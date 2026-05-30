It took a buffoon High Court Judge this week to remind me that my Samuel Griffith Society membership isn’t up-to-date, and that the Society’s conference in Sydney in August might be worth attending.

https://www.samuelgriffith.org/

Now, thanks to the Judge’s attack on the SGS, gazillions of Australians – well, more than a few readers of The Australian, at any rate – now know they exist, and might be worth looking into. As well, a whole lot of punters who had never heard of this hyphenated Judge Robert Beech-Jones now know that he is a careerist on the make, with an eye on the big prize. The Chief Justice is due to retire soon. He seems to have figured out that identifying a legal body that is Nazi-adjacent might just make him Albo-adjacent. Albo, of course, picks High Court Judges and Chief Justices.

But even square-headed Albo might now be smelling a rat … and a buffoon.

The Judge got his quick comeuppance. In the form of the doyen of Australian lawyers, Allan Myers.

https://www.skynews.com.au/australia-news/politics/senior-barrister-allan-myers-tells-high-court-judge-robert-beechjones-to-stay-out-of-politics-after-extraordinary-attack-on-conservative-legal-group/news-story/77ed2fb0b5ebc6cb10a61199db871bd8

There is a special sub-genre of own goaling known as The Streisand Effect. Yes, old Babs has a social phenomenon named after her. She was Guilty, after all.

So, what did Babs do to earn her special gong? Here is AI search’s summary:

The Streisand Effect occurs when an attempt to hide, censor, or remove information inadvertently causes it to become much more widely known. The phenomenon gets its name from a 2003 legal dispute involving American singer and actress Barbra Streisand. The Photograph: In 2002, photographer Kenneth Adelman took 12,000 aerial photos of the California coast for the California Coastal Records Project to document erosion. One of those photographs (Image 3850) captured a portion of Streisand’s clifftop mansion in Malibu. The Lawsuit: Citing privacy and security concerns, Streisand filed a $50 million lawsuit against Adelman and Pictopia.com to force the removal of the image. The Backfire: Before the lawsuit, the image was virtually invisible and had been downloaded just six times (two of which were by Streisand’s own lawyers). Once the highly publicized lawsuit made news, public curiosity spiked. Within a month, over 400,000 people visited the website to view the photo. Streisand ultimately lost the lawsuit and was ordered to pay the defense’s legal fees.

Let’s call the Beech-Jones intervention a variation on a theme. He was seeking to out an enemy, only to give it exposure and, most likely, credibility.

A broadened definition of TSE might be as follows – an intervention in a public debate which backfires due to its unintended consequences and having the absolute reverse ideological effect. Like giving unintentional publicity or shifting the locus of sympathy in relation to a public policy issue.

It turns out that there is a bit of TSE going around. The second buffoon of the week is Nigel Farage. A new kid on the alt-right block has emerged, as a result of an earlier Farage own-goal. It is, of course, Restore Britain. And the stage is the Makerfield by-election (on 18 June 2026).

Nigel’s hissy-fit over a to-the-right competitor has suddenly alerted many hundreds of thousands of Britons, probably millions, that Restore Britain is a thing. Yes, Elon Musk helped. Most Brits had never even heard of them. After all, they are only a few months old. Now, many more folks not only know about them, but have decided they will vote for them! Oops.

Babs would be proud of Nigel. And of Beech-Jones. They are keeping her non-musical memory alive. They are taking TSE in wholly new directions. Let us call it inadvertent activation.

Naturally, Wikipedia is onto the growing list of TSE examples.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Streisand_effect_examples

Hilariously, own member for Goldstein makes the cut.

In March 2022, incumbent Australian federal MP Tim Wilson, in what had previously been considered to be the safe seat of Goldstein, drew national attention to his independent challenger Zoe Daniel when he made legal objections to posting of campaign signs by volunteers on the fences of private residences.[3] This also led to a significant increase in donations to the Daniel campaign.

Oh dear.

Alex Hawke didn’t make the cut. A pity. His deportation of Novak the hero Djokovic during Covid simply drew attention to his own Government’s Covid fascism and to Novax’s heroism in the face of tyranny. It was a classic example of TSE.

Fans of Columbo – and who isn’t? – will immediately recognise the fatal flaw of each and every Columbo murderer. They draw attention to themselves. Early. Columbo notices them. Then they are cooked. Every time. They are TSE practitioners.

These days, the favoured TSE strategy is to draw attention to, and to belittle, Pauline Hanson and One Nation. They are all in on it. The legacy media. The leftie politicians. The legacy Libtards. Talk about a botched strategy. The goon-in-chief here has to be Matt Canavan, formerly regarded as a coming man and having serious smarts. A single act of UniParty bitchery may well have cooked Matt’s goose. And elevated ON even more. ON exists because the LNP doesn’t.

You highlight your opponent. Suddenly, they have a platform. When people hear of them, they might start thinking about them. Liking them. Voting for them. Resenting YOU.

Learn from the master. Neville Wran, the Premier State’s best ever politician, never spoke to Nick Greiner for four years. Never referred to him or to the Opposition. Simply ruled the state. So no one ever really knew about Greiner. Of course, other enemies got Wran.

No doubt, Nifty never knew about TSE. If he had, he would have laughed uproariously. And shaken his head.

It turns out that TSE is a friend of the insurgent.

Paul Collits

30 May 2026