Great Britain Loses a Great Briton
Tears were shed today in the Collits household, for a wonderful man died before his time. And every death of a loved one these days seems like an added blow, given that this year I have lost both a daughter and a much-loved nephew (in his thirties).
Peter Robin Whittle, he of UKIP and the New Culture Forum, died this week after a short and vicious turbo-cancer. The first he knew of it, a few short months ago, was the “stage four” announcement. The death sentence.
This is a triple tragedy. He went too early. He was the loveliest, most erudite man. A throwback. And he was a force for cultural and political good, standing as he did for the Britain that was, before the invasion from the Third World, the reverse colonisation. And could be again, he believed. I wonder about that, as do many Britons.
Dan Wootton described Peter a “great Briton”. And an irreplaceable loss.
The linked story/interview here (with Alex Phillips) is very affecting. A beautiful reflection on a life superbly lived.
Our family often skips articles and heads straight to the comments. Like with Paul Kelly (half a century past his limited best), in The Australian. But the comments on Alex’s story/interview are worth the extra effort. They are pretty repetitive, to be fair. Gentleman. Lovely man. The nicest man. Saddest loss. And more. Most commenters, of course, didn’t know him. That didn’t matter. The dissident family is, well, family.
Peter was a team player and a team builder. The second-generation New Culture Forum operatives attest to this. Young people inspired to goodness and greatness by Peter’s leadership.
He was also a politician, working in the London Assembly on behalf of UKIP and each day confronting the evil face of Sadiq Khan, the modern politico from central casting. What a job.
Here is his Talking Pints interview with his old comrade-in-arms, Nigel Farage. Some years ago. Wonderful stuff.
Here is Peter’s last speech, delivered on 4 November. Working till the end.
Let us leave the last word to W H Auden:
Stop all the clocks, cut off the telephone,
Prevent the dog from barking with a juicy bone,
Silence the pianos and with muffled drum
Bring out the coffin, let the mourners come.
Let aeroplanes circle moaning overhead
Scribbling on the sky the message ‘He is Dead’.
Put crepe bows round the white necks of the public doves,
Let the traffic policemen wear black cotton gloves.
He was my North, my South, my East and West,
My working week and my Sunday rest,
My noon, my midnight, my talk, my song;
I thought that love would last forever: I was wrong.
The stars are not wanted now; put out every one,
Pack up the moon and dismantle the sun,
Pour away the ocean and sweep up the wood;
For nothing now can ever come to any good.
Beautifully spoken, of course, by John Hannah in Four Weddings and a Funeral. Auden, of course, also saw that “… things fall apart, the centre cannot hold”. Peter Whittle also saw this. Very clearly.
The enemy is real. The clock is ticking fast. It is five minutes to midnight. The satanic state approaches our innocent selves with fresh ammunition every day. Using old weapons and new. The dreams of ordinary folk are crushed. The peaceful, restful years promised to the old and infirm turn out to be empty promises.
Peter Whittle saw the enemy very early, and engaged him with eloquence, reason, passion and persistence. Always polite. Always in control. Never cheap and nasty. Showing us there are many ways in which to engage the dark forces at work all around. Not everyone needs to be a bomb thrower, like Tommy. As St Paul said, there are many gifts, many talents.
Let us all hope that his efforts and hopes were not in vain. I am fearful that they were. But that doesn’t diminish their import, nor the deep love (of culture and country) that drove them.
His last public words to his friends were – don’t ever give up the fight.
His friends suggested that no one ever did, or could, say a bad word about Peter. In these times, we might doubt that. But if such words are ever spoken, they will be received with disbelief and massive contempt for the speaker.
I guess, when each of us gets to face the final curtain, we might contemplate whether we did our bit. I think that Peter would think that he did his bit. And then some. His beloved friends would agree.
May Peter Robin Whittle rest in eternal light and peace. And may his dreams for Britain and the West all come true. He deserves nothing less.
Paul Collits
29 November 2025
Quoting from Paul Collits’ article:
“Let us all hope that his (Peter Whittle’s) efforts and hopes were not in vain. I am fearful that they were”.
And I too am fearful that they were in vain. I came to the conclusion that Britain was lost several years ago when I watched on YouTube what happened to Conservative MP Andrew Bridgen when he gave speeches in the House of Commons alerting the British parliament to the very serious injuries that were being inflicted on the U.K. people by the mRNA genetic injectables that were being forced on them by the U.K. Government.
Whenever Bridgen rose to make a speech in the parliament, nearly all the MPs in the chamber (over 400 – of both main parties) stood up - and pushing & shoving - made an indecent rush to the exits, scurrying like rats. They left the House of Commons chamber empty except for the Speaker and about five other MPs. It was a disgusting insult, and I couldn’t believe what I was witnessing. This was what we were told as kids was to be admired as the ‘Mother of Parliaments.’
I realised then that all those MPs in the exit rush were either profoundly ignorant morons - or were on the take from whoever was providing the payola to support their (temporary) positions of social privilege. At that moment I knew that Britain was too far gone to recover. It was obvious to me that nearly all the UK’s political class (which includes the media & the royalty), had become deeply corrupted.
I was glad to see so many of those pathetic Conservative MPs lose their seats in the election last year, and I hope & pray that the British Labour MPs suffer the same fate in four years - but by then I fear that it will be too late for Britain to recover from the current planned population replacement policies.
It turned out that even the Conservative voters in Bridgen’s own electorate were too dumb to understand what was going on in the real world, because they voted Bridgen OUT in last year’s election when he ran as an Independent for his long-held seat. (By then he had been expelled from the Conservative Party). Those ignorant voters were people whom he had faithfully served as their MP for fifteen years. Bridgen didn’t even get enough votes to get his election deposit back. You can’t get anything that better demonstrates the profound stupidity of the average British voter than that.
I only hope & pray that the average Australian is not as stupid as their British counterparts and wakes up in time to our own precipitous situation, where the voter rolls are being deliberately stacked to implement a population replacement policy here, in the Land of the Lotus Eaters.
Requiescat in Pace, Peter Whittle.
What a beautiful testimonial! May he Rest In Eternal Peace!🙏🌹💔