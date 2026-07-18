They say that the devil’s great trick was convincing the world that he didn’t exist. It was a claim made by Baudelaire, and reinforced by the fictional Keyser Soze.

The French poet Charles Baudelaire wrote: “The finest trick of the devil is to persuade you that he does not exist”. He first published this idea in his 1864 prose story “The Generous Gambler”. This means that Satan wins when people stop believing in evil. If people do not believe in the devil, they let their guard down. They stop fighting against bad habits and cruel actions because they think evil is not real.

Baudelaire also thought that satan has had a rough time of it:

In Charles Baudelaire’s poetry, Satan is not purely an evil monster. Instead, he is a sympathetic rebel, a wise teacher, and the protector of society’s outcasts. Baudelaire viewed the Devil as a proud angel punished by a harsh, cruel God.

A big call.

It is true that our modern purveyors of evil dress themselves up as good-doers. See under Lenin and Sadiq Khan. These types think that Ann Widdecombe is going to hell.

Here is Kevin Spacey on satan:

Verbal Kint famously says: “The greatest trick the Devil ever pulled was convincing the world he didn’t exist”. This means that Söze stays hidden by making people think he is just a myth. He operates in the shadows so he can never be caught.

In these end times, talk of the Antichrist is all about. And there is endless speculation over its identity.

Here is a theory. What if satan’s second greatest trick is that he is actually the Antichrist? And that there are many sub-Antichrists, not just one, doing his final work?

Actually, satan came out in the Book of Genesis. In the form of a snake.

Snakes have had a rough go of it ever since. I remember having an open house for the sale of one of our properties, in my home town of Gosford, a few years back. We backed onto bush and the odd snake appeared from time to time. One of the people at the open was coming up the driveway and saw a snake slithering across the dappled concrete. She about-faced and scurried away, at pace.

She was last seen motoring north on the M1 at about 130 kms an hour, somewhere near Port Macquarie … I have no idea where the poor old serpent ended up.

Yes, a tough gig for the slithering ones. But back to satan.

What satan offered to Adam and Eve was the promise of being gods. And much of the unease over our current techno-malaise, a sort of Nineteen Eighty-Four meets Brave New World, revolves around man’s rejection of God and his quest for man-created utopia. Think of the Fabians, think of communism, think of apocalyptic, fear-driven climate crises and plandemics, think of top-down nanny states, with all their religious imagery, think of the mini-me HR gods that run our corporates, think of “the machine”, the deep state, and all of its devilry. Think radical individualism as the evil progeny of 1980s hybrid ideologies. Think modernism and its whacky successor. They are ALL versions of the modern yearning for Godlessness. Think of the fatal conceit of the radical Enlightenment. All are exemplars. And predictors of the current moment.

The great online magazine, Crisis, a safe haven for seriously grumpy Catholics, has just done a piece on this.

https://crisismagazine.com/opinion/why-is-peter-thiel-so-preoccupied-with-the-antichrist

And its focus is the tech billionaire, Peter Thiel, a counter-elite type, who also has an interest in the Antichrist. Apparently, Thiel is eyeing up real estate in Argentina for when the balloon goes up and the northern hemisphere is embroiled in a nuclear war or some such Armageddon.

Once, Thiel bought land near Queenstown, too. He even became a Kiwi citizen. Perhaps he got cold feet when he discovered that Bob Carr was going to be one of his neighbours.

Thiel’s lectures were invite-only affairs. Let The Guardian – surely a candidate itself – take up the story:

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/oct/10/peter-thiel-lectures-antichrist

Thiel’s last lecture was on the doorstep of the Vatican, no less.

Here are Thiel’s lectures on the topic, in summary:

Thiel, who identifies as an orthodox Christian heavily influenced by philosopher René Girard, argued that the modern world is terrified of its own technology. He suggested that the Antichrist will rise to power by constantly stoking this fear of Armageddon. By promising “peace, safety, and salvation,” this figure will seduce humanity into giving up their freedom, ultimately unifying the world under an oppressive global state that halts scientific progress.

Peace, safety, salvation. Peace through the new world order? Safety through the Covid state, anyone? Silicon Valley has created eternal life on earth, following a stint in the freezer?

The author at Crisis, the wonderfully named Scott Ventureyra, sets the scene:

In recent years, there has been a renewed public fascination with the demonic, spiritual warfare, and exorcisms. Interviews with well-known exorcists and demonologists, including Fr. Chad Ripperger, Fr. Vincent Lampert, Fr. Carlos Martins, and Msgr. Stephen Rossetti, have appeared across both major and smaller platforms, from Tucker Carlson, Joe Rogan, and Shawn Ryan to Capturing Christianity, Pints with Aquinas, and Catholic Answers Live. Recently, and somewhat related to this overall resurging interest in the demonic, I have asked myself: Why is Peter Thiel so preoccupied with the Antichrist? I must admit that this is a rather bizarre question to pose about one of Silicon Valley’s most influential figures. Typically, discussions revolving around Thiel involve him being the co-founder of PayPal and Palantir Technologies, the first outside investor in Facebook, a venture capitalist, a political donor, and a patron of various techno-libertarian projects. Nevertheless, in recent years, he has turned his attention toward the apocalypse, Armageddon, one-world government, AI, China, and, first and foremost, in a rather obsessive manner, the figure of the Antichrist.

