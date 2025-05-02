Three elections in one week – Ottawa, Canberra and Rome – will all three deliver disasters? Well, there is one down and two to go.

Peter Smith at Quadrant Online isn’t optimistic about the second leg:

As I write there is talk of the government being returned. My advice for now and into the future: do not believe John Howard’s dictum that the Australian people always get it right. The Australian people elected Teals and the Greens. And they seem about to give Albo another go at running, or is that ruining, Australia. The latter, I think. Plans seem afoot to build many more energy-enervating wind and solar desecrations, to complete the Aboriginalisation of the nation, and to cripple the defense of the realm. We won’t be able to say we didn’t ask for it.

One question that recurs during Australian (and other) elections is whether to support, that is, to preference, the so-called conservatives in the face of overwhelming evidence that they are not conservative and not to be trusted. But, you might be told, aren’t there good people in the Liberal Party? Yes, there are.

Just as there are good Catholic cardinals. (Good equals right thinking on the issues that matter, establishing the correct priorities and showing spine). The American traditionalist podcaster, Taylor Marshall, reckons there are eighteen conservative (that is, orthodox, Catholic) cardinals.

18 out of 134. Oh dear. Say that out loud. That makes for an uphill battle to ensure at least the next one is a Catholic. The Cardinals run the Church. Hearing what some of them have been saying and obviously believe, and how they behave, makes one realise just how bad things are. And how urgent Cardinal Muller’s call to orthodoxy and unity is.

What of the Liberals and Nationals? How many conservatives do THEY have in the ranks? People you might call “orthodox” believers. Who actually believe in, say, small government, maximum freedom with responsibility (ordered liberty), strong defence, traditional virtue and values, patriotism, and who actually oppose, say, mass immigration, big government, fiscal incontinence, woke culture, indoctrination in the classroom, middle class welfare, outsourcing government policy to unelected corporations and NGOs, informed consent in health care, the right to life, reformed public health and online freedom.

No, I couldn’t count that many, either. George Christensen has named people who you could vote for this Saturday.

These are his political champions. Most that he names are not from the Liberal Party or the Nats. Some that he names were actually kicked out or disendorsed by the Libs. See under Bob Day, Bernie Finn, Craig Kelly and Gerard Rennick. George left of his own accord. Moira Deeming fought to stay in the fold, for some bizarre reason.

The good Liberals are VERY good, of course. Like Alex Antic and Matt Canavan and Jacinta Price.

So, we can accept that there are good people in the Liberal Party (and the Nats). Just as there are good Catholic cardinals. It is just that there aren’t that many. And their numbers and clout seem to be dwindling. No wonder there is so much confusion both among the Liberal base and the Catholic faithful.

Stick to the core beliefs (of either institution) and you will be called a renegade or a heretic or a conspiracy theorist. There are two possibilities here. One is that most Liberals believe in their core doctrine, but are too scared to say the quiet bits out loud. The other is that most of them don’t actually believe in it.

For a cutting satire on the state of post-modernist Christian clerics and, by extension, post-modernist politicians who don’t believe in anything, see the classic Yes Prime Minister, The Bishop’s Gambit.

(Yes, I realise that was about the Anglican Communion, not the Catholic Church. But …)

There is pushback against the idea of a UniParty in which the majors are as seen as bad as each other, or, at least, that there is an unwritten pact between them not to expand the Overton Window too much and to embrace radical questioning of the status quo and the direction of ideological travel.

It is no surprise that some of the pushback comes from within the Liberal Party, determined as ever to convince voters that it is different from Labor, in kind and not just in degree. Hence Damian Wyld, an outstanding man, makes the case:

The Coalition is not perfect, but it’s a far cry from Labor and the Greens. And to silly terms like the “uni-party” – bandied about by some self-serving minor parties instead of promoting policy – a term that purportedly shows the two major parties to be identical, we point to the following.

In South Australia, where AFC began, three of the four Liberal Senate candidates are:

Senator Alex Antic – one of the most overt champions of life, family, and freedom.

Senator David Fawcett – a consistently solid vote on life and family issues who has personally assisted AFC by presenting our Declaration of Religious Freedom, signed by more than 14,000 supporters, to the then Attorney-General in 2018.

Finally, AFC’s own founder Damian Wyld. Need we say any more?

And in that same state, its lower-house line-up is arguably the most conservative it’s been in decades.

We know that this will not be the same everywhere, but to suggest that there’s no difference between the major parties is clearly nonsense. That’s the sole point we’re making.

Source: Australian Family Coalition emailed newsletter, 29 April 2025.

I beg to differ. This is a case of the straw man fallacy, Damian.

The straw man fallacy is a logical fallacy where someone misrepresents or distorts an opponent's argument to make it easier to attack and refute. This is done by presenting a weaker, exaggerated, or simplified version of the original argument instead of addressing the actual point.

I don’t think that anyone who subscribes to the UniParty view necessarily thinks that “there’s no difference between the major parties”. It is clear that the Libs are taking us to the cliff edge more slowly than Albo’s lunatics. It is equally clear, though, that the Liberals are not corporately and seriously interested in bringing us back from the cliff edge.

And their sins, both recent and historical and of both commission and omission, are SO bad as to cause one to question whether they are, indeed, better value than their opponents. The typical post-modern Liberal shuns tradition, embraces diversity – look at all the crap about getting more Liberal women MPs – likes globalism, is comfortable with woke, or at least is too scared to speak out against it, is at home with net zero and the Paris Agreement, effortlessly gave us Covid tyranny and the eSafety Commissioner, has not apologised for all the pork barrelling of the past. And so on.

Damian, of course, as a South Australian, didn’t have to live through corrupt Gladys’s Covid fascism in the Premier State. Curfews. Vax bullying. Mandates. Masks. Lockdowns. Or live through Matt Kean’s climate madness.

Who started the mass immigration? That would be John Howard and Peter Costello. The NRET (the National Renewable Energy Target), net zero’s predecessor? That would be John Howard. The Covid trillion-dollar debt? ScoMo. Ignoring the Convoy to Canberra, one million strong? ScoMo again. Cancel culture? Peter Dutton’s Home Affairs department went after the Covid “conspiracy theorists” on social media.

This is only scratching the surface. There is a good reason the majors scarcely gather up two thirds of the national primary vote these days. Why they are both on the nose. They ignore the common people and our concerns. They break promises. They lie. They waste OUR money on non-issues. They gang up on minor parties. They rig elections to make them look like contests. And they are, mostly, corrupt time servers.

No, Damian, the two parties, even if not “the same”, are arguing over trivia and both believe in the core neoliberal paradigm. With an overlay of radically progressive social policy. This is the great modern democratic compact. With each other, and not with we-the-people. Just because a handful of conservatives are – often very quietly, alas – trying to hold back the progressivist tsunami, doesn’t change things. Not much. And your Liberals, overall, are not courageous, with a very few honourable exceptions. Yours are a bunch of Aussie Poilievres. Who denounce Trump, THE great hope for the folks. Who get queasy over embracing JD Vance politics, publicly and consistently. Even Jacinta Price backtracked, after a moment of quiet authenticity and freelancing.

Let’s face it. The Liberals only get the votes of the genuine, traditionalist, freedom loving patriots because we have compulsory preferential voting. We have to preference them. The outstanding Topher Field calls them the “back-up” voting plan.

It is that simple. We hold our noses, with pencil in hand, when the Libs/Nats appear about number six on our ballot papers.

The Liberals deny the talk of a UniParty? Well, they would, wouldn’t they?

Paul Collits

2 May 2025