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Gareth Thomas's avatar
Gareth Thomas
12h

A few things to make this old life remain valuable.

1/ My grandchildren, who still seem to think I am incredible.

2/ Grow fruit and vegies that taste so good.

3/ Teach young people in my profession (medicine) who still seem to respect my wisdom.

4/ Go to One Nation meetings where there is a real buzz.

5/ Keep doing distance running.

The older I get, the thinner the field, and the more age championships I win!

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Jack Jones's avatar
Jack Jones
12h

The only thing that keeps me relatively sane (I think) is shunning all forms of mainstream media.

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