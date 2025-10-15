It was the saddest news to have heard that Peter Whittle is dying.

Peter runs something in the UK called the New Culture Forum. He was once a leading light in UKIP and a member of the London Assembly. He has just broadcast the news that he has stage four cancer. As he says, with his usual light banter, that “there is no stage five”. The chemo hasn’t worked.

I thought he just had a new (bald) hairstyle.

They said that Charlie Kirk was “irreplaceable”. That may or may not be true.

The British dissident movement is multi-faceted. There is David Starkey, the learned historian. There is Brendan O’Neill at Spiked, who has grown in stature since the Plandemic. There is Peter Hitchens, voice of reason during Covid and key prosecutor of the case against the demonic Blair revolution. There is my editor at The Conservative Woman, Kathy Gyngell, who has done more than most to steer the conservative ship in times of very rough seas. There is Lawrence Fox, the actor turned activist for good causes. There is Tommy. No surname required. There is Katie Hopkins, a genuinely hilarious comedienne and one of heroic virtue. There is Neil Oliver, whose monologues bristle with meaning and purpose in the identification of all the things that ail the Kingdom.

They are all British heroes at a time when the very notion of “Britain” is contested. No, more than that, it faces existential threats, and confronts an even darker hour than that driven by Hitler in 1940. How could Churchill fight the internal enemies of Britain today, if he were to inherit the current state of play? How could Maggie make an indent?

Next to all of these, very close to the front, stands Peter Whittle.

The legendary NSW politician – I say politician, not leader – Neville Wran, once said that “nice guys are a dime a dozen”. He wasn’t one himself. He was a thug in a suit. Possibly corrupt. But they all are, nowadays, are they not? He didn’t speak to the then leader of the opposition, Nick Greiner, for four years.

In all my years in politics, I would have to say that I met very few nice guys.

Peter Whittle is a nice guy. He stands for things that require tough speaking these days in their defence, and he does do tough speaking. But he does it with erudition and grace. He does it with deep learning and research, and an eloquent presentation of his views. I have never heard him stoop to personal vitriol. We need street fighters. And we need philosophers. In a social media pile-on age when nice guys do generally finish last.

This is not nothing, since the 2020s are times of spite, hatreds, cancel culture, silencing, abuse, false claims about one’s foes, and the rest.

This isn’t an obituary. Peter Whittle still fights for his life. Against the odds. And he is still working. Hard. We are enjoined to pray for his survival and recovery.

It is an open question whether this lovely man’s beloved Britain will last longer than his own time with us. If he goes first, he would want all of us to keep fighting on, in support of his most beloved cause.

Paul Collits

15 October 2025