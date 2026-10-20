As previously recorded, Ronald Reagan did a mean job back in the eighties of satirising the Soviet Union’s customer service.

One memorable story featured a bloke going into the relevant department of state to order a new car. The official booked in the delivery, for ten years hence, on a certain Tuesday in (say) March of that year. The customer then asked – will that be morning or afternoon? Dumbfounded, the official asked why on earth he wanted to know that. The customer said – well, I have the plumber coming in the morning.

Yes, indeed, the Soviet economy was notorious for its, let us say, to be polite, clunkiness. One of the West’s ace ideological cards during the Cold War was not just personal freedom from the state, but also economic efficiency and its outworkings.

That was then. The Soviet Union has now gone. China and probably the other communist countries have adopted capitalism form, if not essence, and the West’s former economic and business strengths have gone to shit. The gap between communist economies and the West’s is now wafer thin.

Several things have happened in the capitalist countries.

Small businesses got big. Or went bust. Owners lost power to managers, as per James Burnham.

Businesses increasingly sought to use government policy to their competitive advantage rather than pleasing customers through continual innovation and great service.

Businesses piggybacked on globalisation and open borders to outsource labour to low wage countries. They inflicted the simply awful call centres on us all. Let us not go there.

Regulation massively increased, driven mostly, but not solely, by the green imperative.

Governments have sought to destroy pesky small business. They don’t like small business because they can’t control them. They have no place at the corporatist policy table. They never have.

Global capital has transformed itself into “stakeholder capitalism”, as championed by Klaus Schwab and his WEF mates. Globo Cap, as C J Hopkins calls it. He is an old leftist, with anti-capitalist chops. But, these days, alt-rightists like Richard the Fourth and the Lotus Eaters are no friends of 21C capital, post the late 20th century financialisation of the global economy. Every recent move in the liberal capitalist firmament has disenfranchised a generation.

Smart critics of globalisation, like the hard-to-ideologically-locate, scholarly, quirky philosopher, John Gray, have provided a lot of grounded thinking on the world of today, as it has emerged from the 1990s end-of-history debate and the awful outworkings of the way-too-optimistic champions of neoliberalism of yore. Gray demonstrates that new thinking is required for a new, discombobulated, hybrid-ideological age.

But the doozy of them all has been corporatisation. The apotheosis and possibly also the ultimate death of neoliberalism. As Patrick Deneen has argued, liberalism was always destined to fail, eventually. Because it succeeded.

Especially in its worst form, when private corporate interests team up with governments to form an amorphous blob organised against the people. Both customers and voters. Oh, and workers, too. The last are very much victims of the managerial revolution, the creation of management as an academic discipline championed by the likes of the Harvard Business School and its bible, the Harvard Business Review, and the coming of HR departments. Woke came later, when governments adopted green-leftist-identitarianism and corporates simply rolled over in compliance, indeed, in supplication. Out of self-interest, as always.

Hence, we get weird, unexpected, sleazy ideological partnerships in favour of ugly urban high rises, aka the new urbanism. We get mass immigration. Business lobbies have never seen an immigrant they didn’t like. We get endless wars. Like Ukraine, a money laundering scheme paid for by American taxpayers with American weapons makers and consultants the ultimate beneficiaries. And many dead along the way. We get backhanders and deals. We get Silicon Valley masters of the universe acting as virtual governments, acting in cahoots with worst-in-breed politicians. As during the Covid scam. We get the legacy media (also) during Covid backing tyrannical governments, out of greed and “aligned interests”. Most of their revenue came from Big Pharma advertising.

In short, we get corruption. As public choice theorists have been explaining since the 1950s. Oh, and customer service that remains in the toilet.

