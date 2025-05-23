WHO ya gonna call? Not the World Health Organisation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Chinese Communist Party, The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the unelected globalists of the world.

We don’t call on them. They call on us.

And they will be coming for us all very shortly, once the pandemic treaty currently being finalized is passed and when they decide the time is right for another global health emergency. Yes, they get to define “emergency” and then to slither into what used to be sovereign nations, indeed into our homes and workplaces and institutions, to create further havoc through fear then tyranny.

See the Aligned Council of Australia’s take:

Under this agreement, the WHO an unelected global organisation, would:

· Receive the pathogen

· Declare the pandemic

· Recommend the response

· Australia must comply

This is not health sovereignty. It’s international supervision.

https://alignedcouncilofaustralia.com.au/pandemic-treaty/

It is as simple as that. A self-fulfilling loop of control, in the ACA’s well-chosen words. And it is coming soon to a “sovereign nation” near you. Here is Rebekah Barnett:

After three years of negotiations, the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) Pandemic Agreement to strengthen global pandemic preparedness and response was finally adopted by member states on Tuesday at the 78th World Health Assembly (WHA) in Geneva.

The adoption by consensus followed Monday’s approval of the international Treaty by vote (124 in favour, 0 objections, 11 abstentions).

The United States (US), having announced its intended withdrawal from the WHO, was absent from the proceedings.

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that “the world is safer today” due to the adoption of the Agreement, which he characterised as “a victory for public health, science and multilateral action.”

“It will ensure we, collectively, can better protect the world from future pandemic threats.

“It is also a recognition by the international community that our citizens, societies and economies must not be left vulnerable to again suffer losses like those endured during COVID-19.”

The world is safer today? Well, he would say that. Does he mean “safer” in the sense that his vaccines were safe? Whatever you do, don’t mention turbo cancer. Certainly not around the multi-jabbed, rapidly ailing Joe Biden. Who “oversaw” the whole thing. Don’t mention myocarditis. Don’t mention long Covid, aka vaccine injuries. And don’t mention all the other hundreds of pathologies caused by the untested Covid jabs. A victory for public health? A victory for science? No, it is merely a victory for Big Pharma and its acolytes and fellow travellers.

These people couldn’t lie in bed straight. Here is RFK Jr’s take:

Like many legacy institutions, the WHO has become mired in bureaucratic bloat, entrenched paradigms, conflicts of interest, and international power politics …

Global cooperation on health is still critically important to [President Trump] and myself, but it isn’t working very well under the WHO as the failures of the COVID era demonstrate.

I urge the world's health ministers and the WHO to take our withdrawal from the organization as a wake-up call.

And he is being polite about the WHO. Gerard Rennick noted the reaction to the WHO push by one Jane Halton:

If we'd been faster last time with the vaccines, we would have saved over eight million lives. That's a huge, huge benefit.

Source: Gerard Rennick’s Telegram channel, 22 May 2025.

Rennick is scratching his head over the eight million saved lives claim. As well he might. This figure is plucked out of nowhere. Nor does Halton factor in the millions of lives lost due to the clot-shot.

Never heard of Jane Halton? Outside of Canberra and Geneva (and the Australian Broadcasting Corporation), probably few people have. Halton, a former senior Australian public servant – working with Tony Abbott as Health Minister, no less – is, these days, Australia’s spruiker-in-chief for the global pandemic planning industry.

Professor – for a perfessor she is – Sarah-Jane Halton’s CV reads like a who’s who (pun intended) of the bureaucratic industrial complex, aka the Deep State.

https://www.anu.edu.au/alumni/our-alumni/spotlight/adjunct-professor-sarah-jane-halton-ao-psm

They do look after their own.

