PCPS Paul Collits Political Science

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Lapun Ozymandias
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Great article, Paul Collits! You have nailed the core issues underpinning the current political incompetence of the LNP parties. I particularly agree with the following politically astute reading of the situation from your article:

“The thing to avoid would be insulting One Nation voters by insulting their leader. And the thing to do would be to enter into a life-giving and productive, strategic alliance with One Nation to achieve in government shared objectives. It should include preference deals. And greater policy alignment. Again, of course. We are in the territory of no brainers.”

Unfortunately, it appears that nobody with brains in the LNP parties even understands the political dynamic of what is going on in Australia. They seem hell bent on destroying themselves. The following is just one example of this syndrome -

Despite having left the Liberals 10 years ago during Turnbull’s reign of error – yesterday I received an ‘email to supporters’ from Angus Taylor. I quote below the first 50 words or so -

“Dear (redacted) - The Reserve Bank has raised interest rates again. The cash rate has increased from 3.85 per cent to 4.10 per cent. That means there have now been 14 interest rate rises under the Albanese Government. For many Australians it means higher mortgage repayments and more pressure on household budgets that are already stretched. Families across the country are being forced to make tough choices about what they can afford….” blah, blah, blah…

Angus Taylor’s email is nothing but a repeat of the same waffle that the Liberals have been sending me for the last four years. The email SAYS NOTHING about the big issues that really worry me – such as Australia’s rapid decline triggered by the population replacement policies of successive governments – policies which are being delivered through the massive inflow of migrants from non-Western cultures - many of whom hate us and have contempt for our culture.

On the 14 March 2026, Spectator Australia published an incisive article by Matthew Kelly which flagellates the self-delusion of the Liberal leadership & their party apparatchiks with regard to the Liberal’s astonishingly dumb stance of hostility to One Nation - and Pauline Hanson in particular. The upshot is that those politically incompetent LNP fools are completely oblivious to the electoral damage they are doing to themselves.

For anyone who hasn’t seen it, Matthew Kelly’s article is worth reading. The tile is: “Pauline? Not our sort of person”.

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