Gough Whitlam once responded to a heckler at a public gathering who was banging on about his policy on abortion by saying, “Madam, in your case could we make it retrospective?”

Well, hate speech is in the news, as always, now. Following the recent marches for a lost past.

I wonder if we could make hate speech laws retrospective. It was Gough Whitlam’s immediate predecessor as Labor leader – and a something of a Labor icon, even though he never won an election – Arthur Calwell, who notoriously said, defending the then white Australia policy, “Two Wongs don’t make a white”.

Those were the days. I am guessing it wouldn’t pass muster in these enlightened times, when the coppers would come for you were you to dare say something similar, or even (apparently) to question immigration policy. Calwell would probably find himself in jail for that one. I am sure that at least someone would “take offence”. Like our very own Wong.

The old Labor Party was in the cart for white Australia. We should never forget that it was three Liberal leaders who, between them, took us from white Australia to today’s divided, angry, multi-monoculturalist society. Harold Holt, who, like Daniel Andrews, may or may not have been a Chinese spy, was the one who ended the old immigration policy that had served us pretty well (in 1967). Then Malcolm Fraser ushered in the theory of multiculturalism, in the late seventies. Finally, it was John Howard who, for economic reasons, upped the immigration rate substantially in the early oughts. And up it has stayed.

All this came to mind with the announcement by Gauleiter Minns that he wasn’t going to “investigate” speeches from 31 August to see whether hate speech laws were infringed.

On Monday, NSW Premier Chris Minns described the rally as "hugely divisive". "I want to make it clear having spoken to the police this morning they are investigating — as they would in all circumstances — the speeches that were made on the weekend," Mr Minns said.

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2025-09-01/sydney-broadway-brawl-police-officer-allegedly-assaulted/105718994

Minns is also acting on the inevitable Islamophobia wave that isn’t. Islamophobia is a bit like the climate catastrophe and the pandemics. And the lack of women politicians. It doesn’t exist.

The Minns government will establish a $1m program to combat anti-Muslim hate, including establishing a support hotline for victims and a program ...

https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2025/aug/15/minns-unveils-plan-to-fight-anti-muslim-hate-naked-racism-and-islamophobia-have-no-place-in-our-state-ntwnfb

Thank God for that.

Of course, the totally unnecessary new hate speech laws materialised under the cover of a (very real) wave of anti-Semitism, something for which these laws are not needed and which have very different purposes. Our political class could not give a rat’s about anti-Semitism. Certainly, the Labor Party doesn’t. As everyone including Blind Freddie knows.

Clever strategy.

As Douglas Murray and Brendan O’Neill recently agreed, you could be done for Islamophobia these days for suggesting – well for pointing out – that Muslims want to exterminate the Jews. I wonder what people think “from the river to the sea” actually means.

Check if you like – it is in their holy book. The one that Pope John Paul II kissed once, notwithstanding the late Cardinal Pell’s excoriation of same in Quadrant.

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2006-05-06/pell-denies-ignorance-about-islam/1746710

Now waving the Aussie flag can be deemed Islamophobia, I guess.

A very good friend of mine, Stephen McInerney, gave a speech at the Sydney rally. It is worth the watch.

Anyone less like a neo-Nazi – whatever that even is – you couldn’t hope to meet. In fact, a senior academic, a literary scholar, a solid Christian, an erudite social commentator, a family man (as they say).

Are these the speakers that Chris Minns means?

In Sir Keir Groomer’s Britain, mainstream journalists can have a visit from multiple coppers responding to an always anonymous complainant claiming to have been “offended” by an unidentified tweet, or some such. Just ask Allison Pearson of The Telegraph. (The British Daily Telegraph).

https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cev9nxnygzpo

Pommy Police actually defended their actions. Here is what Allison Pearson said in response to the whole episode:

It is a very important hour or so of podcasting, and says much about the direction of travel in her own country and down under.

