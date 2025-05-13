The legendary, former Labor powerbroker and Defence Minister of the 1990s, Robert Ray, was responsible for the truly memorable description of his hunchbacked former colleague, Mal Colston, who left the ALP to become an independent Senator:

The quisling quasimodo from Queensland.

Labor people, a tribal lot, don’t like people who rat on them. It probably goes back to the bitter days of the anti-communist split of the 1950s and the formation of the Democratic Labor Party.

Colston was (in)famous twice over. As The Age explains:

The death in 1975 of Queensland Labor senator Bert Milliner and the cynical and inappropriate reaction to it by then premier Joh Bjelke-Petersen were the making of Mal Colston, the former senator who died on Saturday. Sir Joh, anxious to frustrate and bring down the Whitlam government, decided not to fill Senator Milliner's place in the senate with Dr Colston, who had been number three on the Labor ticket at the previous election and who, under a long-standing convention should have filled the vacancy. Instead, Sir Joh gave the Senate seat to the hapless, Pat Field, whose anti-Labor vote helped create the constitutional crisis later that year. The ALP, incensed at Sir Joh's behaviour, elevated Dr Colston to the top of its ticket at the double dissolution election in December 1975. Thus began a long and, for the taxpayer, expensive career for the former teacher and public servant.

https://www.theage.com.au/opinion/mal-colstons-shabby-legacy-20030827-gdw8rj.html

AI helpfully explains:

"Quisling" refers to a traitor or collaborator, specifically someone who collaborates with an occupying force, often used as a synonym for "traitor". The term originates from Vidkun Quisling, a Norwegian politician who collaborated with Nazi Germany during World War II. He led a puppet government in Nazi-occupied Norway, and his actions became synonymous with treachery.

Colston passed away in 2003, largely unlamented as a result of his quisling turn.

The word “quisling” turns out to be of Norwegian origin, named after a World War Two politician (Vidkun Quisling) who found comfort in the arms of Adolf Hitler. Quisling was a fascist himself, so the occupying Germans found an ally, right there. The French quislings were just, well, French.

Treachery has been in the air this week down Canberra way. Like Labor, the Nats are a tribal bunch. Despite the election of a new pope and two leadership contests, the biggest story has been about a star Aboriginal Senator, and the context is internal Liberal Party sabotage of their former leader, Pierre Dutton.

This sabotage is now openly discussed, almost even in the normie media. A new take comes from the elder statesman of business journalism, Robert Gottliebsen, who laments the failure of the Liberals – except in Goldstein, recaptured from the Teals and against the swing by none other than Tim Wilson, the wet, homosexualist advocate from MelDanistan – to campaign against Labor’s abhorrent tax on unrealised gains from superannuation.

https://www.2gb.com/podcast/robert-gottliebsen-labors-grandmas-and-farmers-superannuation-tax/

Whether Gottliebsen attributes this absolute bungle to stupidity or something else, we don’t know.

The insurgent candidate for the Nats’ leadership, sadly unsuccessful, Matt Canavan, has said the Liberals asked the Nats to “turn down the volume” in the campaign so they (the Libs) could focus on winning seats back from the Teals in the cities. In other words, to replace one lot of leftie climateers with another (Liberal) lot. Like Wilson. Pandering to the left, as always. We know how this “strategy” turned out.

And now we are left with Sussan Ley and David Littleproud. God help us all. Per George Christensen, the Nat incumbent is “the aptronymic David Littleproud”. Littleprick to his many non-admirers.

Neither of the Lib leadership contenders could ever be described as “papabile”. I am not sure I have even heard of the new deputy Liberal leader.

Back to quislings.

Like planes, every defection from one party to another, or to the cross benches, is subtly different. Matt Canavan was asked the other day whether he would pack his bags and form a new party following an unsuccessful leadership bid. Here is what he said:

"Three years ago, I was elected as a Senator seat in the Nationals partyroom and I'm not going to do a Jacinta Price. I'm not going to do a Lidia Thorpe. I'm not going to do a Fatima Payman. I'm going to stay in my party and fight."

https://www.skynews.com.au/australia-news/politics/nothing-personal-nationals-senator-matt-canavan-calls-out-jacinta-price-as-disloyal-after-her-defection-to-the-liberal-party/news-story/75325c037443c4cbc1a6db64dcf69d3b

Ouch. Matt might have added Corey Bernardi and the former Nat, Andrew Gee, to his list. (Gee has just retained his seat of Calare as an Independent. He left the Nats because they opposed the voice in 2023).

https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2022/dec/23/nationals-mp-andrew-gee-quits-party-citing-opposition-to-indigenous-voice

The 2025 result in Calare doesn’t make Gee right to have left while keeping his seat as an Independent, whatever he might think. He has been rewarded for treachery.

I am far from sure that Canavan’s long-term strategy (of staying a Nat) is the right one for the country, but his stand bespeaks integrity. A value thin on the ground these days in Canberra. You make your bed, you lie in it.

Jumping ship from a party for which you were elected is simply more evidence, were it remotely needed, of our flailing and failing democracy. It is treating your voters with contempt. Especially when you jump ship for patently self-regarding career reasons, a matter of days, yes, days, after you were elected on a specific platform and expectation.

Jacinta Price hardly has the Bernardi/Gee excuse, viz, “the party left me, I didn’t leave the party”. Even though true in Bernardi’s case, though not Gee’s, it isn’t really the point.

Whether or not the “negotiations” for Price to join the Liberals AND to stand, nano-seconds later, for the deputy leadership, took place before or after the election hardly matters.

George Christensen left the Libs, of course, to join One Nation. But he did it after having given up his seat and resigned as a Liberal. That is how you do it.

This week will reinforce much that awake voters already know about our polity. Words are cheap. Implicit promises don’t matter. The elites, even when they are people of colour, don’t give a toss about their electors. They have broken the bonds of trust. As a class. Canberra is a UniParty merry-go-around. There is no accountability, only a sullen recognition by the electorate that … words are cheap.

As Canavan had it:

'Why people are sick of politicians': Matt Canavan hits out at Jacinta Price's move to Liberal Party.

https://www.9news.com.au/national/nationals-senator-matt-canavan-blasts-jacinta-price-over-defection-to-liberals/4bb4e52d-aca3-4c4f-b746-337784577e0d

Indeed.

Quisling set off a trend. (Well, he wasn’t really the first. See under Cassius the First and “et tu Brute”, per Shakespeare). It is pretty sickening when you defect to a fascist megalomaniac and inflict him on your country. Some of Churchill’s War Cabinet (like Lord Halifax) wanted to do something similar to the Vichy French.

Thankfully, Churchill was of the Canavan school of politics. Stay and fight.

Paul Collits

13 May 2025