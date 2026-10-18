PCPS Paul Collits Political Science

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alan Gray's avatar
Alan Gray
Oct 19

I certainly advocate using every possible means to minimise tax paid as a moral duty in this depraved age with the anti-Christian government we have now.

1) Split income equally with spouse

2) Reduce overall taxable income below $25K each

3) Funnel additional income into super

4) Use tax-free pension from super

5) Donate surplus income from pre-tax income

Most options above only currently available to older people. Govt has already moved to close off some of these options. I only expect them to continue to target these strategies. The concept of living on less is not a bad approach in my view.

Reply
Share
Jack Jones's avatar
Jack Jones
Oct 18

I wonder why the readings at your Mass were different to those at the TLM this day? Fancy being governed by either the male lesbian or little girl Jess in Victoria. The male lesbian has announced that serial "domestic violence" offenders in the broken down dump will get an automatic 10 years in jail. Given DV now encompasses teasing, speaking to someone, trying to see one's kidnapped-by-the-divorce-racket children, or indeed doing anything the rest of society is entitled to do and that the "restraining orders" dished out without evidence of wrongdoing are unconstitutional and thus illegal, the little fella might have to start building a few jails and pretty quick.

Let me know when the revolution starts.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul Collits · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture