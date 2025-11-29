PCPS Paul Collits Political Science

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lapun Ozymandias's avatar
Lapun Ozymandias
9h

Quoting from Paul Collits’ article:

“Let us all hope that his (Peter Whittle’s) efforts and hopes were not in vain. I am fearful that they were”.

And I too am fearful that they were in vain. I came to the conclusion that Britain was lost several years ago when I watched on YouTube what happened to Conservative MP Andrew Bridgen when he gave speeches in the House of Commons alerting the British parliament to the very serious injuries that were being inflicted on the U.K. people by the mRNA genetic injectables that were being forced on them by the U.K. Government.

Whenever Bridgen rose to make a speech in the parliament, nearly all the MPs in the chamber (over 400 – of both main parties) stood up - and pushing & shoving - made an indecent rush to the exits, scurrying like rats. They left the House of Commons chamber empty except for the Speaker and about five other MPs. It was a disgusting insult, and I couldn’t believe what I was witnessing. This was what we were told as kids was to be admired as the ‘Mother of Parliaments.’

I realised then that all those MPs in the exit rush were either profoundly ignorant morons - or were on the take from whoever was providing the payola to support their (temporary) positions of social privilege. At that moment I knew that Britain was too far gone to recover. It was obvious to me that nearly all the UK’s political class (which includes the media & the royalty), had become deeply corrupted.

I was glad to see so many of those pathetic Conservative MPs lose their seats in the election last year, and I hope & pray that the British Labour MPs suffer the same fate in four years - but by then I fear that it will be too late for Britain to recover from the current planned population replacement policies.

It turned out that even the Conservative voters in Bridgen’s own electorate were too dumb to understand what was going on in the real world, because they voted Bridgen OUT in last year’s election when he ran as an Independent for his long-held seat. (By then he had been expelled from the Conservative Party). Those ignorant voters were people whom he had faithfully served as their MP for fifteen years. Bridgen didn’t even get enough votes to get his election deposit back. You can’t get anything that better demonstrates the profound stupidity of the average British voter than that.

I only hope & pray that the average Australian is not as stupid as their British counterparts and wakes up in time to our own precipitous situation, where the voter rolls are being deliberately stacked to implement a population replacement policy here, in the Land of the Lotus Eaters.

Requiescat in Pace, Peter Whittle.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Matilda Bawden's avatar
Matilda Bawden
9h

What a beautiful testimonial! May he Rest In Eternal Peace!🙏🌹💔

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Paul Collits
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture