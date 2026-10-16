PCPS Paul Collits Political Science

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Gareth Thomas's avatar
Gareth Thomas
Oct 16

As with you Paul, my wife and I lost a son last year.

He was 34.

One becomes a changed person after that.

His surviving brother and both parents.

I was always against euthanasia.

My antipathy towards "VAD" has strengthened, being now so aware of the fragility of life and the impact on those left behind.

I write this a a doctor who has eased people into death, though I could never contemplate actively taking a life as occurs frequent in Canada.

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Watersnake's avatar
Watersnake
Oct 16

Paul’s point about vaccination contained fresh insight for me. Abortion up to birth and State-assisted death are fine, but God-forbid anyone not taking an unknown chemical cocktail to prevent ‘Covid transmission’ and death.

Once you believe any facet of this death-cult madness, there seems to be only 2 choices - submit or be ostracised.

Finding refuge in our faith is more meaningful than ever.

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