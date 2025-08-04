Tens of thousands of terrorism-adjacent types shut down the Sydney Harbour Bridge this Sunday past (3 August), and marched “for humanity”. Who could possibly disagree with that? Just like, a quarter of a century ago, another grievance group made use of the iconic Bridge to make political points.

Well, the NSW Government and the NSW Police did disagree. That was, until Judge Belinda Rigg of the Supreme Court stepped in and said it was okay.

https://www.9news.com.au/national/sydney-news-supreme-court-to-hand-down-decision-on-harbour-bridge-protest/9f005f35-1c98-4e97-b71c-1eed2ceb4ed2

Perhaps, like Mark Latham, she wants to be on the right side of history. Mark is increasingly making a habit of kicking own goals, alas.

Judge Belinda is a North Shore girl with a lifelong interest in social justice. Yet another woman-in-public-service type from the Teal-adjacent community. They seem to be everywhere, and everywhere doing awful things. The evil that female public officials do has nothing on Charlie Bronson.

https://www7.austlii.edu.au/au/journals/NSWBarAssocNews/2024/132.pdf

Judges who mistake social justice – a mirage, as F A Hayek pointed out long ago – for real, actual justice before the law shouldn’t be judges.

The NSW Premier had said:

The NSW government cannot support a protest of this scale and nature taking place on the Sydney Harbour Bridge, especially with one week’s notice. The bridge is one of the most critical pieces of infrastructure in our city – used every day by thousands of people. Unplanned disruption risks not only significant inconvenience but real public safety concerns. We cannot allow Sydney to descend into chaos.

https://www.news.com.au/national/nsw-act/propalestine-protesters-plan-firstever-march-across-sydney-harbour-bridge/news-story/8e1c4c809a6c89392f23916e66a8dd66

In other words, Chris Minns kept to the relatively safe ground of disruption of access and lack of prior notice. This saved him from getting off the notorious Labor fence on matters of geopolitics.

The marchers were a motley crew, typical of the broad, anti-Israel alliance. Arabs, socialists, sincere peace-at-any-cost urgers, rent-a-crowd, they were all there. The usual weird bedfellows. But there was also the NSW libertarian MLC, John Ruddick. Scratch a libertarian and you will often get a rabid critic of Israel. The overlay between libertarians and anti-Zionists is considerable. See also under the American (Jewish) comedian and commentator, Dave Smith, prone to taking on opponents like the gentile, philosemite Douglas Murray and the Jewish Alex Berenson.

Ruddick’s appearance has caused a stir within libertarian ranks.

Senior Libertarian QUITS after party leader joins socialist-Islamist rally - Rebel News

Rowan Dean at Sky News’ Outsiders was incensed, both at the march and at some of the unexpected participants /supporters, as followers of Dean’s might have expected.

All this marching was done under the cover of “free speech”. Something dear to Ruddick’s heart. But there is much slithering going on here, free speech-wise.

What with new (unnecessary) hate speech laws in Australia and elsewhere specifically brought in to curtail Islamophobia, especially online hate speech, under the cover of being seen to curb anti-Semitism, one could be forgiven for wondering how hate speech is actually defined in practice. Clearly shouting provocative, anti-Israel and anti-Jewish slogans on the Coat-hanger, with a global audience watching on, isn’t covered, while (say) questioning the core elements of the Koran on social media, presumably will be.

It is all linked to Albo’s sudden (never let a crisis go to waste) reversion to two-state-solution activism. It was performative two-state-solutionism, on the Bridge. Perhaps Albo and all his fellow travellers need reminding that those most opposed to the two-state solution are the Palestinians themselves, or at least their terrorist leaders, from Yasser Crack-a-fat and the PLO to Hamas. They, of course, have resisted the efforts of many to get to the TSS over a long, long time, with vigour. They endlessly repeat that they want a one state solution. From the river to the sea. No Israel. No Jews. Unlike the state of israel, which houses many Arab residents and citizens, living in peace and enjoying the fruits of the widely recognised, Israeli economic miracle.

There isn’t much point negotiating here. Negotiating is as likely to succeed as Palestinian “protesters for humanity” being even-handed about the Middle East – you know, faults on both sides – would be.

None of this is new news.

Nor are the claims of IFD atrocities, now, specifically “mass starvation” to go with the usual claims of genocide. I am no great fan of Israel’s jihad against terror, purely because wars on terror have form in terms not achieving their aims. No matter how many terrorists you kill. They will still be there. I don’t blame Israel in this. I simply think that a just war can also be futile war. Which leaves Israel, as always, between a very hard rock and an equally hard place.

The 7/10 Arab killers and rapists (surely not false flag carriers, despite some claims out on the right-fringes) were always going to rev Israel up to a full-on war. That was always going to draw in Iran. It was always going to draw in the United States. It was always going to drag on. And it was always going to be messy, in the way that the currently recalled Hiroshima was. As was Dresden and much of the latter part of the Second World War, wherein the Allies virtually razed Germany to the ground.

When civilians are used as human shields, the war-outcome will either be useless, if the IDF didn’t strike problematic targets, or not very pretty, if they did. And, let’s face it, Israel is never going to win a global PR battle over contested “facts”. Like mass starvation, when even the poster child sent into bat by the ABC and the NYT isn’t actually starving.

https://www.facebook.com/IsraelinNY/posts/in-a-grave-violation-of-journalistic-ethics-several-media-outlets-circulated-an-/1193902282778896/

The pro-Hamas combatants, whether at the NYT or among the bridge-crossers, have shown, yet again, that they understand fully the mechanisms of modern hybrid warfare, loud speech and the role of soft power. Sydney’s endless Lord Mayor, Clover Moore, called the march a “powerful symbol”.

Notorious woke mayor supports anti-Israel Sydney Harbour Bridge takeover.

Notorious woke mayor supports anti-Israel Sydney Harbour Bridge takeover - Rebel News

Symbol of what, one might ask of her?

No, this conflict, like all the others over thousands of years in that part of the world, will be the gift that keeps on giving. The rights and wrongs of it, some of which are complex and others which are not, suggest that anyone wanting to be on the “right” side of history will have definitional problems from the get-go.

Of all people, Wests Tigers NRL players joined in the Arab-facing fun, when playing the (Middle Eastern) Bulldogs on Sunday, telling the crowd there via an Arab hand gesture what they thought of being insulted by that same crowd.

https://www.smh.com.au/sport/nrl/bulldogs-complain-to-nrl-after-tigers-flip-fans-the-arab-middle-finger-20250804-p5mk2u.html

Free speech, again? Like the late Christine Amphlett’s account of pleasure and pain, there is a fine line, right here.

Three footnotes.

· Where was Captain de Groot when we needed him?

· The only surprise is that the marchers didn’t proceed to St Mary’s Cathedral to conduct a non-controversial Muslim pray-in.

· And no, the Harbour Bridge to this Sea isn’t a nickname for the iconic City to Surf run. That is next Sunday.

Paul Collits

4 August 2025