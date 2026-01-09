Fans of the incomparable Leslie Nielsen – and who isn’t? – may recall one of his more memorable Naked Gun lines, during a visit by Police Squad to a rather well-endowed girl serving behind the counter in a sex shop.

Girl: Is this some kind of bust?

Frank Drebin: Well, it’s very impressive, yes, but we need to ask you a few questions.

All this came to mind – well, to my mind – with the announcement by Albo of the (in)famous Royal Commission. And its chair, Virginia Bell. Afficionados of 1950s American, amply chested pin-up girls will immediately get the reference. And no, I am not going to provide links.

The obvious quest of Albo over his choice … is this some kind of bust? A clusterfuck with a purpose, on this occasion.

To stretch the comparison perhaps beyond its reach, Albo might argue that Bell is “amply” qualified. Well, he would, wouldn’t he? After all, she was a High Court judge. Appointed by … Kevin Rudd. She had been appointed to the Supreme Court of New South Wales … by Bob Carr. Openly gay. (Virginia, not Bob). The Star Observer is impressed:

https://www.starobserver.com.au/news/who-is-virginia-bell-the-openly-gay-judge-heading-up-the-bondi-attack-royal-commission/240438

The child of a naval captain. Not from the Village People, as far as I am aware. Bell has hosted Radio National programs, in her day. Yay. Supported women’s prison reform. The big issues. The leftie appointment from central casting. Long involved in LGBT blah issues. The only surprise is her non-appearance at Lismore’s recent, annual Tropical Fruits festival. (The NYE fireworks were held at Dyke’s Point. Only in Lismore).

Ticks all the irrelevant boxes. Deep experience, says Albo. As Wikipedia notes:

She is a lover of theatre, and known for her sense of humour. Under the stage name “Ginger de Winter”, she was barrel-spinner on television game shows, and was president of the “Australian Barrel Girls Association”.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Virginia_Bell_(judge)

Ah, the Australian Barrel Girls Association. By the gods, we have lucked out here. Yes, alas, I am going to say it. You couldn’t make this up. Albo said:

But if you look at what is required by this royal commission, there is no one of the stature of Virginia Bell.

The man couldn’t lie in bed straight. Any thoughts on what VB’s views on the Palestinian question might be? If it quacks like a duck …

Not content to simply look like an idiot and swallow the unpleasant Bondi sandwich, Albo determined that he would be vindictive. Thus, to the announcement of the RC pick, Bell. Sky News states:

‘Catastrophically mismanaged’: Jewish leaders fume at Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s Bondi Royal Commissioner pick Jewish community leaders are quietly fuming over Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s decision to appoint Virginia Bell to lead the Commonwealth probe into the Bondi terror attack, saying the inquiry is at risk of becoming a “Royal Commission-lite”.

https://www.skynews.com.au/australia-news/politics/catastrophically-mismanaged-jewish-leaders-fume-at-prime-minister-anthony-albaneses-bondi-royal-commissioner-pick/news-story/ef53131514ad1368559b17ba2ce9cfb9

See also:

https://www.skynews.com.au/australia-news/politics/virginia-bell-tipped-to-head-bondi-royal-commission-as-prime-minister-anthony-albanese-nears-major-uturn/news-story/c4d734edab8646b5de7bec52dde723dd

Why are the Jewish leaders so pissed off? Well, with VB’s hinterland, there are few reasons to be confident of a good outcome. And people complain about the power of the Jewish lobby. Methinks the Palestinian lobby has scored a bullseye here. One Jewish leader said:

Appointing someone who is perceived as being very close to the government and sharing their views runs the risk of undermining trust in the Royal Commission …

He was being polite. VB will make it seem like this is a home game for the Lakemba brigade. Labor is demonstrably and aggressively anti-Semitic, from the branch roots up, all the way to Albo, Tony Burka and Wenny Pong. They won’t want this to come out. And now, it won’t. Another box ticked.

The fictional Jim Hacker used to say, never set up an inquiry unless you know beforehand what the outcome will be. AI search does an admirable job here:

In the world of Yes, Minister and Yes, Prime Minister, the purpose of an inquiry is generally to: · “Bury” an issue: An inquiry can be used to delay action, moving a politically sensitive topic out of the immediate news cycle by placing it “under active consideration,” which in the show’s terms means the file is lost. · Control the narrative: By appointing a carefully selected chairperson (often someone hoping for a peerage or a similar favour), the government can heavily influence the final report’s findings. · Achieve a desired outcome: The cardinal rule, as articulated by Sir Humphrey Appleby, is that you only set up an inquiry if you are certain of what the findings will be, ensuring the government is protected from any genuinely inconvenient truths. · Reach a stalemate: In one episode, a leak inquiry is set up to address leaks from both the Minister’s and the Prime Minister’s offices, resulting in a mutual stalemate where both sides agree to bury the issue to avoid a worse scandal.

Yes, all of the above.

But Albo has hit the jackpot. Don’t just get the outcome you want. Stick the middle finger to the pesky voters who don’t like you. He probably hasn’t forgiven the voters for the nearly two thirds “no” vote. He will never, ever forgive the boos. The public humiliation over Bondi. He is now simply extending the middle finger from the Australian Jews, so ably demonstrated by his every action to the whole electorate.

We inhabit the age of the vindictive politician.

As well as having a supremely modest skill set – think basic intelligence, absence of political smarts, dumbo cosplaying, resort to cliched ideology 101, faux cleverness – Albo suffers from the sin of pride. The worst sin of the lot. He actually thinks he is good. What a combo.

The mandate-challenged, property millionaire Albo is right up there with the worst of entitled public figures, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and the Obama-eulogised Ted Kennedy. (I have just watched Chappaquiddick, and it isn’t pleasant viewing for anyone still remotely favourable to the human condition). Entitled isn’t a good look for a politician who endlessly seeks public adulation.

Mr 34 per cent, three-term Albo, is testimony to the fact that you CAN be simultaneously stupid and malevolent. Dare I say … evil?

He has ticked the RC box – whatever the arguments, some of which are slim, to be fair, for such – and has done so with unbecoming, maximum cynicism. Like his defence of his entitled public-teat sucking peripatetic ministers, it suggests that he is all of a piece with the postmodern politician who doesn’t give a rat’s about accountability or decency-in-office.

After witnessing Albo in action, like watching a film about Ted Kennedy, you just feel the overwhelming desire to take a long shower. Just to wash off the scum that attaches to the viewer.

Oh yes, this is some kind of bust.

Paul Collits

9 January 2026