I always regard it as providential when Mass readings land precisely on my intended topic for the day.

Many (I hope) will have been shocked to the core when the Victorian Liberal Party, these days led, almost inevitably, by someone called “Jess”, announced this week that they would “match” the promise given by Victorian Labor to fund abortions, courtesy of the Victoria taxpayer.

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2026-10-15/free-abortion-pledge-ben-carroll-state-election/107267554

A more sickening act by the UniParty is hard to imagine. Rowan Dean thought so, too.

“You’re killing people, folks; that’s what you’re offering to do. You’re offering to kill fetuses,” Mr Dean said. “You don’t go around bribing people to vote for you in parliament by offering to kill people.”

Such an act makes taxpayers accessories to murder. The murder of the unborn. Before, during and after the fact. This is not just disgusting. It is emblematic, as we shall see.

What a week to have the Gospel speaking of giving to Caesar what is Caesar’s, and to God what is God’s. I am pretty sure what Jesus would be saying about the little Caesars of Spring Street in our day. His words, per AI:

In the Douay-Rheims Bible, the phrase appears as “Render therefore to Caesar the things that are Caesar’s: and to God the things that are God’s” (found in Matthew 22:21, Mark 12:17, and Luke 20:25)

The Jewish political pundits of the day were attempting to get Christ to reveal his politics. After all, the Jews were then being ruled by Romans, and the various Jewish parties had varying attitudes towards Rome’s colonialism and the appropriate response.

As per usual, Christ silenced His questioners, this time with a quite subtle answer.

I have never taken Christ’s words to rule out tax minimisation as a moral and entirely legitimate action – I do it whenever I can – or to argue against the Nozickean dictum that taxation is on a par with forced labour. (Robert Nozick was a famous Harvard philosopher who, for a time, held to libertarian views of the world. He was also one of two thinkers I wrote on in a Masters thesis in the early 1980s, the other one being F A Hayek).

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1111/sjp.12395

Well, now in Victoria taxation will be on a par with the wanton execution of the most fragile members of society, which, any way you cut it, involves taking innocent human life. Christ also said “suffer the little children”, of course. Biden and Pelosi Catholics beg to differ.

It was only the other week, of course, that we learned that Victorian VAD deaths had quadrupled since the inception of that other death-cult policy.

https://catholicweekly.com.au/vad-deaths-in-victoria-surges/

So, the Vics are taking care of business, cult-of-death-wise, at both ends of life. (With apologies to the great Randy Bachman).

Ironically (or not), the first reading at today’s Mass was the story of the then King of Persia, Cyrus, freeing the Jews from the Babylonian captivity and letting them return to Jerusalem. This was around 500 years BC. Fancy that. A Zionist King of Persia! Get outta here! (Cyrus was blessed by God, who is in the habit of using all sorts to fulfil His wishes; these days God might well be thinking, who will rid me of this meddlesome ayatollah?)

One can only wonder if and how God plans to free the people of Victoria from their UniParty captivity, with all of its decidedly ungodly acts of evil. Does God adhere to a “we can vote our way out of this” approach, or does He conclude that rather more direct actions of resistance are required to break the great democratic impasse?

We have endured taxation without representation for quite some time, and we now have a totally broken social contract, the system normally believed to be THE foundational principle of modern liberal democracy. And of political obligation.

How do we know this? Well, the list is quite familiar to readers here, but, as Neville Wran used to say, if something is worth announcing, it is worth announcing seven times. (That biblical number again):

· Parties now routinely govern with scarcely one third of the vote;

· Most policies are not debated during elections;

· Politicians now lie almost every time they open their mouths;

· Promises are broken every other day, and so are not worth the key strokes with which they are written;

· Covid showed our democracy to be wafer thin, and able to be ditched in favour of tyranny on the whim of lying medical bureaucrats;

· The state is responsible for many immoral actions, against which it is our moral duty to resist;

· All governments squander our money, which they have stolen for largely corrupt or ideological ends, or both.

All these things would form part of a good lawyer’s opening address in a case of refusal to pay taxation to governments who would use said taxes for either immoral purposes, or for things to which we have not given our consent. Or both.

