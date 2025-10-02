It is probably wise to wait until public figures are long dead before conferring greatness on them. Doing it on the run, “in real time” (as they say), is asking for trouble. Talk of the “right side of history” amidst contentious debates suggests complete ignorance and/or ideological blindness.

Early signs matter, of course. Contenders for eventual accolades can be ruled out, on the spot, by statements and actions that bespeak ignorance, spinelessness or moral turpitude. I doubt that, in future centuries, Pope Leo XIV will be considered great when one of his early acts was to publicly bless a block of ice in order to help address climate change.

Clearly, the Pope hasn’t read Peta Credlin in The Australian on the global climate grift scheme that involves governments, stolen taxpayer funds, private firms’ malfeasance, multiple lies about the science of climate change, the laundering of money, NGOs parading as charities funneling money to those who would benefit financially from the policies for which they lobby. And so on. (Peta Credlin relied on a fantastic piece of research by the Page Research Centre).

Source: The Australian (paywalled), 2 October 2025.

The biggest ever global scam. I hope Pope Leo doesn’t want to be seen forever to have been a friend of the lying corrupt.

Even those generally agreed to have been great often blundered or had dark spots. The classic example is Winston Churchill. And I am not referring to Gallipoli or Indian racism. This was brought to mind this week by the excellent David Starkey, who was discussing the disasters of the early post-World War Two welfare state’s creation in Britain. And that when Winston Churchill returned to government in 1951, he did nothing to dial it back. That was the time to kill socialism in Britain. And the great man did zip. It is a salutary reminder.

Speaking of popes, the much loved John Paul II was early christened John Paul the Great (by George Weigel, mainly). I don’t know if the nickname stuck. But I do know that John Paul once kissed the Koran. The late George Cardinal Pell was once asked (at Campion College) what he thought of that act. He said, crisply, “I wouldn’t have done it”. Indeed.

The (great?) historian, Andrew Roberts, called his book on the famous, post-revolutionary French leader Napoleon the Great. There would be much debate over that one. He moved his nation on from the 1789 bloodbath and the subsequent terror, of course. But then there was the disastrous Russian campaign and the ignominy of Waterloo. And what were the gains for the French and what were the great differences between the ancient regime and the Napoleonic version of the cult of personality?

Great men do dumb things. But, other than the “big three” (Christ, His mother Mary and John the Baptist), we are all fallen humans subject to the crush of original sin and occasional bouts of stupidity, ego and the rest. Verdicts of greatness will, and should, always be contingent.

What are the synonyms of great in reference to the public square? Transformative? Consequential? Heroic? The Catholic Church has a fairly straightforward path towards sainthood. It starts with heroic virtue. There isn’t a similarly clear path for deciding secular greatness. And in today’s hopelessly divided, ideological age, there isn’t likely to be one any time soon. Just as one man’s terrorist is another man’s freedom fighter, one man’s great leader will be another’s charlatan. Nelson Mandela, anyone?

And many of us are guilty of bandying the “great” tag around loosely. I know I am. It is often done as a rhetorical device and not done analytically.

Things that might look disastrous, decision making-wise, from our pathetically ill-informed present perspective

Donald J Trump is a mixed bag. As we know. As the likes of halfwayism tragics like Greg Sheridan endlessly remind us. Andrew Bridgen has noted:

President Trump makes his second catastrophic decision of the week and it’s only Wednesday. Pfizer gets the green light to expand its mRNA platform of death.

The backstory relates to an announcement by Trump about Pfizer that still is unclear. Andrew Bridgen again:

Pfizer Strikes $70 Billion Deal with U.S. to Expand Its Disastrous mRNA Empire, Lower Drug Prices A “landmark agreement” gives Pfizer cover to expand its failed mRNA platform — sweeping a trail of death and destruction under the rug. Pfizer bragged: “With this agreement in place, Pfizer can fully focus on delivering the next generation of cures… in areas like oncology, obesity, vaccines, and inflammation and immunology.” After catastrophic injuries, deaths, and disabilities linked to its COVID products, Pfizer isn’t punished — it’s rewarded with protection and growth.

Source: Andrew Bridgen’s Telegram channel, 1 October 2025.

On it face, and whatever the benefits for Americans of this deal, it looks very much like consorting with a Covid criminal (Albert Bourla) who should be languishing in prison.

The first of Trump’s catastrophes? That would be Tony Blair and Gaza.

Trump’s Gaza ‘Board of Peace’ promises Tony Blair yet another payday.

https://www.aljazeera.com/opinions/2025/10/1/trumps-gaza-board-of-peace-promises-tony-blair-yet-another-payday

Yes, I am quoting Al Jezeera.

Albert Bourla and Tony Blair are not our friends. One is a Big Pharma criminal and the other is a war criminal who is, almost single-handedly, responsible for the train crash that is modern British society. Nothing that Blair’s two greatest critics, David Starkey and Peter Hitchens, say about him should be dismissed.

These two Trump plays occurred merely days after his magnum opus at the UN. A reality check for 47. Premature calls of greatness can make fools of us all.

But what will these apparent blunders mean in the long term? Someone once asked the Chinese Communist leader, Zhou Enlai, what he thought the outcome of the French revolution was. His answer? It is too early to tell. Indeed. There are long tails and long arcs.

I guess Trump has made thousands of decisions since 20 January 2025. You simply cannot keep up with them. And who knows what the outcomes of these decisions will be. As I say, assessing greatness on the hoof is a fool’s errand. Just like Pope Leo’s blessing of a block of ice in the name of climate change.

Things might look bad for those barracking for Trump or the Pope. Head-shakingly bad calls might prove to be inconsequential in the long haul. Looking at Churchill during the 1920s couldn’t possibly have seen the scenario of May 1940.

Even those deemed by some to have been greats in the past will be, forever (on this earth), debated at length. It is certainly too early to give up on Trump.

Paul Collits

2 October 2025