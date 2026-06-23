They say the devil is in the detail. Perhaps it is more relevant in these times of the betrayal of the people by the political class to say that the devil is in the politicians. They are an evil lot, and, as St Paul would have it, probably bound up with powers and principalities even beyond the globalist institutions that control them.

As AI explains:

In theology and biblical studies, “powers and principalities” refer to an unseen, organized hierarchy of spiritual beings and cosmic forces opposed to God. Originating primarily from the writings of the Apostle Paul, these entities represent a spiritual struggle that transcends human, earthly conflicts.

More on St Paul below. But this also brings to mind the fictional Faust.

Who was Faust? Wikipedia:

Faust is the protagonist of a classic German legend based on the historical Johann Georg Faust. The erudite Faust is highly successful yet dissatisfied with his life, which leads him to make a deal with the Devil at a crossroads, exchanging his soul for unlimited knowledge and worldly pleasures.

It is an infamous story.

All this came to mind as I was listening to the geophysicist Peter Ridd on the Outsiders program (Sky News Australia). Ridd, sacked by James Cook University (aka Townsville Tech) some time back for climate heterodoxy, was talking about recent reports that suggest that the Great Barrier Reef ain’t actually dying. In fact, there is likely to be MORE coral on the Reef by 2050. Get outta here!

https://ipa.org.au/latest-news/peter-ridd-on-outsiders-sky-news-australia-21-june-2026

When speaking about how governments respond to extortion attempts by UNESCO and similar organs of the supra-national climate state – to keep iconic landmarks off the endangered list in return for us paying them princely sums – and how academics respond to incentives to regurgitate climate catastrophism, Ridd suggested that academics’ careers now depend on their obeisance to the big lie. Because that is how they get their grants, and hence their reputations. Managing up, of course. In the case of the Barrier Reef, academics’ careers depend on the Reef remaining very sick. Never dying. That wouldn’t do. Just sick. So, what do they write?

These academics have made their own Faustian bargain. Their original sins are a mix of sloth, cowardice and pride. They have brought utter shame on a whole generation – well, two – of would-be scholars. Small s scholars, to be sure. James Delingpole calls it grant troughing. But the point is, they have to sell their souls to get the grants. Okay. I realise some of them actually believe the horse shit. But not as many as you might think. Certainly not the 97 per cent sometimes quoted.

It turns out there is a bit of political Faustianism going around. The mephistophelian figures vary, depending on the circs. For the craven, compromised climate academics, it is the providers of research funding, now a sinister combination of the state and “industry”.

The Covid class of academics similarly fronted up to slurp on the Big Pharma tit during the plandemic. None more than Monash University.

https://www.monash.edu/news/articles/celebrating-the-official-launch-of-the-moderna-technology-centre-in-the-monash-technology-precinct

My old RMIT boss, Margaret Gardiner, now Governor of Victoria and wife (I think, still) of Glynn Davis, Alco’s right hand man for three years, is front and centre. Literally.

The Covid Mephistopheles were Big Pharma and the globalists, evil agents all. Those who made the Covid Faustian deal are many and familiar. Jeanette Young was rewarded with the governorship of Queensland. Many other covid officials, like police commissioners and Chief Health Officers – the infamous CHOs – were either rewarded or protected. Peddlers of Covid porn like Brett Sutton, one time Victorian of the Year. The most evil Covidista of all, Sutton’s boss in Melbourne, is now remembered in bronze.

See also:

https://www.parliament.vic.gov.au/parliamentary-activity/tabled-petitions-search/tabled-petitions-details/9304

https://www.news.com.au/national/victoria/politics/dan-andrews-statue-labelled-a-waste-of-money-by-exliberal-premier/news-story/445abaeb7f1fb71167cbd29d38b22608

If the devil’s greatest trick was to convince everyone that he didn’t exist, his second greatest trick was probably to appear with a cheque book and a seductive smile.

Globalism was the devil that made Tony Blair do mass immigration. Boris was merely a useful idiot, who made his own Faustian bargains. ScoMo was the most useful idiot going. (Of course, ScoMo is there speaking at the ARC circle jerk in Pall Mall this week, God help us all. What ScoMo can tell us all about the fight for Western civilisation is a bit of a mystery).

Karl Marx was the devil that made the twentieth century’s greatest mass murderers do it. Jim Jones was the devil that made 900 goons join a cult and head off the Guyana in the late 1970s, only to kill themselves and their children in the jungle.

Angus Taylor’s Faustian bargain is with the wets in his Party. The blue branch of the UniParty. He does NOTHING without their permission. As Pauline Hanson and I have pointed out. And, apparently, for Taylor, multiculturalism.

https://www.news.com.au/national/politics/one-nation-leader-criticised-for-trumpstyle-attack-on-press-freedom/news-story/cdf8f50cbb293601566218c80e52840f

The ideology invented (in Australia) by Malcolm Fraser in the late 1970s and perfected by his Labor successors over the following decades.