She still gets to call herself professor despite having only one article on her ANU research output page. The title of that article explains all you need to know about Jane Halton, Bill Gates’ girl down under:

It's time to end the cycle of panic and neglect-why we need a pandemic treaty and investment in vaccine research.

https://researchportalplus.anu.edu.au/en/publications/its-time-to-end-the-cycle-of-panic-and-neglect-why-we-need-a-pand

No, we don’t need to “end the cycle of panic and neglect”. The “choice” between lockdowns and vaccines was always a false binary that was known to be so by the Covid propagandists like Halton. What we need is for globalist tyrannies propped up by criminal drug cartels, aka Big Pharma, to be forced by currently spineless puppet governments to cease their cycles of control. Lies, fear, panic, lockdowns, more lies, vaccine mandates, censorship, propaganda. All part of a miliary psyop visited upon largely low-information citizens.

Halton is well connected in Canberra. Her brother-in law is Brett Sutton, Daniel Andrews’ go-to CHO during the plandemic. The progenitor of the world’s longest and most brutal lockdown. The envy of the CCP, even. Halton’s husband is a senior statistician at the Australian Bureau of Government Propaganda. I mean Statistics.

Halton is also the daughter of a senior public servant, Charles Halton. He was a Gough Whitlam import in 1973 – as Transport supremo, no less – and an old school mandarin. It was often said by the mandarins of yore that the sons and daughters of Canberra public servants would be mediocrities. And so it has turned out. Brought up in tedious Canberra suburbs with privileges oozing from every pore, they slither into the career service and there they stay, to climb the greasy pole.

But Halton’s generation of senior bureaucrats, now on inflated salaries and contracts and programmed to give ideologically driven ministers what they want to hear rather than, in the way of Whitlam era mandarins, stand up to them and stand for rigour and truth, are not merely tedious but are positively dangerous. Now they lie for their ministers and receive global rewards. They have profile, are internationally networked, and move seamlessly from public service to academia – where anyone moderately well-known (like Bill Shorten) can now get a job and/or a title – to corporates, to NGOs and to supra-national entities.

In this way, Halton ended up working for a mob called CEPI, the Centre for Epidemic Planning Innovation.

https://cepi.net/

Funded by guess who and linked to all the usual pandemic suspects. The website says:

We want to create a world in which epidemics and pandemics are no longer a threat to humanity.

Two small problems. One, Covid wasn’t ever a threat to humanity. Two, the vaccines spruiked by CEPI were. Of course, it was CEPI’s infamous scenario planning escapade in late 2019 that predicted just about every single aspect of the shortly-to-begin Covid era. It is almost as if they all knew something. They must really all think we are stupid. Oops. We are!

Halton’s latest contribution simply shows that the pandemic planning industry isn’t going anywhere, any time soon. Despite the threat to WHO funding by Trump’s American withdrawal. When there are hundreds of other countries fully signed up and willing to hand over national sovereignty to these shysters. The lies are now baked in, and simply rolled out on cue. The vaccines were safe. They saved millions of lives. Our only problem was that we didn’t move hard enough early enough (they insist).

It is astonishing how the pandemic debate is conducted in two parallel universes, by two sets of players whose work never touches the other’s. Even when the other side has peer-reviewed science on its side. Halton-type figures never even acknowledge that there is another view. They just plough on. There is no humility. No remorse. No self-examination. No acknowledgement. Don’t ever let the light get through the cracks. And these people are meant to be servants of the public. Wouldn’t you think that somewhere inside their criminal minds they might occasionally feel a little squeamish about the fact that they all lied, and people died?

That used to matter.

Debbie Lerman’s new book, The Deep State Goes Viral (The Brownstone Institute, 2025), is timely. For the Covid play was an effort of the Deep State, if it was anything. Debbie says:

For most of my adult life, I believed pretty much everything I read in the New York Times and heard on NPR. I thought there was a huge difference between Republicans and Democrats, right and left, conservative and liberal. And I was a proud, even self-righteous, liberal leftist Democrat.

