There are only two words being repeated in Britain today. Clacton is one. It is a place, and an electorate. The other is a name. Count Bin Face.

This week is moving at the speed of postmodern politics. Nigel Farage, hounded by a salivating legacy media and by a parliamentary committee looking at his finances and the non-disclosure of gifts, has resigned from the House of Commons. That means a by-election. In Clacton-on Sea. Farage’s seat, won at the 2024 general election.

Nigel looked like he had played a blinder. The two fingers-up by-election. Give it to the UniParty establishment and its media mates. His announcement speech was a mini-masterpiece.

Yes, his mates are dodgy. One is an ex-con (Posh George), the other is a crypto-billionaire (Christopher Harborne) who may – may – have strings attached to his largesse. They gave Nigel legs up, financially. He didn’t declare these gifts to the parliamentary register. He claims that these gifts were given before he was an MP. The rules suggest he should have declared them. He also claims he had legal advice to the effect that he didn’t have to.

Farage looked to have neutralised the attacks. He had the sympathy vote, since Sky News was staking out the home of Farage’s daughter, with mal intent.

Then Rupert Lowe (Restore Britain) decided not to contest the by-election. For a taste of Rupert, see Joe Rogan:

Then all the establishment parties followed suit.

Which brings us to Count Bin Face. He is a comedian and a serial pest candidate.

Suddenly, Nigel is facing the comical Bin Face and a likely tactical voting spree. Nigel now looks like a burke. The pest-candidate might even win. The consequences for the British insurgency could be dire. For Farage, the self-styled British Trump, warts and all, IS Reform UK.

Yes, all this is occurring in the mother of democracies. And we thought that having a lustful, Kylie-focused PM was bad look. (It is).

Karl Marx famously said:

History repeats itself, first as tragedy, second as farce.

Well, Britain seems to be getting a double whammy.

The country is facing the real possibility of civil war, as nativist Britons take to the streets to express their extreme displeasure at the state-driven, counter-colonialist takeover of their land by murdering third world criminals. Holed up in five-star hotels. As they plot their rapes and stabbings. As the British population is, slowly but surely (and deliberately), replaced.

And we get … this!

Channelling Habermas, it is a legitimation crisis for the ages. And the globalist establishment engineered this. With the active help of the British MSM. And their bottom-feeding journalist class. They are all playing their assigned parts.

It is performative democracy, theatre, Huxleyist distractionist strategy from central casting. While the country (incidentally) is experiencing a coup against its (hideous) sitting prime minister, as we speak, engineered by the former mayor of Manchester, Andy Burnham. Who, himself, recently used a by-election to leverage his coup.

The establishment’s parties are all being a tad rich, here.

The former Tory Svengali, Dominic Cummings, predicted the establishment’s attack on Farage. All the vicious, illegal tactics. Operation Take-Down Reform.

It is very predictable. Textbook stuff.

The UniParty in Britain is facing its first existential threat for ages. It is used to having David Camerons and Boriswave Johnsons to deal with. These people are putty in the hands of the WEF class. It cannot have even a whiff of resistance. And, trust me, the establishment-leaning Farage provides merely a whiff. They take it THAT seriously.

If Farage wins the by-election – possibly the first of two, if he is found to have breached parliamentary reporting rules – what will he have achieved? Perhaps, not much. Farce, squared.

The last twenty-four hours, farcical as they have been, just show us, again, what we-the-people are up against.

Lessons for Australia?

Well, the establishment here is turning on One Nation, our own facsimile of Reform UK. I believe that Pauline Hanson, currently in Britain, is intending to meet Farage. Or was.

https://www.news.com.au/national/politics/pauline-hanson-and-nigel-farage-to-meet-as-rightwing-parties-surge-in-polls/news-story/3cbc1c7d493d1d1bee4daf503b470ff3

The usual suspects are out in force here. Labor, the Coalition, the deranged Andrew Hastie and the endless Paul Kelly of The Australian, the bastion of establishment Oz politics, and the undergraduate left. The tactics are similar. Just look at the attacks on Gina Rhinehart and the planes. It is a case of all hands to the pump. The ruling class doesn’t like being on the receiving end. They fear us.

It rings a bell. The attacks will continue. It is what the terrified shits will do.

Paul Collits

9 July 2026