How anyone can still argue that we have “representation”, and so a duty to conform to the modern state, is quite beyond me. And yet the charades continue, and the games. Of course. Along with the word salads, the obfuscation, the “look over there” approach to truth telling, the outsourcing of policymaking to the unelected.

Good Christian men who once served the Liberal and National Parties, like (say) Tony Abbott and John Anderson, must be scratching their heads over the direction of the progressivist elites who now steer those ships. At least I hope they are.

These parties now are at pains to pander to what they perceive to be the (in their view) either defensible or unarguable zeitgeist. To the raw, implied power of all the institutions through which modern secularist ideology has so gleefully marched.

All this is another reminder of Richard the Fourth’s oft repeated dictum that our current (existential) battles are spiritual, and so the solutions to our woes must also be spiritual.

See here, for example:

We live in the era of globo homo – in several senses – and a set of challenges about which there is precious little popular understanding, and of whose solutions there is even less understanding, let alone agreement.

Cardinal Robert Sarah and Gavin Ashenden continue the theme of spiritual threat, with a focus on the Islamic global march. Sarah says:

If Christians don’t start caring about our faith, Islam will take over the West. They'll impose their laws and culture. They'll grow massively in number. And we will decline.

Indeed, it will. Or, perhaps, it already has.

Ashenden’s focus is on France, the home of the camp of the saints, of replacement theory and replacement practice, of Michel Houellebecq … and of the riots. France is, indeed, burning.

The transgressive lyrics Gavin quotes from an Islamic rapper chanted during and following the desecration of a church are especially troubling. They celebrate terrorism, and white teenaged children were the ones chanting it. Celebrating terrorism. Iconoclastic rebellion. Nihilism. Satanism.

Good stuff.

But the threats exposed by these two spiritual sages of our day aren’t the half of it. Islamism is but one of our demons on the loose.

Take your pick on the existential threats we are enduring – Chinese economic imperialism, global capital and the WEF, warmongering elites, the coming civil wars, out-of-control, culture destroying immigration, postmodernism infiltrating schools, universities, the media and the corporates, rampant materialism, the triumph of victim driven identitarianism, Western amnesia, soma-like hedonism and fifth columnists running our domestic governments, whose sins are both of commission (the Victorian Libs’ embrace of abortion politics) and omission (the running down to an embarrassing degree of our core infrastructure and defence forces).

The biggest domestic crime of politicians? (Domestic abuse, you might say). This is the running into the ground of our whole democratic systems, in their pursuit of corruption and ideology. They do, indeed, hate us. They want us NOT to have a say in their steamrolling advances of the progressivist machine.

The enormity of the treats we face is revealed in both their scale and number. The threats to our way of life, our freedom and our civilisation are simultaneously mind boggling and unique in our history. In Ashenden’s terms, everything now hangs in the balance. We are in the fight of our lives. Just like all those babies being terminated in Victoria, on the dime, now, of its taxpayers.

Does all this doom scrolling have anything to do with the aforementioned moral imperative not to pay taxes? Well, it does. The tyrant states who commit atrocities on a daily basis are only able to do these things off the back of our taxes, with a little help (of course) from the bond markets and the central banks.

As the head of the Treasury says, we have to get the money somehow. Indeed, they do. Rendering unto Albo is what keeps their ship of state afloat. Yes, they hate us. But they still need our money. Our forced labour, if you will. Per Nozick.

If we pay our dues, then we are seen to be rewarding their schemes and crimes, about most of which a majority of us – silent, alas – have absolutely no truck.

Our times make Caesar’s little Mediterranean colonialist adventure seem a tad inconsequential.

Richard the Fourth doesn’t decry the wishes of today’s dissidents to “do something” and to believe that effecting change is still possible. If we all gave up trying to somehow point the ship back in the right direction, if not steer it at pace back to sanity and moral clarity, we, we might as well just jump straight to the Benedict option. Revert to the cave. Do not pass Go. But when the task gets just too big for small groups of flawed human beings, aka voters – as R4 believes and in the latter part of his recent podcast demonstrates compellingly – then perhaps we should turn to a Higher Being and ask humbly for help. It worked during the Battle of Lepanto, after all.

Or we can just wait for the King of Persia (or someone of equal distinction) to intervene and guide us back to OUR moral, political and cultural homeland.

No, I didn’t think so.

Paul Collits

18 October 2026