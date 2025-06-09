Well, they waited five years, but now it has happened. Scott Morrison AC. We should have known it was coming. After all, we already have Daniel Andrews AC. Scotty from AstraZeneca got his gong for, wait for it, leadership during Covid.

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2025-06-08/scott-morrison-appointed-companion-order-of-australia/105380814

See also:

https://www.pmc.gov.au/news/kings-birthday-2025-honours-list-recipients#:~:text=The%20Governor%2DGeneral%2C%20Her%20Excellency,arts%20and%20more%20were%20recognised.

I wonder which of the following leaderly actions most qualified ScoMo for his gong:

· Stopping Australians from leaving the country;

· Enforcing lockdowns that were never needed or in any way justifiable, and have led to massive harms across generations;

· Standing by while his public servants in the medical regulatory establishment prevented Australians from accessing effective Covid treatments, which led to people dying;

· His blatant lies about never supporting vaccine mandates;

· His financial support for the building of anti-vaxxer camps such as the one in Brisbane;

· His almost trillion-dollar Covid debt;

· His gifting of nearly a billion taxpayer dollars to Moderna for building a jab factory in Melbourne;

· His failure to adequately call to account State and territory thugs like Andrews, Corrupt Gladys, the Unspellable One from Queensland and the Andrews Mini Me in the Northern Territory;

· His creation of the awful national cabinet system of unaccountability;

· His self-awarding, secretly, of several cabinet posts during Covid, without telling the relevant Ministers and without adequate explanation upon discovery;

· His continuing with the serial establishment liar, Jane Halton, as a Covid adviser and “hand-picked health expert”;

· His part in shutting down the parliaments of Australia during the plandemic;

· His ignoring of the 2021 Convoy to Canberra, where a million Australians on his doorstep couldn’t get a single reaction.

· His many sins of omission – like keeping Australia in the World health Organisation – that leave deep red blood on his paws;

· His ongoing non-contrition.

On Jane Halton, see:

https://www.news.com.au/national/politics/former-health-department-secretary-jane-halton-urges-scott-morrison-to-do-more-on-quarantine/news-story/2b7c7a5af6335db065d1bbc33f1ed75f

Not a bad list to be going on with. The paywalled Daily Telegraph has this headline:

‘A joke’: Morrison’s King’s Birthday top gong sparks backlash. Australians are divided over Scott Morrison's inclusion on this year's King's Birthday Honours List, with some questioning the move.

That is a bit rich, given some of the outrageous things the Telegraph was publishing about Covid dissidents at the time. A bit rich and a bit late, fellas.

Scott Morrison is living proof of Hannah Arendt’s famous dictum about the banality of evil. You simply cannot get any more banal than Scotty from Marketing. Or, in layman’s terms, what an unmitigated fuckwit. One who should be in jail for Covid crimes gets our highest award. Go figure.

If this isn’t the biggest kick in the teeth for the Australian people, I have no idea what would qualify. It is proof beyond certain that there will NEVER be a Covid apology, from anyone involved. If this isn’t the most depressing outcome imaginable, well, it should be. Sales of Zoloft should be going through the roof as the result of this latest abomination.

The whole awards thing is a bit of a joke, of course. A good starting point is the following rendition of royal awards in the Mother Country, as per the fictional Bernard Woolley in Yes Minister.

[talking about honours and the abbreviations of the Order of St Michael and St George: CMG, KCMG and GCMG] Bernard Woolley: Of course in the service, CMG stands for Call Me God. And KCMG for Kindly Call Me God. James Hacker: What does GCMG stand for? Bernard Woolley: God Calls Me God.

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0751808/quotes/

For the full, exquisite experience, see also:

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x5v4ri0

Tony Abbott got the chop as Prime Minister – many think – for giving Prince Phillip an award. In the latter’s case, an outcome that was pretty richly deserved. In the former’s case, less so.

The getting of an award involves quite a process. There is the nomination process. I was involved in one once, a long time ago. There are several nominators, no doubt. Then there is the unaccountable, unelected public service committee that takes it forward. Then there is the political acceptance or not of the nomination. Whether the King gets a say, or at least the Palace, is another stage, I assume. Oh, there is also the Governor General, Sam Mostyn.

So, in ScoMo’s case, there are many fathers of this “success”. Each is an after-the-fact collaborator with tyranny.

If it shows anything, it is that the whole elite system is still in denial over Covid. And its boldness is on show for all of us to still witness. It is all of a piece with the medical regulatory brigade’s blatant lies (to this day) over vaccine injuries, as the departing Senator Gerard Rennick has repeatedly shown in Estimates Committees. And all of a piece with the great post-Covid silence.

