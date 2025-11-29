Tears were shed today in the Collits household, for a wonderful man died before his time. And every death of a loved one these days seems like an added blow, given that this year I have lost both a daughter and a much-loved nephew (in his thirties).

Peter Robin Whittle, he of UKIP and the New Culture Forum, died this week after a short and vicious turbo-cancer. The first he knew of it, a few short months ago, was the “stage four” announcement. The death sentence.

This is a triple tragedy. He went too early. He was the loveliest, most erudite man. A throwback. And he was a force for cultural and political good, standing as he did for the Britain that was, before the invasion from the Third World, the reverse colonisation. And could be again, he believed. I wonder about that, as do many Britons.

Dan Wootton described Peter a “great Briton”. And an irreplaceable loss.

The linked story/interview here (with Alex Phillips) is very affecting. A beautiful reflection on a life superbly lived.

Our family often skips articles and heads straight to the comments. Like with Paul Kelly (half a century past his limited best), in The Australian. But the comments on Alex’s story/interview are worth the extra effort. They are pretty repetitive, to be fair. Gentleman. Lovely man. The nicest man. Saddest loss. And more. Most commenters, of course, didn’t know him. That didn’t matter. The dissident family is, well, family.

Peter was a team player and a team builder. The second-generation New Culture Forum operatives attest to this. Young people inspired to goodness and greatness by Peter’s leadership.

He was also a politician, working in the London Assembly on behalf of UKIP and each day confronting the evil face of Sadiq Khan, the modern politico from central casting. What a job.

Here is his Talking Pints interview with his old comrade-in-arms, Nigel Farage. Some years ago. Wonderful stuff.

Here is Peter’s last speech, delivered on 4 November. Working till the end.

Let us leave the last word to W H Auden:

Stop all the clocks, cut off the telephone,

Prevent the dog from barking with a juicy bone,

Silence the pianos and with muffled drum

Bring out the coffin, let the mourners come.



Let aeroplanes circle moaning overhead

Scribbling on the sky the message ‘He is Dead’.

Put crepe bows round the white necks of the public doves,

Let the traffic policemen wear black cotton gloves.



He was my North, my South, my East and West,

My working week and my Sunday rest,

My noon, my midnight, my talk, my song;

I thought that love would last forever: I was wrong.



The stars are not wanted now; put out every one,

Pack up the moon and dismantle the sun,

Pour away the ocean and sweep up the wood;

For nothing now can ever come to any good.

Beautifully spoken, of course, by John Hannah in Four Weddings and a Funeral. Auden, of course, also saw that “… things fall apart, the centre cannot hold”. Peter Whittle also saw this. Very clearly.

The enemy is real. The clock is ticking fast. It is five minutes to midnight. The satanic state approaches our innocent selves with fresh ammunition every day. Using old weapons and new. The dreams of ordinary folk are crushed. The peaceful, restful years promised to the old and infirm turn out to be empty promises.

Peter Whittle saw the enemy very early, and engaged him with eloquence, reason, passion and persistence. Always polite. Always in control. Never cheap and nasty. Showing us there are many ways in which to engage the dark forces at work all around. Not everyone needs to be a bomb thrower, like Tommy. As St Paul said, there are many gifts, many talents.

Let us all hope that his efforts and hopes were not in vain. I am fearful that they were. But that doesn’t diminish their import, nor the deep love (of culture and country) that drove them.

His last public words to his friends were – don’t ever give up the fight.

His friends suggested that no one ever did, or could, say a bad word about Peter. In these times, we might doubt that. But if such words are ever spoken, they will be received with disbelief and massive contempt for the speaker.

I guess, when each of us gets to face the final curtain, we might contemplate whether we did our bit. I think that Peter would think that he did his bit. And then some. His beloved friends would agree.

May Peter Robin Whittle rest in eternal light and peace. And may his dreams for Britain and the West all come true. He deserves nothing less.

Paul Collits

29 November 2025