The main focus of attention? The good old non crime hate incident (NCHI). The largest driver of police getting off their arses these days. The estimable Lord Sumption has called all this a “charter for grudges”.

https://freespeechunion.org/abolish-recording-of-non-crime-hate-incidents-former-supreme-court-judge-urges/

Another nail in the coffin of what is left of liberal democracy and free speech, and further evidence of the woke capture of our key institutions determined to make places like Britain and Australia “progressive utopias”, as Allison Pearson has accurately called it.

And, in Britain’s case and perhaps in Australia’s, one of those woke-captured institutions is the police force. They are now political police. Military police. I guess it saves them the trouble of doing their day jobs.

Every (sorry, trigger word alert) normal person regards this as high farce, but in no way is it comedic.

The way to get police attention in Britain? Wave the St George cross flag. The way to get a British council employee into the streets to actually fix something? Paint the St George’s cross on the inner pavement of a roundabout.

I am not sure that Minns or anyone else has “investigated” any of the language used on the Harbour Bridge a few weeks back when all the Palestinian flag wavers let their feelings be known about Israel. There might be some rich pickings there for the hate speech investigator class. Of course, at the inevitable Palestinian celebration of 7/10 in 2023 in Sydney, the single arrest that was made was of someone carrying an Israeli flag. For his own safety, they said.

It is one thing for useful infidel politicians to get up in Coward’s Castle and castigate those marching last weekend for their Nazi-adjacent thought crimes. The thug-goon Murray Watts of this world are there for little else.

The latest pundit is none other than Bull Shitten (for international readers, Bill Shorten):

Former Labor Minister Bill Shorten says he was “disturbed” by the scenes at the ‘March for Australia’ protests, urging for a more sensible discussion on immigration and arguing: “if you march with Nazis then you’ve lost the argument.”

Source: Australians v The Agenda Telegram channel, 4 September 2025.

That would be the same Bull Shitten who is a spiritual descendant of Arthur Calwell. He is the man who operationalised the NDIS. He is the millionaire-salaried Vice Chancellor of the University of Canberra, formerly the Canberra Teacher’s College, until it was unaccountably elevated to university status back in the eighties. And he remains a credibly accused rapist. He who stood up in Parliament after the anti-Catholic Royal Commission into institutional child abuse and said, “we believe you”. Well, he wants people NOT to believe Kathy Sherriff.

As Sydney Criminal lawyers note:

A woman by the name of Kathy Sherriff accused Bill Shorten of sexually assaulting he at a Labor youth camp in 1986, when she was 16 years of age and Mr Shorten was 19. The Victorian police investigated the matter, finding Mr Shorten had no case to answer.

https://www.sydneycriminallawyers.com.au/blog/political-prosecutions-abusing-the-justice-process-for-political-advantage/

No surprises there. It was VicPol, after all.

Bull’s record suggests that we should take what he says about those who “march with Nazis” with a grain of the proverbial.

Glib repetitions of the “diversity is our strength” mantra and variations are the currency of the mid-wits who occupy the almost-commanding-heights of the elite class. No, the much darker face of the political class response is the move to get the otherwise useless coppers on the case, a la Sir Keir Groomer’s Britain. To start hounding and policing and criminalising those who prosecute one side of a contentious argument about public policy, through peaceful protest and a reassertion of the patriotic values so prized by previous generations of leftist leaders. Like John Curtin, a hero of people like Bull.

This is quite sinister, and a harbinger of darker times to come, as our freedom shrinks and tyranny grows ever stronger. Allison Pearson herself calls it sinister. One of her literary heroes is George Orwell, and he referred, in the introduction to Animal Farm, to the soft despotism of scaring people into silence. Into thinking twice, next time, about “marching with Nazis”. We will be watching you. Like the avuncular Big Brother.

What does anyone think Minns is doing with his referral of the “marches” to the police for “investigation”, other than intimidating opponents of his and his class’s world view into silence?

I guess there is a reason why contemporary cricket commentators – the sort who say “batters” instead of “batsmen” – no longer use terms like “French cut”, “Chinese drive” and “going Irish” (for reverse swing). Better safe than in jail.

Paul Collits

5 September 2025