Since March 2020, however, with the onset of the Covid lockdowns, all of those comfortable beliefs, and my former sense of belonging to a meaningful political and social movement, have evaporated. I find myself on the outside of the mainstream, attempting to construct a new worldview and find new people and institutions I can trust.

https://brownstone.org/articles/the-deep-state-goes-viral-introduction/

Many of us are similarly now placed. It is the Jane Halton class against which Lerman is rebelling. Who do you trust? Pick a side. Lerman continues:

I’m lucky to be a pretty panic-proof type of person, so back at the beginning of 2020 I was not afraid. I did not think the virus posed a mortal threat to myself or my family. I knew it affected mostly elderly people with serious ailments. I also knew that there was never a pathogen in recorded history that was so transmissible and so deadly that it required locking down the entire world. And I found no evidence that the Wuhan virus, as it was called at the time, was such a pathogen.

Perhaps Halton has a higher standard of Popperian falsifiability. Or perhaps she is simply a wholly owned subsidiary of the Covid elites who pay her salaries, both monetary and psychic. I assume she knows that she endlessly speaks bullshit, but I can’t prove it. Their networks are very, very tight. Their echo chambers are all locked.

Lerman again:

Yet everyone else around me seemed to have completely lost their minds, first and foremost the media and public health experts. Instead of calming the public down and advocating common sense measures, they started screaming about “flattening the curve,” masking, social distancing, and the necessity of depriving children of education and socialization to “protect grandma.” Then they started bulldozing all of society into supporting not just untested and unregulated gene-based vaccines, but also coercive mandates of those vaccines.

It was utter madness.

Yes, some lost their minds. Or their spine. The Halton insiders didn’t lose their minds. Merely their sense of public duty and their moral compass. They knew what they were doing, all right. No madness there. No Covid derangement syndrome. Whether you call it convergent opportunism, or cynical, plugged-in networking, or cold bureaucratic indifference, or echo-chamberism, or knowing corruption, or misguided cultism, the result was the same. Yes Virginia, there was and is a Covid Club. Just as there is a ruling class (per the old lefties, Bob, now Raewen, Connell and Terry Irving).

https://thefreedomsproject.com/item/525-yes-virginia-there-is-still-a-ruling-class-or-how-the-new-elites-and-the-modern-masses-deserve-one-another-in-covid-worldnother

Gerard Rennick, in reflecting on Halton’s latest claim about the WHO Treaty, invoked Joseph Goebbels:

If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it.

As well he might. This is what they all bank on. Tell the mega-lie up front. Never step back from it. Enlist co-liars across as many institutions as you can find. Reward them. Then move on seamlessly to the next “crisis”. All the while creeping ever so surely towards the real goal. Getting rid of nations and getting rid of people. In Lerman’s terms, they were “the masters of narrative control”.

There are those who will say about the WHO treaty – well, 190-odd nations can’t be wrong, can they? They used to say the same thing about John Howard’s lone (principled) stand in 2007 against the almost universally embraced Kyoto climate agreement. Ah, climate change. Look at this, from the reprised Yes Prime Minister, to get some perspective on that one. And see the relevance to the Covid cult.

https://x.com/aDissentient/status/1925126435577999791

We are now into the Covid lies 2.0 stage of the march towards world government and pandemic tyranny. And our very own Jane Halton is one of the leading foot-soldiers, armed with all her baubles, be they academic posts and titles, public service medals and other gongs. These shameless Covid crims not only haven’t ever apologised. Not only have they used Covid to embed tyranny in so-called democracies. Not only have they continued to lie through their teeth. But they also have upped the ante. As with Halton, demanding more taxpayer funded research into lethal mRNA technologies. And demanding that we totally suspend what those of us awake know to be true.

It is all about the lies. The propaganda, unconstrained by a long-gone, once cherished duty to public service and to truth. You cannot take the baubles with you, sister. Klaus Schwab and Bill Gates don’t get a say on Judgement Day.

Paul Collits

23 May 2025