One telling, recent example of the fruits of state-corporate malfeasance has been the funding relationship between the City of London – the banker/private equity industrial complex – and the British Tories. The latter are now led by a black (Nigerian) Thatcherite immigrant who doesn’t give a shit about the migrant invasion, but still blathers on about tax cuts for business. As if THAT is the issue now. Both the Tories and the bankers are rusted on globalists and will forever remain so. It is mutual back-scratching on an industrial scale. And they wonder why the Tories there and here are in the basement.

See:

https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-politics-12401049

And:

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2015/feb/05/conservatives-bankrolled-hedge-fund-managers

No surprises, then in the Boris wave.

People speak of greed and the profit motive driving the AI revolution. But greed and skimming and gouging have been a feature of corporate behavior for quite some time.

Woolworths provides the obvious exemplar. Always, it is supermarkets. Some of their crimes are well hidden – like buying up available land in country towns to deprive third party competitors, especially independents who actually like their customers, from moving to those places.

Other crimes are more customer facing.

I seldom leave Woolworths other than angry. In a seamless three-stage manoeuvre, both Woolworths and its duopolistic buddy have effected a brilliant triple-play in reducing customers to either solutionless vitriol or sullen despair. First, they got rid of express lanes, the customer’s once great friend. Then they shrunk their check out assistant numbers to almost zilch. Thus, all-but-forcing customers to go and do their jobs for them, for nothing, in what they delightfully call the “assisted service” areas. Then they give you a measly couple of cash and card registers – never cash only, mind you – out of a dozen registers. Conspiring further to thwart those of us who (very wisely) prefer cash to surveillance.

My frequent loud comments in-store about all this are generally greeted knowingly and sympathetically by fellow customers, and sometimes too, by staff, with the outcome, ever predictably … absolutely no change to corporate policy.

This is because large corporations now do not need to please their customers. The former capitalist’s defence – “you can always start your own google” – somehow rings very hollow these days.

Heroes in Australia like the late Senator Ron Boswell sought to do their bit, in defence of customers and of small businesses. I don’t think Labor has any defenders of small business left. The Liberals during Covid joined, indeed led, the UniParty’s war on small business, and many were crushed as a result. They (certainly brick and mortar businesses) have also faced existential threats through (often international) online shopping, the death of downtowns with the advent of malls, and ever-expanding unionist rights visited upon businesses by extremist leftist governments.

Recent reports record the current crisis.

https://7news.com.au/sunrise/a-significant-concern-small-businesses-at-breaking-point-as-new-figures-reveal-worrying-trend-c-23046067

I imagine that among the many cohorts of voters joining the One Nation conga line we will find more than our fair share of micro businesses and independent operators.

It isn’t just about supermarkets. There has been a cultural decline across all big business. They have lost their raison-d’etre. They are serial offenders across most sectors of the economy. Relentlessly self-regarding, as Adam Smith himself noted in his famous comment about business conspiracies against the public. Now corporates prefer the visible hand of the state to the invisible hand of the market to support their profitability. Keep bringing in the migrants! It is a scam that is destroying a nation.

Surely Ronald Reagan would now be embarrassed at the direction of travel. Adam Smith would possibly say … I told you so.

But there are pathways out of the mess. At least, for some, the coming of like-minded parallel societies, as per Brendan Moloney, offers some solutions.

https://discernable.io/dr-brendan-moloney-parallel-societies-and-abusive-psychology/

He is a deep thinker with practical ideas for resistance. He as great during the plandemic tyranny.

Shop local. Favour small, independent operators, some of who were Covid heroes and who maintain a close connection with customers. Use cash. Use more cash. Post angry comments on social media about corporates’ malfeasance. Proselytise relentlessly, and expose the conspiracies and the lies and the propaganda. Call what they do conspiracies. Side with farmers wherever possible. Manufacture tee shirts with “we are NOT here to help” and wear them at your local corporate supermarket. Ditch the Liberal Party and take up with one of the dissident, parallel society parties.

Resist the endlessly wielded soft power of the business behemoths. Get your Woolies’ worth.

Paul Collits

20 October 2026