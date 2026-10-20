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Gareth Thomas's avatar
Gareth Thomas
7d

Completely agree with the solution.

Largely echoes my life refinements over the last 15 years- off grid, small farm, grow our own fruit and vegetables, meat and organic flour from small independant farms, no TV. And stay away from doctors as much as possible (and I am one).

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Alan Dinsmore's avatar
Alan Dinsmore
7d

I wish I could state my case a eloquently as you Paul and the above. Coming late in life to the politics of Convid, it has been reading the bible that has keep me sane. So often I have read passages during that period that related to the predicament I found myself in. Our church was quite OK with the government line and that isolation made me think more deeply about themes related to departure from God law.

Passages in Isaiah regarding keeping the Lords day stood out. I remember when the push was on for seven day trading down in Tasmania.

The Saturday before the vote there were 2 out of 10 checkouts open for your inconvenience just to make sure you got the message.

I have not been near those places on Sumday since.

Never forget!

Also the sons of the stranger, that join themselves to the LORD , to serve him, and to love the name of the LORD , to be his servants, every one that keepeth the sabbath from polluting it, and taketh hold of my covenant; even them will I bring to my holy mountain, and make them joyful in my house of prayer: their burnt offerings and their sacrifices shall be accepted upon mine altar; for mine house shall be called an house of prayer for all people.

Isaiah 56:6‭-‬7

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