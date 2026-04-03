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Fr John Irving Fleming's avatar
Fr John Irving Fleming
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A broader perspective is needed here. Until now, China has always supported Iran and vice versa. If Iran were to have nuclear weapons capacity, then the alliance with China would be devastating to the West, and not only because of oil. Iran has been at an undeclared war with the West ever since the Islamic Republic came into being. It uses terrorism perpetrated by client organisations to kill and maim. The recent attack on Israel was carried out by Hamas but planned and paid for by Iran. Attacks in the US, the UK, and Australia (not to mention the other European countries) are planned and paid for by Iran.

I wish there were an alternative, but you can't negotiate with people who hate you, who cannot be trusted to keep their word. All such efforts at "diplomacy" with Iran have been failures through Iran's bad faith and ideological obsession with destroying the West.

Note that none of the Arab States near Palestine is willing to take in Palestinian refugees. They see Palestinians brainwashed by Hamas (read Shia Islam) as "trouble".

Israel has to defend itself if it wishes to survive as a State. And the Western nations also need to prevent a rogue terrorist state from producing nuclear weapons. The fact that Western European countries are gutless bludgers on US goodwill will not serve them well. Let them take in the Islamists by the thousands, let them lose any sense of traditional Western culture, and let them destroy the NATO alliance. The US will look after itself very well indeed. The European countries seem to have a death wish with their unwillingness to face the hard questions of border security and Christian culture. Even the King of England, the so-called Head of the Church of England and defender of the faith, is more interested in promoting Islam than honouring his Christian responsibilities.

So, I back the US engagement with Iran's undeclared war. Will it succeed? I don't know. But it is certainly worth the effort since the China alliance with a nuclear terrorist state of Iran would be a state of affairs too horrific to contemplate. There is much more I would want to say about the geostrategic implications here. But the Americans, at long last, are working with the other Arab states to achieve a much better state of affairs in the Middle East.

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