was bloody good at his emergent job.

Epstein’s view of politicians was not that complimentary. They knew shit about economics and geopolitics, in his view. That is why they sucked up to him. And we-the-people keep voting for these people.

Epstein is also, more generally, a mirror to our times. Epstein equals us. At both the elite level, and the mass level, too. We don’t demand moral rectitude, or honest dealings, or transparency, or accountability, of the political class. So long as they keep giving us stuff, we keep voting for them. Even when they tyrannise us, we keep voting for them. Even when we KNOW they are serial liars and corrupt, we keep voting for them.

This has not only been a time when politicians in the mould of Blair and Clinton ceased to sense a distinction between market power and moral value. When corruption in high office – see under Randy Andy – became simply “what you do”. Corruption as a lifestyle has seeped into the populace. A little like all those university students who use AI to cheat their way through their degrees. What you do. They all do it. The system is corrupt. I am just doing my thing.

At bottom, this is the postmodern version of morality. We have moved way beyond a sense of compass. Facing moral north. Having a sense of context. Of limits. Of universal rules. Of boundaries.

When wealth beyond human comprehension comes to those who seek to fraternise with powerbrokers and to influence their minds, and who have ideas about global change that none of us ever voted for, there is a combustible mix. When the powerbrokers actively seek these people out, then we have the basis for globalist corporatism. WEF world.

(It is ironic, or perhaps not, that one of Epstein’s intellectual heroes was the aforementioned Brian Arthur of the Santa Fe Institute, to which Epstein gave generously and near which he established his New Mexico ranch. One of Arthur’s pet projects and scholarly strengths has been network theory).

The WEFs may well have lost their minds. Or not. The evidence of broad Big Tech beliefs in all sorts of garbage suggests a “yes”. But they have certainly lost their souls.

We have seen the same in Australia. We tolerate politicians and lobbyists overlapping in their pathetic, petty corruption. We let go through to the keeper all sorts of crimes against the people.

But the masses have imitated the elites. Moral boundaries are no more. Hedonism rules. The punters believe in anything. We have bought into this Truman Show. The Huxley brave new world. We are all the cheating uni students, if we simply stand by and simply look on. The current generation is flipping the bird at traditional virtue, with few if any touchpoints with transcendence, theism, long accepted moral codes based on the ten commandments and thousands of years of their observance. Through sins of commission and omission.

We are calling normal people with rationally developed, sensible world views extremists. We are calling their elected representatives far-right.

We are also failing at best, enabling at worst, those standing up to (say) terrorists who ply their trade on the streets of our cities, those calling out the political virtue killing actions of factional heavies like Michael Photios and Alex Hawke, those demanding an end to state bullying, those calling time on institutions who sack their employees for exercising their fundamental right to free speech.

We are yawning at the wrong things. Sitting out the big debates. Propping up the failed elites. Signing on to the outsourcing of policy to the unelected evildoers. Staying silent in workplaces. Participating in networks that do harm but protect our careers.

They … we … are mini-me Epsteins. They … we … have made our own Faustian bargains. It is all of a piece. The elites, the opinion makers, the political class that we daily witness going about their corrupt business in Canberra and Washington DC and London, inhabit our world. And rule our lives.

We (most of us) deny the existence of evil, and yet all come scurrying out of the woodwork to denounce nonce monsters. The Epstein files are, therefore, a limited hangout. Alas, none of the big take-outs appear to be remotely newsworthy, or worthy of deep reflection.

Oh, and Katie Hopkins and others believe that Epstein is still alive. Or may be.

Possibly walking the streets of Tel Aviv, with a thick beard, perhaps. Life goes on. The tale of a classic twenty-first century man.

Note. Some linked videos here seem to have been disabled on this platform. They are still easy to find on the internet.

Paul Collits

13 February 2026