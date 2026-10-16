They are dying in their tens of thousands in Canada, or as it probably should now be called, not-so-little India.

The Lotus Eaters explain Canada’s demographic transformation here:

Canada is now not only the home of Modi-led Indian exports, though. It is the home of cheer-squadded suicide. AI notes:

Canada’s medical assistance in dying (MAID) program accounted for over 15,300 deaths (about 4.7% of all deaths) in recent annual reporting, surpassing 100,000 total cumulative deaths since its legalization in 2016.

The numbers are impressive, if that is the right word.

But the urge to go “at a time of your choosing”, as reports on the recent death of the ABC’s Richard Morecroft recorded, isn’t confined to Canada. Closer to home, in Victoria (of course, the very exemplar of moral turpitude), The Catholic Weekly reported that “voluntary assisted dying” has quadrupled since its inception. AI explains:

Victoria’s Voluntary Assisted Dying Review Board released its annual report, showing that 512 people died through voluntary assisted dying (VAD) during the 2025–26 period, reflecting a 32% increase from the previous year and a fourfold rise since the laws began in 2019.

Something has gone terribly wrong when a culture celebrates killing yourself. It has to be the very pinnacle of post-Enlightenment cognitive dissonance thinking.

The signs on the roadside adverts ask … RUOK?

A matter of tragedy has become a matter for celebration, or at least muted “hear hears”, and in the blink of an eye.

I came face to face with this unspeakable tragedy some years back, when a dear friend in Hervey Bay, crippled by deep depression – of which I had no idea at the time, such was his everyday bravura – took his own life, leaving a beautiful wife and two little children.

For many of us, it was incomprehensible. The suffering and pain that Geoff must have endured as a result of his depression was well hidden from his many friends.

The demons that work for the prince of this world circulate widely, and pick their targets very carefully. Seemingly, there is nothing that those close to them easily discern.

Sport has had its suicide tragedies. Think of rugby league’s Peter Jackson and Paul Green. Truly lovely men. A book has even been written about cricket’s suicides. Several, actually, including those by David Frith and Malcolm Knox.

Perhaps Peter Roebuck has been cricket’s most (in)famous (and recent) cricket suicide. He just couldn’t face prison in South Africa for an (alleged) ill-advised and incomplete sexual assault on a young man. So, he jumped out of a building, with friends and co-workers (Jim Maxwell) in the next room. And police on hand. Another book has been written about the death of Peter Roebuck.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/1743790120?lv=shuf&channelId=500&plpRedirect=mhFallback

With over one hundred, cricket has had more than its share of suicides, for whatever reasons. Perhaps when troubled minds meet gut-wrenching public humiliation – the lot of the batsman, as I know from deep personal experience – the worst is to be expected.

So much for sport. Music has also had its fair share. Tom Petty – who, himself, died from an accidental overdose of painkillers – wrote a great song about his close friend and suicide victim, Del Shannon.

Runnin’ down a dream, indeed.

Del was crippled by depression, too. His widow blamed Prozac. Then there was Kurt Kobain. And many, many other others. Bob Welch (of Fleetwood Mac) had a painful end. He wrote a long sorry and I love you letter to his wife as he dealt with a debilitating illness. Then shot himself.

No one thinks this is the natural way of things.

Fast forward to today …

The Trump White House has apparently been considering live streaming an execution. At least there has been talk of it. What the fuck? Not a suicide, but still in the territory. God, what a blunder that would have been.

Human dignity, already teetering at the edge of the abyss, has taken another serious hit. At the hands of the counter elite.

There is more.

It turns out that we have a recent example of our great cognitive dissonance. A few short years ago, the world embraced a bizarre position on death. When it came to the plandemic, we all accepted, without demur, “Zero Covid”. No one should die. Not a one. We should all change our lives … in order to prevent a single death from a state manufactured pathogen.

Go figure. We don’t do clarity over death very well.

They say that losing a child is the very worst thing. I know this to be true. Losing a child gives you a fresh and entirely unwelcome perspective on the fragility of life and the pain of ALL forms of premature and avoidable death.

For those who take their own lives out of hopelessness, we can only have sympathy. Selfish, in view of the pain to be endured by loved ones? True but irrelevant. Dare I say it, again? A category error. Rational decision-making is not the preserve of the chronically depressed. Thankfully, one instance of modern progress is our increased understanding of mental health.

For Christians, certainly Catholics, suicide has been (wrongly) defined as the ultimate middle finger to God. No, another category error. Mercifully, we have course corrected on this, our most awful tragedy.

But … what to make of modern man’s policy decisions about making suicide funky and acceptable? Safe and rare (like abortion)? Nope, all the evidence, whether from Victoria or Canada – two of the worst places on God’s earth – suggests that it ain’t rare, any more. And it ain’t safe.

Now that IS a middle finger to God. But, for the non-believers among us, it also a middle finger to us.

Speaking of musicians, many songs have been written about personal loss, tragedy, and pain. It is a constant theme. Take a listen to Mick Hucknall.

This is a song of extreme pain. But also a song of deep resilience. I’ll keep holdin’ on. Let us raise a glass to the truest of heroes. Those who hold on. Against the greatest demons who are relentlessly attacking the flawed human condition.

Gilbert O’Sullivan sang the ultimate tear jerker, Alone Again, Naturally. Crushing pain leaves some of us hanging on by a thread. Believing in Winston Churchill’s dictum … when you are going through hell, keep going.

Against all this heroism and pain, we have … the pathetic modernism of the VAD brigade. If ever there was an evil on parade, it is this. Andrew Denton, take a bow. What a cause. What a way to live your life and spend your time and energy. To dedicate your life to helping people to kill themselves is to declare … humanity is over. What of the eternal human quest to cling to life? Goneski. It is gives up on hope, the great human essence.

Cognitive dissonance is the great modernist human failing. We abhor premature death. Yet we also welcome it. Was God’s mistake to allow us to become mini-gods and to allow satan to run the earth?

We know that God doesn’t mistakes. So, we must conclude that our attempts to run the show ourselves are our mistakes. Ours alone. And can there be a worse example of our category errors than our embrace of premature death as a postmodernist, personal choice?

The abandonment of the transcendent is a bit of a problem, then.

Jerry Seinfeld said that research showed that Americans’ greatest fear was public speaking. Death was second! So, if you’re at a funeral, you would rather be in the casket than delivering the eulogy.

Death, for the depressed suicidal man (and yes, men commit suicide far more than women), is a lesser fear than the constant pain of further life. For most of us, that is incomprehensible. But we can, on a good day, get our heads around it. But when we all collectively decide, well, when the going gets tough, we have a right … yes, a right … to call time, and get the state to help us, that seems a tad more difficult to reconcile with what remains of our essential humanity.

We have rubber stamped something that we still feel, in our hearts, that is just bloody wrong. What does that say about us?

In St John Paul II’s sullen conclusion, we have all embraced the culture of death. The death of a civilisation.

Paul Collits

16 October 2026