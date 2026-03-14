Recently, the economist Adam Creighton, normally a very sensible fellow, went on a train trip from Melbourne to Sydney.

On the old XPT, with which I am very familiar. They are great trains, soon to be replaced by modern orange things made in Spain. I think I saw one going past this morning, being tested on the Western line.

Being a long, slow trip, and mostly lacking the internet, passengers are reduced to watching the scenery or reading a good book. Or thinking. Sadly, Adam seems to have opted for the last. And the result?

Adam believes that we should build a high-speed rail between Sydney – a city of around five million – and Newcastle, a city of about half a million on a good day. And passing through my home town (Gosford) on the NSW Central Coast, with a population of about 300,000. At a cost of (now) about 90 billion dollars. And we all know about blow-outs.

You couldn’t make this up. Here is Creighton’s reasoning.

https://ipa.org.au/publications-ipa/opinion/it-is-easy-to-dismiss-australias-90bn-high-speed-rail-dream-but-its-worth-a-crack

There are huge arguments against it, but “it’s worth a crack”. This from a classical economist who has (no doubt) read his Smith, Hayek and Friedman. And from one who recognises the existential threats to economies posed by fiscal incontinence, of which there has been a surfeit down under for decades. Including the Howard era, despite narratives to the contrary. (Costello was a big spender. He was just helped in disguising it by a fortuitous mining boom).

Perhaps the IPA is part-funded by Big Rail. Or by the private equity firms who sometimes invest in these ludicrous adventures. A bit like green energy. Snowy 2.0. And the rest of the Climate 200 Amazon wish list.

The late Jewish American writer and psychologist, Daniel Kahneman, penned a book in 2011 called Thinking Fast and Slow. In it, he identified two systems of thinking. The first is fast, instinctive, emotional. The second is slower, more deliberative, logical. No prizes for guessing where the fast train enthusiasts land. They see in their mind’s eye a TGV or a Japanese bullet train or a cool Maglev and they all call up their inner trainspotter.

All this is happening in real time (as they say) – yes, the Airbus Government has just announced a $659 million funding package for the fast train’s “development phase”. That is, asking consultants to say yes to a project over which they and their corporate mates are already salivating. Have a guess what they will say?

It is 194 kilometres of rail we are speaking of, Sydney to Newcastle. 115 kilometres will be in tunnels. That sounds like a nice passenger experience. To reduce travel time from 2.5 hours to one hour. Whoop-de-fucking-do. A national gamechanger? Oh, I think not.

These people should spend a little time reflecting on cost-benefit, regional interests, unintended consequences, the cost to taxpayers and relative community benefit.

It is also happening just when the main road from Sydney to the west of New South Wales – about which few governments care, even if they have heard of it – has been closed down for at least three months because to old convict-built bridge at Victoria Pass has started to wobble.

https://www.transport.nsw.gov.au/projects/current-projects/great-western-highway-road-closure-at-victoria-pass

I know this road, as I use it – or did – a few times a week. The Airbus Government has canned any improvements to the Great Western Highway for the foreseeable future. Nice one, Airbus. The Great Western Highway is a goat track. There was a proposal for a modest length tunnel through the upper Blue Mountains a little while back. That got canned, without ever anyone fully explaining why.

If ever an ironic juxtaposition of real, urgent, boring infrastructure needs and fantastical pipe dreams could have been thought up, it could hardly exceed this one.

There are other examples.

It has taken do-nothing governments decades to finally get around to by-passing Hexham/Raymond Terrace and Coffs Harbour on the M1. That was the OTHER goat track. Think how much money the taxpayer would have saved if these critical projects had been undertaken earlier.

Advocates of lunatic white elephant infrastructure schemes should spend a little more time on thinking through their schemes.

Anyone in any doubt about cost blow-outs should look at the Andrews Melbourne suburban loop. AI search notes:

The Suburban Rail Loop (SRL) in Melbourne is facing significant cost blowouts, with projections suggesting the total cost could soar from an initial $50 billion estimate to over $216 billion. The first stage, SRL East, is now estimated at $30–$34.5 billion, with experts raising concerns about feasibility and benefits.

Not loose change, then.

Then we might take a look at schemes that seemed like a good ideological plan at the time, only to go tits-up. See under desalination plants. And the aforementioned Snowy 2.0.

We could also look overseas, like at the UK’s HS2 project. Andrew Bridgen knows all about it.

https://www.leicestermercury.co.uk/news/local-news/andrew-bridgen-vindicated-hs2-fiasco-8791688

Any government considering this east coast tunnelling fantasy should be aware of all the political messiness that will inevitably follow. And to what ultimate end?

To argue that infrastructure spending is better than redistribution spending, and that (because this is true) we should spend our lives away on lunatic infrastructure fails every smell test that man has ever invented, doesn’t add up, when sober.

Infrastructure planning will always be controversial. It will always be the subject of locational interest group politics. There will always be differing versions of costs and benefits and taxpayer value. Which doesn’t mean that we shouldn’t bring our A game to the table when arguing the merits and demerits of the inevitable argy-bargy.

The Aussie fast rail fantasy’s re-emergence doesn’t remotely help. It is the perfect crowding out the good. With diabolical consequences. And (of course) it is a convenient distraction. Big government and big corporate love a “look over there” opportunity. This is that.

Not to mention big government-big corporate ego. They all love this shit. Makes them feel good. And they think it makes them look good. The punters, alas, are pretty good at spotting white elephants and political hard-ons.

Fast trains reflect fast thinking. We need (much better, I agree) slow trains and more slow thinking, per Daniel Kahneman.

Better still, we need a lot more small thinking. Now that would make Smith, Hayek and Friedman very happy. It might even sound a bit like practical populism. As Nick Cater noted in relation to Pauline Hanson’s 1996 maiden speech and her recent turbo-charged appeal:

She spoke plainly about equality before the law, the corrosive effects of race-based privilege, the alienation of ordinary Australians by political elites, and the growing sense that symbolic causes were replacing practical solutions.

https://quadrant.org.au/magazine/politics/please-explain-the-resurgence-of-pauline-hanson/

It is an emerging truth of Australian politics that people are seeing through big empty gestures, whether ideologically driven or driven by retail politics marketing. Put the high-speed rail fantasies in the empty gesture column.

Paul Collits