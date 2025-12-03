Our beloved old dog

Iron Jack

Has passed

Seventeen years young

Not immortal

After all

A year of deaths

Now complete

Rescued as a pup

From a farmer not impressed

A young canine life

Saved

A peacemaking boy

Was JB

Calmed down his girl dogs

From fights galore

Smart as paint

As they say

Ran like the wind

Splashed in the waters

Of Hervey Bay

A kelpie boy

Crossed the Tasman Sea

To a new life

The All Black boy

Loved all

He met

Loved by all

He aged

Gracefully

Healthily

Until organs failed

Finally

As they do

Caressed by the Lithgow breezes

In his last days

He goes now

To where’d they go

Still loved

Forever loved

Remembered by all

Lucky enough

To meet his loving gaze

Only sweet smells

Remain

As fresh loss

Grips us

Today

Paul Collits

3 December 205