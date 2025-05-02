PCPS Paul Collits Political Science

Lapun Ozymandias
May 2

For anyone who wants to understand why Australia’s political system has become so dysfunctional, it is worth watching Fred Pawle’s Substack interview yesterday of Prof Jim Allan, where he compares Canada to Australia. I learnt more about Australia’s political helplessness in this 24 mins than anything else I have seen.

One startling example – the Canadian Conservative Party has a membership of about 750,000. On a population-adjusted basis, the Liberals in Australia should have a membership of about half a million – but they don’t! Since Turnbull’s attempted buy-out ten years ago, the Liberal’s membership has rapidly declined to about 20,000 – and as Jim Allan explains, the Liberal leadership and most Liberal MPs just ignore the wishes of what is left of the party base. Therein lies our problem. R G Menzies must be rolling in his grave.

The link to Fred Pawle’s Substack interview is:

https://fredpawle.substack.com/p/why-canada-and-australia-cant-ditch?r=4x8w8&utm_medium=ios&utm_campaign=audio-player

