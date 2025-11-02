There might or might not be a civil war in any number of Western countries some time soon – the pre-conditions are everywhere apparent – but one thing on which all should be able to agree is that we no longer live in functioning representative democracies.

There isn’t much of a “death of democracy” debate, other than the bizarre utterances of those who think that democracy is, in fact, dying in America … because of Donald J Trump. None so blind as those who will not see.

Andrew Bridgen, at least, is on the case. The context is a talk by the CEO of BlackRock about AI and digital money:

Who elected Blackrock CEO Larry Fink to make these decisions which affect everyone on the planet? They are not even pretending we have democracy now. It’s going to get darker yet.

Source: Andrew Bridgen’s Telegram channel, 1 November 2025.

“They are not even pretending we have democracy now.” Yes, it is that bad. Politicians simply do not give a rat’s about accountability any more. Failed leaders get moved on when the elites decide their time is up. Before the voters have the chance to deliver their verdict. See under Justin Trudeau. Or Jacinda Ardern. Or any number of British Tories.

The signs that democracy is over, other than in the model propounded by the elite theorists, Pareto, Mosca and Michels, and rolled out by their acolytes since about 1970, abound, and would be familiar to readers here:

· The end of ministerial responsibility;

· The outsourcing of policy to the unelected;

· Broken electoral promises;

· Mandate free governance;

· Money tree economics;

· Fiscal incontinence;

· The roll out of policies nobody wants;

· Cargo cult democracy.

It is the last of these that should be getting much more attention than it does. There has always been pork barrelling. It wasn’t invented by Pork Barilaro or Gladys the Great. They were simply the only politicians I have ever heard trying to defend it. Like I say, they simply don’t care what the punters think any more.

Politicians have always tried to buy off electorates by promising them stuff. It used to be infrastructure. Then, around the 1990s, it expanded to include “community grants”. It was ramped up by the twin blackmailers, Tony Windsor (the climate change snake) and Rob Oakeshott, who dazzled with his choice of autobiography title … The Independent Member for Lyne. No doubt a page turner, right there.

The only way they got away with their cargo cult heist was that they had the balance of power in Canberra (2010 to 2013). They rode off into the sunset and Tamworth and Port Macquarie got a hospital and dual carriageway roads respectively. The rest of us just got the bill.

The Nats have been the best in breed for cargo cult politics. For over a century, now. The Adventures of Bridget McKenzie were the apotheosis, in the 2010s. Think gun clubs. The then boyfriend of Gladys the Great (the Member for Wagga) was in for his cut.

I will never forget looking up the press releases of the then State (New South Wales) Member for Lismore a few years back. Every single press release for a whole year was a simple catalogue of community grants for the electorate. He was a nice man called Thomas George. No doubt, he thought he was doing his job. Well … he was. Getting stuff for Lismore WAS his job.

Stateside, they call it log rolling. You support my cargo cult and I’ll support yours. Any ideas as to why American spending bills get so stratospheric? It isn’t rocket surgery. The whole of Congress is a corrupt country club. The whole idea is to extend political careers through bribery. The long-suffering taxpayer simply hasn’t joined the dots. He needs a crash course in public choice theory.

So, what are the solutions to this endless, nightmarish fiscal circle jerk? Of course, none of them will ever come to pass. The elites and their political puppets are too dug in. Too much on a good wicket. For the elites, it is their oeuvre. It is how they roll. And how they win. One of the best forms of bread and circuses is, well, the bread.

Some tried-out and suggested ideas for a democratic restoration are as follows:

· Two-year terms?

· Recall elections?

· Citizen initiated referenda?

· Proportional representation voting for lower houses?

· Hypothecated taxes?

They all have their merits as monkey wrenches in the wheels of the modern version of the totalitarian state. The Brits are considering PR. The Swiss already do CIRs. Some of the US jurisdictions have a recall facility. Even if they are seldom used, at least the threat of using them might well be a brake on the overweening state’s mission creep. None is perfect. The British UniParty will make sure PR never comes in, Nigel Farage notwithstanding.

Hypothecated taxes should be noted here. Here is one definition:

Hypothecated taxation refers to a system of taxation in which the funds collected from a specific tax are earmarked for a specific purpose. The idea behind hypothecated taxation is that the proceeds from the tax will be used to fund a specific programme or service that is related to the tax. For example, a tax on petrol and diesel might be used to fund road and highway construction, while a tax on cigarettes might be used to fund healthcare programmes.

https://www.tutor2u.net/economics/topics/hypothecated-taxation?srsltid=AfmBOoqKf1fd0GQ7-sC6nNkkAFUjJG5M4E9UKpfxCqAx0bXIClkXV4ZC

But much could be done with this principle. Most of the schemes dreamed up by governments are not supported by voters. If the problem (or one of them) is fiscal incontinence combined with a democratic deficit occasioned by mandate-free governance, what might be the solution? Here is a modest proposal.

What if electorates got to choose their own cargo cults, or not, and what if national electorates could veto spending of which they disapproved? What if the locals didn’t actually want funding for the local gun club? What if they thought that gun clubs should fund their own improvements? What if local electorates thought that wind farms on their patch were not wanted or needed?

This principle could be ramped up to the national level. What if the nation didn’t want wind farms and solar farms? Could there not be a veto power? Electorate by electorate. Imagine a question as follows – would you like a ceiling placed on politicians’ international travel? Could we enforce that?

Actually, this has been thought of already. As explained in the 1970 film The Rise and Rise of Michael Rimmer.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Rise_and_Rise_of_Michael_Rimmer

Then, they didn’t have the technology to implement it properly. We do now. Easy-peasy. They already know what we are thinking. Should be straightforward.

Put it to your local member. See what he says. Or, more likely these days, what she says. They would all be shitting like big black alsatians.

You see, they do not want democracy. They want ideology and control. And the perpetuation of their schemes and lifestyles. Elite world. We know all this. But it would be nice to hear their responses. And to have those recorded and shared on social media.

There was once a libertarian philosopher. Or, at least he was libertarian for a time, back in the 1970s. His name was Robert Nozick, an eminent Harvard philosopher. He wrote a book called Anarchy, State and Utopia, as pushback against his colleague, John Rawls, who had constructed an apologia for a leftist welfare state in his magnum opus, A Theory of Justice. Nozick thought that taxation was the moral equivalent of forced labour. (Hint: it is). And Nozick’s world of 1974 didn’t have the state spending our forced labour on the things they sign us up for now, sixty years on. He could not have imagined the UniParty, WEF globalist world we have now imposed upon us. Without our permission.

Nozick’s liberal utopia had it that a non-coercive state could contain all sorts of communities, each with its own rules and its own restrictions on freedom. You want fascism? Well, create your own local fascist community, and leave everyone else alone. What I am describing here might best be thought of as local fiscal utopias. Where WE decide what our rulers do with our money. Any liberal worth his salt should be cheering for this system.

Fiscal dreaming? Of course it is.

Paul Collits

2 November 2025