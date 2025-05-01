I favour a favour to ask.

We are seeking to stream my daughter’s Memorial Mass, to take place at St Mel’s Catholic Church in Campsie (NSW) at 10.30am on Friday 9 May.

We have chosen to create a YouTube channel to effect this.

https://www.youtube.com/@ForBridget-1

We need to get 50 subscribers to this channel in order to be able to do it.

I wonder if some of my readers could help to get that number quickly to 50 by subscribing to the channel. Of course, you are most welcome to watch the live stream, or, indeed to attend in person.

Many thanks.

Paul Collits

2 May 2025