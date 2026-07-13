Since the violent death of Ann Widdecombe, the Venerable Grounded One, some things have become abundantly clear. Perhaps it should be taken to be merely revision of things we already knew, but have been freshly re-crystallised.

Revision is always good. And truth bears repetition. Five lessons suggest themselves.

One. The white guys did it.

The Widdecombe cops could hardly get out the first sentences of their pressers without saying “white”. Twice over, what with successive suspects. Apparently, the BBC put it bold letters. The playbook is familiar. Performative, barely-there grief from the leaders. Don’t look back in anger. No terrorism here. Keep off social media. Keep a lid on unrest. Preserve “social cohesion”, so laughably and selectively invoked.

Do NOT blame the immigrants. Ever. Perhaps in these cases, it is immigrant-adjacent types involved. Perhaps, one day, motives here will be clarified. Not every European rape and murder can be laid at the hands of the Third World’s criminal-welfare class. Just most of them.

Why do progressive whites hate their own? It isn’t rocket surgery, as it happens. Colonialism is whitey’s original sin. It is the ace up the new left’s sleeve. Colonialism is only bad when whitey does it. Even though men have been colonialist settlers and other invaders since time immemorial.

Sensible voices like that of the cerebral and reasonable Nigel Biggar – not many, mind – have demonstrated that each act of colonialism should be judged on its merits and demerits, recognised to have been nuanced and having upside for the colonised.

The Moors, the Muslim activists of yore, were at it way before the Europeans, of course. They ran into trouble with the Crusaders, as we know. Christians who didn’t turn the other cheek.

To take another example, Maoris invaded New Zealand (sorry, Aotearoa) some centuries before the Brits arrived. Being smart, the Maori chiefs in the 1840s figured out that a deal with the “invaders” was the smart play. Since the most recent eighties, they have been milking the woke times for all they are worth. You don’t need to live in NZ for long to be totally taken up with the omnipresent Maori vibe. They drive policy and culture. More reverse colonialism, following their own earlier colonialism.

The famous Maori war cry always designed to intimidate and to remind the enemy who is boss, has even found its way to the antipodes. And in fiction. The estimable Don Gilet, latterly of Death in Paradise, fairly recently played a rugby coach in Midsomer Murders and, suddenly, out of nowhere, there was a haka. It wasn’t plot-essential. But suited to the times.

The Indians seem to have made it a global strategy in recent times. PM Modi spoke to a packed house at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium this week. A rock star reception, by all accounts.

Indian cricket tests in Oz are rapidly becoming home games for the tourists. Indian migrants to Oz now outnumber Brits.

The ghastliness of the Third World invasion of John of Gaunt’s Sceptered Isle needs no re-introduction here. In the case of contemporary Britain, the “merits” of this particular colonialism have yet to be demonstrated. Not much upside for the natives here. Which, for those at the progressive end of the spectrum and oozing guilt from every pore, isn’t a problem. “We deserve it”. Whitey deserves it.

We should all just genuflect before the third world reverse invasion, and the accompanying squalor, crime and depravity. As the Lotus Eaters have pointed out, our real-time dystopia is much worse than the fictional versions, whether The Terminator, Brave New World or Nineteen Eighty-Four.

We all have to affirm it. A little like the homosexualisation of the culture. An attack on Christian values wrapped in modern relativist “virtue”. Hope not hate. Compassion for the gay opporessed. Affirmation is demanded. No heteronormative grumpiness is allowed. Will not be tolerated, by the tolerant. See under Ann Widdecombe.

Two. Death can be weaponised, or doesn’t matter, or should not be given deference and mourning.

Even the fierce combatants in the grisly, muddy trenches of the Western Front allowed the other side to bury their dead, with a modicum of dignity. Not so, now.

The progressive class’s philosophy of total war brooks no pauses for even-handed deference to fellow human beings. The abhorred dead are fair game. Just another tactic. An opportunity for a pile-on.

We might think these people are scumbags. Morally bankrupt. Low information robots for a utopia that can only be reached across seas of blood, and then never reached. Hypocritical. Never getting irony. All of the above. Knowing all this to be true doesn’t much help the hurt for a lost civilisation go away, and the wondering why.

