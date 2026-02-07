Lies, damned lies and statistics? So the cliché goes, suggesting that you can twist numbers in every which way to make an argument. True, numbers can be tortured to within an inch of their lives. See under climate change lies, damned lies and stats.

But sometimes the numbers do tell a story. I sometimes wonder how Zuckerberg has escaped the wrath of the eKaren, given the things I have delivered to my inbox courtesy of Instagram feeds. I guess merely stating numbers can’t be interpreted as hate speech. Even in these heady, hatey times.

What are the numbers of which I speak?

Things like the percentage of Muslim voters in Labor electorates held by the likes of Tony Burka and Jason Clare.

Things like the comparative rape statistics in European countries, before and after the Muslim invasion of Europe. The contrasts are stark, to say the least.

Things like the white European birth rates versus those of the Muslim occupiers. The trajectory is set in concrete.

Things like the projected Muslim populations in 2060 in countries like Germany, France, Britain and so on. It is game over territory. In the lifetimes of our children.

Things like rape and murder figures in Western European countries versus nations like Russia and Hungary. Where they keep the third worlders oot. Walk the Budapest streets after dark in fear? Nope. Try gay Paree.

Things like the percentage of Muslim immigrants – indeed, any immigrants – in major European cities, versus the rapidly diminishing percentages of white natives.

Eva with the unspellable surname has spoken of these things. It got her banned from visiting Britain, under Keir Stalin’s regime. (Keir is the subject of some unkind memes which ask the question, “how did they end up in this position?” and show pictures of cars atop trees and horses stuck in fences … and Sir Keir).

Knock yourself out and look these things up. The stats are readily available. The reading experience isn’t pretty, especially for the few remaining defenders of Diversity R Us immigration policies.

Talk about colour by numbers. The electorate stats explain plenty, for example. Jason Clare represents Blaxland. Think Auburn. Mr Keating’s old stamping ground. Yes, that is where the famous collector of French empire era clocks and other effete artifacts hung out, electorally speaking. There is a mosque next to my beloved Lidcombe Oval, spiritual home of Wests Magpies home and the final resting place of Tommy’s ashes. God help us all.

Over 31 per cent Muslim voters. Over 57 per cent of voters born OS. Aussie Aussie Aussie, oi oi oi. No prizes for guessing why Mr Clare is kow-towing to the Islamists as routine strategy. In sinister ways that I will explain a little later in life. The ways that the Muslim-Labor equation play out on the ground beggar belief.

Tony Burka represents the inappropriately named Watson electorate. Shouldn’t it be called Mahommed? Or Mecca? Burka chalks up over 25 per cent Muslim voters. If you want to celebrate Ramadan, just cruise on out to Lakemba Nights. Performances as we speak.

Actually, you don’t have to leave the city of downtown Sydney to play spot the Australian. Many of these emerging suspect memes involve white folks walking around the streets of London with video cameras, playing spot the Brits. Mumbai or London? Guess?

There are several other Labor members out in the greater west of Sydney with similar numbers. They all tell a policy story. They help explain recent foreign policies. It isn’t rocket surgery.

Jump to the European numbers.

They explain crime. They explain London’s decline into third world status. They explain British foreign policy. Or help to. The red green alliance of British Labour, locked in and nailed down. There is another meme about British Labour. They believe simultaneously in Islam and communism. The two greatest killing machines in history. If you doubt these things, just return to the numbers. Like the number of Muslim mayors of the great British cities. In this case, the statistics don’t lie.

Why does Sadiq Khan keep getting re-elected in London? Oh, that is why. Replacement political theory, anyone?

The British numbers also explain demography as destiny realities. The Western whites don’t breed any more. Not much, anyway. The invaders do. Islam is fecund, if nothing else. As Mark Steyn and other perspicacious observers have been saying for decades.

All in all, the numbers are compelling. They tell the story of our suicide. In real time. We are watching it all. Bondi is a marker. But like all markers, even atrocities have their limited media shelf lives. The tyranny of Anthony Downs’ issue attention cycle. Every story passes. What with all the white noise.

Is Europe capable of being saved? Is London? Paul Embery, a sane, British Labour critic of Starmer-world and the metrosexual left thinks so.

Is he right in his optimism? If Labour parties had more Pauls, there would be hope. They don’t, so there isn’t. The progressive left and the fellow travellers, they of the profiles in cowardice, are locked into suicide. So long as their ideological side wins.

It is way past time to join the dots. Malcolm Fraser, perhaps in his leftist innocence, sold us a multicultural pup. No one noticed, apart from Pauline Hanson, circa 1998. When a Liberal joins the leftist team, it is game over. Two generations of non-engagers failed to join the dots, and now we are where we are. Culturally snookered. With no clear way back.

There will be, as in all things, two views on all this.

It is a good thing, this reverse colonialism. We deserve it, for our own settler mortal sins. Diversity is our blah blah blah. We should welcome “refugees”. Being Christian and all that. And the food! Oh, the food. They will do jobs we won’t do. The economy gains from immigration. Oh, the enrichment!

We can park the hypocrisy. Stay in your own lane culture wars? No, come and live in our lane. But it is hard to ignore the numbers.

The other view? Tradition matters. History matters. Our cultural heritage matters. Mass immigration brings crime and rape and murder. Many of them do hate us. They use us. Who likes being used? The great British and Western gifts to the modern world matter, and should be protected. Sharia law isn’t our way. Inviting the third world into our back yard brings no joy. Staying in lanes matters. Shit in the streets isn’t our way. Rape isn’t good for young girls. We are simply importing foot soldiers for the marxist revolution, and do we want that? And so on.

Pick a side, people.

The numbers are instructive and meaningful. Statistics can and do lie. Here? On this issue? Not so much. As the old sixties Democrat, Daniel Patrick Moynihan, used to say … you are entitled to your own opinions, but not your own facts.

Islam by numbers. It tells a story, n’est-ce pas?

Paul Collits

7 February 2026