It must become a teaching moment. Who should be the taught? Well, there are very few Liberal MPs left with the stomach for telling the inconvenient truths about their own Party’s criminal behaviour during the plandemic. About the only one I can now think of is Alex Antic. He told the truth about the connivance of Liberal wets in Pierre Dutton’s atrociously executed, recent election campaign. And I know for a fact that he is very, very squeamish over Covid.

If there ever was a time to stand up and be counted, it surely is now.

The brilliant Jeffrey Tucker has written yet another outstanding article at The Brownstone Institute, focusing on Trump’s dilemma as a reformist administration elected by revolutionaries and facing the twin pressures of not moving fast enough to right the Covid (and myriad other) wrongs and also facing push-back from the deep state and Covid criminals for doing too much to expose and reverse past wrongs:

The excuse that this regime is better than it was, or might otherwise have been, only lasts so long. Every transition government in history has deployed that trope. Think the Girondins in France, Kerensky in Russia, Weimar in Germany, the Second Spanish Republic, Chiang Kai-shek in China, and so on. In order, they were replaced by Robespierre then Napoleon, Lenin then Stalin, Hitler, Franco, and Mao. In each of these cases, the transitional government was caught between and ultimately smashed by pressures from both sides: industrial and intellectual partisans of the old regime with legacy control, on one side, and the radicalism of the populist movements that brought new people to power on the other. Threading this needle is not easy in revolutionary moments. Of such times, history teaches one lesson more than any other. The new regime must be brutally honest about the criminality of the old one and work with focus to dismantle it as fast as possible. Anything short of that leads to its own discrediting and eventual replacement. As a result, the wild optimism that greeted the inauguration of Trump has turned to something different, a mixture of incredulity from the grassroots combined with outrage and disgust from the legacy media and establishment that fought this revolution at every turn. This further raises the prospect about which we’ve repeatedly warned: the Trump administration could go down in history as a transitional regime like we’ve seen so many times in history, a four-year experiment in moderation bookended by different brands of totalitarianism on either side. This is a serious matter, not a parlor game. Nor is this a typical political battle. What happened over the last five years was for the ages. The world economy was smashed by nearly all states due to a lab leak for a product partially funded by the US government. The unannounced fallback plan, pushed in the name of science, was to universally distribute a new shot with a new gene-altering technology. The shot did not work. It was not effective. It was not safe. Nor were they properly vetted because they were imposed by military edict under the cover of emergency. Other therapeutics were disparaged and banned. The critics in all areas were censored and shut down. People who refused the injection were fired. Public health collapsed in the name of preserving it. Those harms have seen no justice. Meanwhile, to finance this calamity, debt-financed spending ballooned by $8-10 trillion, leaving the federal government’s budget $2 trillion higher than it otherwise would have been. The shots are still on the market despite undeniable and widely known harms. None of this is a secret, as it might have been in former times. Because of information technologies, people are well aware of every detail. The so-called “populist movement” has become a vast community of in-depth expertise, fully capable of running circles around legacy people and institutions.

https://brownstone.org/articles/can-the-tyranny-be-soft-landed/

No apologies for the long quote. It is absolutely relevant to the ScoMo gong and its real meaning and significance.

If America is in this potential pickle, spare a thought for the other Covid extremist regimes across the globe, especially Australia. At least the US is walking back large chunks of the Covid madness and evil. Not nearly enough, of course. But under RFK Jr and the others, progress is being made. And they are only four and a bit months in.

We have absolutely no one in government admitting even “mistakes”, let alone crimes. America still has a fighting chance at Covid justice, maybe Britain as well, as a result of the magnificent efforts of heroes like Alex Berenson, Mark Steyn, Naomi Wolf, Ron DeSantis, Joseph Ladapo, Andrew Bridgen and, of course, RFK Jr himself.

Here, we don’t just have non-admissions of guilt. We have continuing cover-ups, and now, ScoMo’s medal of honour for services to the tyrannical establishment. To sell one’s soul for Wales (as per Sir Thomas More and Robert Bolt) is one thing, but for Big Pharma?

The final thing we have (and share with the UK) is a Government – led by three term Albo – whose only criticism of the previous regime is that there wasn’t nearly enough tyranny and death-by-injectable at the time. Our current lot have just signed us up to the WHO Pandemic Treaty, after all. And, of course, we shouldn’t forget that Albo had Bill Gates to tea and scones at Kirribilli House, post-Covid.

Medical establishment-wise, things remain pretty grim, down under. Today is an especially dark day. Another evil marker of the total lack of progress in Australia’s steep pathway up the mountain to Covid redemption.

Most Australians won’t even notice its significance.

Paul Collits

9 June 2025