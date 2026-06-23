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Watersnake
1d

Here’s a free Chapter with the Constitution from Secession.

I find the depth and breadth of the authors vision catapults my mood to one of ‘let’s gooooo’.

https://x.com/secessionwa/status/2064564396773572809?s=46&t=AemlTCssIkNsuFiQDh6QHQ

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Watersnake
1d

Another excellent recent release is Secession - a vision and a primer on how States can leave our ‘corporate Commonwealth’.

https://x.com/secessionwa/status/2067895595852071187?s=12

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