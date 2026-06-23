The city of Sydney is where you come to feel old.

When you see the signs, everywhere on the streets, “welcome to Gadigal country”, you feel white. When you see the rainbow banners everywhere, you feel heterosexual.

You feel lost. This just isn’t my place, now. Whatever the injustice of this woke tyranny, you cannot fight it.

Cities are places where the past is only ever something of which to be ashamed. Where presentism is baked in.

I am in town to see Al Jardine and the Pet Sounds band at the Sydney Opera House. Al Jardine, an original Beach Boy, is about 83 years young. Most of the singers you watch (well, I watch) on Spotify are either gone or ancient. You put on Allan Jackson. He is retiring due to a neurological condition. Tom Petty and Glenn Frey are long gone. As are Roy Orbison and George Harrison. And all the others.

When you start planning walking trips around town with one eye on the location of the public toilets. When you cherish having safety rails in the shower. Yep. You are getting on.

The cities are full off rushing twenty-somethings, earphones on, phones engaged, on their way to jobs that you don’t remotely understand. It is a strange and foreign country.

You put on the cricket. They are all multi-millionaires. They preach politics. They wear coloured clothes. What they are doing is many things. Entertainment for the masses is one. Contributing to the massive profits of corporates is another. But it isn’t cricket. They know that you know that it isn’t cricket. They would say – it is what it is. That covers off on most things these days.

When you grow older, you notice death. Google an old star. You suddenly see how old they are now. You remember them in your prime, and theirs. Death is all around.

You get an email from an old friend. His wife has passed on. Why didn’t you keep up with them these past years? What happened? An email not answered. Then another. Then you lose touch. Then a loved friend passes. You weren’t there. It isn’t that you don’t care. It is just that you are getting old. Former connections aren’t there, all of a sudden.

No one is to blame. Blame, at seventy-odd? What does that even mean? Luckily, when you get old, the guilt over lost connections and long-done sins just fades. Everything just fades. Guilt is so the day before yesterday.

You only get so many trips around the sun, as Alan Jackson says. The trips are lessening.

As he says, in So Late So Soon:

We drank all the wine

And we burned all the candles to the ground

We danced to every dance they played ‘til silence seemed to be the only sound

And I could’ve sworn not long ago

The sun was only starting to go down But when did all the stars

Fade just like the moon?

And how’d it get so late so soon? Twilight was just leaving

When the first kiss of the evening got us high

And time stood at a standstill when the whole world just stopped for you and I

And that last kiss you gave me, baby, just lit up the sky When did that early bird

Start singing his first tune?

How’d it get so late so soon? Oh, I could’ve sworn not long ago

The sun was only starting to go down

But when did all the stars

Fade just like the moon?

When did that early bird

Start singing his first tune?

And how’d it get so late so soon?

Life goes on …

You buy another book. Will you read it? You sign up to another podcast. Doubts creep in. Why am I doing this? Yet … You still invest in the future. A future a little less certain than the future in which you invested last week. Buying that new book reminds you that you still have work to do.

You are increasingly angry. Even though you know that anger is a law of diminishing returns. And that it just feeds … more anger.

No longer giving a shit should be the absolute winning formula for old age. Except that you still do, and you still have just enough anger left to keep the podcasts going.

The key to sanity for the ageing is to keep believing that you still have work to do. Being kind to a stranger, at least once a day. Smiling at one so much younger. They often get it, actually. They seem to appreciate elderly ramblings, if you can just keep interesting. There are things that the state and the postmodern world cannot drive out of the human heart.

Remembering this is important.

There is an old joke about ageing. Don’t ever pass a loo. Don’t ever waste an erection. Don’t ever trust a fart. The most alarming thing is that that was aimed at those turning fifty. I can barely remember fifty.

The past might be another country. But the past is just about all we have left. As Glenn Frey said at an Eagles concert in 2004 in Melbourne, we will be mainly playing old songs tonight. That is all we’ve got.

The crowd loved it.

Paul Collits

23 June 2026