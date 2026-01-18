PCPS Paul Collits Political Science

Alison
2d

Never mind, Paul. Miss Dingers might be prettier than you, taller than you, skinnier than you, hairier-in-the-right-places than you, and she can run in high heels, but she can't pee standing up. However, don't you dare tell me you can too run in high heels, or I'm calling the cops.

Petra Liverani
1d

Lucy Connolly = Controlled Opposition

Those in power like nothing better than having leftists jump up and down about some rightist outrage and vice versa ... and I really do not understand how people are so blind to it. We are all familiar with the age-old technique of Divide and Conquer and yet when it's right in front our faces we can't see it.

Miri Finch has written extensively on the Lucy Connolly phenomenon and the numerous items in her "story" that do not add up.

https://miri.substack.com/p/the-con-or-lie-cabaret-act-ii-the

