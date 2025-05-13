PCPS Paul Collits Political Science

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Aili Holyland's avatar
Aili Holyland
4d

We the people do not mind that Jacinta moved across to where she might have more power.

We admire her for the truth in all matters, and want her in leadership.

I do fear that she would be torn to pieces just because she is honest.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
SimSceptic's avatar
SimSceptic
6d

Churchill did not mind jumping ship himself for his own political ambitions jumping from the Liberal Party to the Conservatives. And he loved a war not just WW2 but the Sudan, the Boer War and WW1. Many contemporaries remarked on him being a war monger so Hitler was just perfect to rescue him from political oblivion and allow him to get involved in another war.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Paul Collits
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture