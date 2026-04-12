Having supine actors refusing to defend their own values, the innocent accused and the champions of our culture (that was) when under attack from the activists driving the victim revolution, is core to the latter’s continued success across all walks of life.

Having the woke state on-side has never been a problem. The woke state itself drives the revolution, or, where appropriate, lets others do the heavy lifting with the state acting as a reliable backstop.

Ben Roberts-Smith, the Breaker Morant of the twenty-first century – well, maybe – is simply the latest, and perhaps the highest profile victim of victim-blob justice.

George Pell was pretty high profile. (The victim-blob loves bringing down hated figures, or figures that it believes should be hated, more than just about anything else. The blob, aka the progressivist woke elite, has a peculiar attitude to winning the war against the rest of us. You see, they love the individual skirmishes as well as the whole war. It gets them out of bed each morning. The rest of us just get up and go the work. Culture wars are won by those who turn up).

For a great discussion of Breaker Morant, by the way, see:

https://www.lockdownuniversity.org/lectures/1247-film-breaker-morant/transcript

Lord Kitchener told his soldiers, including the Australians, to “take no prisoners”. Kitchener died without ever being tried. So will Tony Blair, one assumes, and George W Bush. BRS’s superiors seem similarly protected. And the Australian Government, like VicPol in the case of Pell, put adverts in papers – and on billboards, in Afghanistan – seeking complainants against its own soldiers. As Topher Field has noted.

What the fuck is going on here? There are BRS haters in high places. And a cultural death-wish urge to bend over backwards to what normal Australians might regard as the enemy.

BRS shares with other targets of the victim-blob – an inelegant descriptor, I know – the absence of formal back-up, the absence of support from what he might expect to be “his corner”. He has plenty of support, or at least sympathy. Those who think he has been stitched up are out there, in numbers and angry. They sense – at least I hope they do – a systemic failure in the face of a spirited campaign against him. Driven largely by the scalp-hunting Chris Masters class. This doesn’t pass the smell test. Elon Musk, a high-level thinker and observer of global events, gets it.

Wherein lies the absence of formal backup? Why don’t the defenders turn up? Why did the Australian Catholic Bishops’ Conference, even after George Pell’s exoneration by the High Court, still bleat about victims’ feelings as their instinctive, first reaction? Why does John Howard say, in relation to BRS, “trust the justice system”?

The best recent example of supine “take me” submission in the face of the enemy has been the endlessly repeated response of British editors, coppers, establishment shills and assorted Muslim-hugging politicians to the decades-long and still ongoing Pakistani gang rapes of British under-age girls in multi-culti towns:

We don’t want to be called racist.

This is the best that a generation of “leaders” can come up with? “I don’t want to be called a racist” might just go down as the epitaph for the last generation of suicidal Westerners. Throwing the keys to the car thief.

For some, the urge to limp-wristed, cringeworthy halfwayism is irresistible. Don’t ever call me biased! Or right wing. Or conservative. Or far right. Or populist. What are they all afraid of?

Those (many) who say “I don’t want to be called a racist” or fear similar excoriations are raising the white flag in the face of enemy fire. They are, in effect, the anti-Ben Roberts-Smiths. They are laying down their arms in the face of enemy, culture war fire.

You might think of it as an example boiling frog syndrome.

The best example of BFS when applied to political culture can be found in F A Hayek’s The Road to Serfdom. Hayek saw the great threat (during and after the Second World War) to individual freedom as the British welfare state, and not Soviet communism. We would slowly come to accept more and more state control of our lives in the pursuit of comfy ‘social justice”, then, eventually, we would be living in a nanny state that controlled us all. Just like Soviet style regimes. In democracies! And Hayek didn’t know about the internet and the new paths to technocratic tyranny with which we are (sadly) all too familiar. Nor did Orwell. Nor Huxley.

Honorably ceding ground to the enemy because we think they play by our rules – a bit like the on-the-ground experience in Afghanistan – will simply land us in perdition. Perhaps it already has. Just ask BRS. Just ask anyone sacked for saying what he believes. Just ask the wrongly accused of a crime deemed to be worthy of a moral panic. Craig McLachlan?

Having an enemy that endlessly rolls over at the first whiff of grapeshot because they are scared shitless of your soft power and fearful of their marketplace reputation must be a great reassurance. I will forego every last opportunity to defend what I believe in, just so long as you don’t call me racist.

Paul Collits

12 April 2026