Then we come to Nigel Farage, the Brit Faustian-in-chief. Licking his wounds after the embarrassing performance of reform UK in the Makerfield by-election.

https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cvgqvj8dkz7o

Farage, once a Brexit hero, a UKIP leader and a MEP star, has made his own pact with satan. He has gotten rid of one of his star MPs (Rupert Lowe). At great cost. He has imported some of the key Tory failures of the last conservative government. The same people who have caused most of Britain’s current problems. He has retreated on key policy promises. He has embraced multiculti candidates for Reform UK. He has flip-flopped on threshold issues. He is kowtowing to the establishment. Some are suggesting he might abandon ship. Again. He has form as a MIA guy.

So much for the examples of modern-day Faustians. How does the deal actually work?

It turns out that a whole generation of the UniParty has made a Faustian bargain. The pattern is familiar, and a politician’s time in Parliament is merely a stepping stone to a life of wealth and fame beyond. Provided he plays the game while he is there. Or more often these days, while she is there. Their rewards may not be rich in heaven, given the evil that they do, but they are guaranteed upon leaving office. Obama. Blair. Turnbull. Trump was rich going into politics. All the others are rich going out. The hyper-networked world of the ruling class, its sheer reach and the sting in its tentacles, ensures that successive generations of pliant politicians get their due rewards. The company boards. The book deals. The lecture circuit. The gigs at conferences. The prestigious university appointments. Bill Shorten. Julie Bishop. Greg Hunt. Gareth Evans. Rob Hulls. Even George Brandis.

Their biggest rewards may not be in the dollars, but rather in the platforms granted them for endless high-level networking and preening. They are all addicts.

To take one standout example. Julia Gillard served the elites’ interests by enshrining feminism at the highest levels of government, going after the Catholic Church with her 400 million dollar Royal Commission, creating multiple new avenues of corruption and mates rates with the NDIS, introducing a carbon tax after promising not to, ruining (or further ruining) our education system, and so on. In return she gets to chair the Wellcome Trust, Britain’s home of modern eugenics and funder par excellence of the pandemic planning industry. She has had other gigs, but Wellcome is the biggie.

https://wellcomecollection.org/works/w4v5xdrn

Another example of post-politics largesse is China. Think Shanghai Sam Dastyari, Bob Carr, Bob Hawke, Paul Keating, Daniel Andrews and Andrew Robb. China’s great Aussie friends. Andrews will forever be linked to the belt and road initiative.

https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2021/apr/21/federal-government-tears-up-victorias-belt-and-road-agreements-with-china

Robb, as a Commonwealth minister, okayed the lease of the Port of Darwin to China. Even Beijing Albo is trying to reverse that one. Or says he is. With Albo, you never know. For Robb, salaried riches followed.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Andrew_Robb

Obeisance to China leads to wealth and status within the broad left. And endless free first class travel. You could not make this up. Especially Robb.

Politicians serve the interests of the ruling class. They pass Go. They collect their 200 dollars. They have sold their souls and sold out their people to enrich themselves, and their landing pads are most comfortable. This is the currency of the Faustian political bargain.

There is a deeper dimension to the Faustian bargain.

St Paul, in Ephesians Chapter Six, talks about persecution and resisting the forces of evil. AI summarises:

In Ephesians 6:12, the Apostle Paul addresses the challenges believers face by clarifying that their primary struggle is not against human enemies, flesh, and blood. Instead, he identifies the true threat as unseen spiritual forces—the rulers, authorities, and powers of this dark world.

Paul isn’t talking about temporal rulers, but the demons that work “behind the scenes” to crush our souls.

But it is a fair bet that the powers and principalities have spotted a few globalist opportunities.

Which begs the question. If we are to follow Paul’s sage advice and resist the powers and principalities, might we not start with some resistance to the puppets and their own puppets, the ruling elites and the Faustian pollies who do them homage?

Coincidentally, Moens and Zimmermann have a new book out on The Legal Right to Disobey Law.

“The Legal Right to Disobey Law” is a jurisprudential book by Australian legal scholars Professor Augusto Zimmermann and Emeritus Professor Gabriël A. Moens. It builds upon natural law theory to argue that citizens possess a valid moral and legal basis to lawfully practice civil disobedience against legislation deemed grossly unjust.

See also:

https://walta.net.au/2026/06/19/the-legal-right-to-disobey-law-now-available/

A jolly good primer and a solid place to start our counter-revolution. St Paul and St Pauline, n’est-ce pas?

Paul Collits

23 June 2026