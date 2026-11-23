Some time back, the Vigilant Fox suggested that:

Truth spreads fastest when the cost of ignoring it becomes unbearable.

Is truth making a late comeback? Pauline Hanson’s “fire the liar” social media attack on dear old Albo proved a hit. What with all the capital gains tax lies and the broken promises – we have changed our position – and with Pinocchio Pat’s current troubles, there is evidence that Australians are getting back to truth focus.

Not before time.

Despite the pathetic CEO of Cricket Australia bleating about his truth and your truth and my truth, the punters are getting very restless. No one in world history has been shown to have liked being treated as an idiot. There is not a single case. I think that the sandpaper business has struck that nerve. Ignoring the truth has become unbearable for many of us.

Some time ago, across the Ditch, a colleague and I were at a conference dinner and the conversation turned to Hillary Clinton’s email server issues in the 2016 election. We said that she was clearly a crook. She broke the law. The leftie across the table said … “that is your truth”.

I think we are starting to recognise that this is simply non-smell-testable. Shutting down a debate like this is just so idiotic to be … well, it has been working a treat of late. Something patently laughable has been working for many years. More fool us. This all happened on our watch.

But the signs of hope are there. If, just if, the two most important liars in Australia, currently, were sacked, it would be incontrovertible evidence that the worm was turning. At the time of writing, the two liars that run the Government and the Australian cricket team are still in their jobs. Hated. Despised. And still in their jobs. Our visceral anger still has its limits. There are no recall elections here.

Truth is so important in a polity and in a society because it is the currency of accountability. And this, apparently, even in these postmodernist times, still matters. It is evidence of a surprising moral compass, that has been deeply buried but seems still to exist.

While truth is re-emerging as a thing among the punters, the elites who rule the place are still protecting their guys. With their narrative protection, their reputation management, their word salads, their slithering relativism.

Which begs the question, how do we transform popular anger at the liars into popular, consequential power?

If anyone thinks that a turnaround based on a re-ignited predilection for truth is guaranteed, then such optimists should take a look at this video. It is a very dark movie, indeed.

It is Andrew Bridgen at his best, speaking truth to power, and in particular, to the system of corrupt justice in the Anglosphere.

It is a cautionary tale. My God, what a tale it is. It is a stark reminder that the bad guys remain in charge. With the power of the state. Dispensing fraudulent “justice”. Targeting enemies. Protecting teacher’s pets. Extending the rule of tyranny. Russell Brand. Tommy Robinson, about to be jailed, again. Anyone who bucks the left-liberal system. All the while, the favoured ones escape. The immigrant rapists. The protected class of predators. The Covid criminals. The sexual abusers who, unlike Brand (and Pell), are too big to fail.

The web of intrigue outlined by Andrew Bridgen is chilling, to say the least. Two tiered justice doesn’t even get close to the extent of the state’s corruption. How we have let this all happen is THE question of our age.

That a matter of cricketers lying and prospering from the injustices meted out to their fellows can so capture the national mood, in such a frenzied manner, while injustices beyond imagination are not even making the headlines, suggests that we have not gotten our act together, despite the reappearance of a long-buried yearning for truth.

Yes, we should fire the liars. Truth matters, immensely. And then we should learn the lessons of that task – the foundational importance of truth in any remotely, properly functioning society – and apply them to the far more important matter of broader governance and law.

We have now seen and absorbed the lessons (and the costs) of lying, in both politics and sport. We need to wake up to the reason WHY these liars and their lies matter. Truth has its consequences. Hard lessons. Tough thinking. An action orientation. And a vaguely possible, more optimistic future.

Recognising that the cost of ignoring truth is unbearable is but a starting point. First base. The hard work only begins after this. When good men set their shoulder to the wheel, and commence the real heavy lifting.

Paul Collits

23 November 2026