Indeed. Ventureyra continues:

Not so much Omen III – in which the bad guy, Damien Thorn, was played by the recently late Sam Neill – but man’s modern secularism-in-comfort. Mindless viral internet content, in the words of one observer:

https://medium.com/@djpangburn/mindless-viral-internet-content-is-aldous-huxleys-drug-soma-come-to-life-dd4b218df552

Ventureyra again:

For Thiel, the Antichrist is indeed a political-theological category, and he’s careful not to reduce him to a mere mechanism, ideology, or an impersonal system. He speaks of Antichristic structures while also taking seriously the traditional possibility of a personal Antichrist—that is, a final figure who emerges through those structures and offers humanity a false salvation from an impending catastrophe. We must always be reminded that the Antichrist, although leading to the gradual destruction of humanity, deceives with promises to restore and save. He provides a false sense of order against chaos, security against fear, and unity against division. This is why Thiel’s own formulation is so alarming: “The slogan of the Antichrist is peace and safety.” He disguises himself as a being of goodness and of light (2 Corinthians 11:14).

Restore and save. Safetyism is the modern state’s Huxley soma. Again, the Covid state was for our own good. Albert Bourla and Fauci are surely contenders, then. Bill Gates? Surely in the top five candidates. And the Covid state has memory holed the whole thing. Classic satanic tactics.

It is a gripping topic, and a gripping read. As they say, RTWT at Crisis. The author is especially informative on Apostolic and early Church Father exegeses on the Antichrist.

Maybe Peter Thiel is coming out for the second time in his life. In the way of a vaguely remembered story from my childhood about sinister things, I think involving a TV show. “There is another possibility … Frank IS the tiger”.

If the owner of Palantir, with its “fusion of data, surveillance, defense, and state power”, a vehicle for the deepest of states and an enabler of state spying on the people, sees AI and all of its evil works – yes, I do use AI search – as but one of the tools of the Antichrist, with all of its satanic promises to make men gods, obsesses about the Antichrist, then, well, you know …

Or, perhaps Thiel, for all his cerebral persona, doesn’t get irony. Identifying the Antichrist in modern techno terms while his day job involves helping to creating the panopticon that is quite the vehicle of said Antichrist.

Perhaps it is guilt on Thiel’s part. Or not. Or maybe it is that Thiel is Antichrist-adjacent. He is, after all, an insider. He knows what they are up to. How they think. What their plans are. The masters of the universe title is a giant clue. They are really just tech nerds who got lucky. They are not masters of this universe. Yet. But they are working on it. And would appear very much that their metier happens to be satan’s modern work.

All in all, it is a fascinating development on the most serious of topics. For a purveyor of evil – if that is what PT is – he seems a very grounded, thoughtful guy, a guy with apparently good intentions. But that is the point of the Antichrist, and of Thiel’s version of it. The end times obsessed right wingers among us might well conclude … that Thiel may be the Antichrist, but (paraphrasing Don Henley at the 1998 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame awards,) at least he’s OUR Antichrist. Our man in Silicon Valley, Godless central.

Perhaps we are all, at least those of us who are cluelessly “running at danger” (to invoke English cricket’s ludicrous Bazball), ourselves the satanic recruits, the mini-Antichrists. We who are living as if God didn’t exist, and, by extension that satan doesn’t, either. We who are sucking up all of the soma and partying like its 1999. Living the Lennonist dream. No hell below us, remember. Imagine! The late Beatle was surely one of satan’s star recruits in his eternal game plan.

And perhaps Thiel is simply outing us. Maybe not. As Ventureyra concludes, PT seems to be both actor in, and commentator on, our final journey towards the dark side:

So, the question inevitably arises: Where does Thiel personally fit into this apocalyptic and Antichristic narrative? I believe there are a few possibilities worth considering. First, he may be warning us against the Antichristic temptation of our age: the utopic vision of saving humanity through increasing surveillance, AI, emergency politics, the transhumanist project, and a one-world-governance. Second, we must also consider that he may be helping pave the way in which such a world can emerge. This could be true whether he is doing so knowingly or unknowingly, prophetically or dangerously—perhaps as a critic, participant, or, even worse, as a faithful follower of the deceiver masquerading as a concerned humanitarian. Regardless of these possibilities, Thiel has forced us to consider whether the Antichrist is one that promises to use the wonders of technology in a way that will not only physically and financially enslave us but, most frighteningly, spiritually enslave us in a way that bears upon the destiny of our very souls.

Maybe satan’s third great trick, related to his second, is to have us all running around trying to figure out who the AC is, and taking our eyes off the ball, off the main game, in the way of slowly boiling frogs.

Does satan have even more tricks? Maybe.

His fourth might be the recruitment of so many willing, yet unknowing, collaborators. The devil’s useful idiots. The endless desire of men to be mini-me gods always provides rich and fertile soil for one determined to bugger up God’s salvific plan. And the devil, no doubt, planned that thoroughly postmodern – again, unplanned by us – collab between the very focused, satanic cadre of anti-God activists and the vast soma-taking class of low-information conformists. Jim Jones and the Guyana 900 provided one striking example. He promised salvation and eternal safety, after all. In his case, it was not soma, but Kool-Aid.

To the extent that PT has brought all this to the surface afresh, skilfully if eccentrically, and so very unexpectedly, and so done us all an immense favour, might just be the ace in the hole that saves his reputation. And his bacon. On earth and in heaven.

I hope so.

Paul Collits

18 July 2026