There are performative apologies. First, from the political class. And then from the haters who find that, whoops, she was murdered. I had better protect my brand.

Three. Evil is real.

Evil is all about. On the streets. In the ugliness of the modern world. In the wanton killings of the crime waves. In the nihilism all about. The graffiti. The wanton destruction of the true, the good and the beautiful. The daily acts of petty tyranny, enforced by the deep state. The violence, forgiven in the name of ideology. Political killings when the victim isn’t one of ours.

Two tier policing is emblematic of the times. The evil is in resisting the ideology of multiculturalism. Even social media posts are the trigger for the state to crack down. See under Lucy Connolly. Lock her up! THAT is the evil of today. Racism in the face of invasion and endless crime against whitey.

And yet …

Evil, weirdly, is downplayed these days. Except when it is perpetrated by the divisive “right”. Endlessly. This is yet another cognitive dissonance. We get to define evil.

The modern woke movement is underpinned by relativism. There are no absolutes. It is the core philosophy of social liberalism, the great hybrid ideology of neoliberalism and postmodernism. Anything goes, as the Australian philosopher David Stove described it.

For these moral elites, the notion of evil is a relic of the past. When the oldies talk about evil, it doesn’t exist. When we call it out, it is back!

Four. They hate strength of conviction.

They cannot cope with the committed and compelling articulation of the truth. To the extent that they ever engage intellectually with those who seek and speak the truth. They deny the very existence of truth. It saves them a lot of painful effort and frequent humiliations. The vigorous pushback causes their cognitive dissonance to show itself to their shallow intellects. That cannot be comfortable. So they pivot to hatred and to their own confected morality.

Margaret Thatcher caused the 1970s left to come alive. Hating Ted Heath was simply not fun. Not enraging. Hating Thatcher became the reason for their existence.

Gavin Ashenden has explored this in relation to Ann Widdecombe.

See also:

In Australia, we have had two prime examples, Tony Abbott and Cardinal George Pell. They have been the most hated public figures of recent memory. They have worn the targets on their backs, with enduring courage. Pell was a white martyr. Rigorous Catholicism often seals the deal, of course.

It is as if the progressive class simply gets triggered by moral and intellectual resistance to the regime they have established through raw hard and soft power. Their sixties revolution and the long march through the institutions was meant to kill off all opposition.

They are programmed, like AI robots.

Relics of the old order are to be pilloried, silenced, ridiculed, and sometimes, where absolutely necessary killed off. Yes, some of them see killing the enemy as legit.

These heroes stand out because the courageous are so few in number. Wishy washy never works. The craving desire on the right to be loved never works. But what if you have to pay with your platform? Your career? Maybe your life? There is no denying that the resistance takes courage. A traditional virtue notoriously lacking in these times.

Five. Hinted in the previous four. Violence is okay.

Some of the legacy sixties revolutionaries even suggest it. Dog whistling is a common occurrence, right here. A different form of “social murder”. Trump. Charlie Kirk. The suggestion about Konstantin Kisin. Ann Widdecombe. Will she turn out to have been another martyr, as Gavin Ashenden suggests?

The Southport girls. The endless Grooming Gang girls. Henry Nowak. The poor disabled guy in Belfast.

These are all, in effect, the martyrs on the altar of multiculturalism. Memory holed, all, by the establishment. Ideology has a lot to answer for. All these poor victims only ever wanted was to be left alone, to have the right of free speech, to be allowed to project an identity of traditionalism. Theirs is the only form of identity to be denied by our rulers. To their very deaths. And beyond.

The late Cardinal George of Chicago suggested that he would probably die in his bed. He was far less confident for the next generation of Christian warriors.

He, perhaps, couldn’t have seen the unforgiving speed of the modern world.

These are five uncomfortable lessons of the past week. Safety, so often trotted out by our rulers, seems to be a selective thing, these days.

Civilisational safety is going down the toilet. That is the plan. As are the rights to safety of whites. So long as the illegal immigrant rapists and leftist murderers are safe. From us.

Paul Collits

13 July 2026