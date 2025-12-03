Jack Collits
Our beloved old dog
Iron Jack
Has passed
Seventeen years young
Not immortal
After all
A year of deaths
Now complete
Rescued as a pup
From a farmer not impressed
A young canine life
Saved
A peacemaking boy
Was JB
Calmed down his girl dogs
From fights galore
Smart as paint
As they say
Ran like the wind
Splashed in the waters
Of Hervey Bay
A kelpie boy
Crossed the Tasman Sea
To a new life
The All Black boy
Loved all
He met
Loved by all
He aged
Gracefully
Healthily
Until organs failed
Finally
As they do
Caressed by the Lithgow breezes
In his last days
He goes now
To where’d they go
Still loved
Forever loved
Remembered by all
Lucky enough
To meet his loving gaze
Only sweet smells
Remain
As fresh loss
Grips us
Today
Paul Collits
3 December 205
As my corny fridge magnet says "Dogs leave paw prints in your heart". But they do.
Wish they lived as long as we do, our faithful companion ,hopefully we get to see them in the Spirit world when its our turn to pass .