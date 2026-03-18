Nothing is surer in Australian politics, that, once a Nat …

The unexpected departure of David Littleproud brought to the crease the much-anticipated Matt Canavan, seen by some as a breath of fresh air, the hope of the side, prone to demonstrating spine, focused on the right issues, and with some runs on the board during the post Covid period.

I, for one, have often bracketed Canavan with some of the Covid and post-Covid heroes, Babet, Roberts, Antic – who has said he thinks Canavan should be Prime Minister – and the now departed Gerard Rennick. Post Christensen and Craig Kelly, these have been the main men. And the main woman remains, of course, the endlessly unfashionable Pauline Hanson.

Some of the punditocracy were thrilled at the arrival of Angus Taylor, a thrill, I confess, not to be sharing. Perhaps these pundits were simply relieved to be rid of the former Member for Farrer. The thrill on the right with the arrival of Canavan might just as equally prove to be misplaced. Certainly overblown.

There is an old law of politics – mostly attributed to John O’Sullivan, and hence the term, O’Sullivan’s Law – that says that any institution that doesn’t start off being explicitly right wing will inevitably tack left over time.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_O%27Sullivan_(columnist)

Perhaps there is another law in play here. The closer you get to having the power to effect real change, the less you become inclined to do so. Rather, you start to mimic the establishment. And its primal fears. See under Farage. And Barnaby Joyce (twice over). And now, it seems, Canavan.

The arrival of Canavan has coincided with the latest attacks on Pauline Hanson, the only Australian politician absolutely right about everything over the last three decades. With the current pile-on, triggered in part by Hanson’s perfectly reasonable comments on Muslims and Islam, and with his old boss (Barnaby Joyce) now part of One Nation, Canavan could have gone one of three ways – support Hanson against her critics, say as little as possible and let it all blow over, or come out swinging against One Nation.

Alas, Canavan chose the last. Even before he became leader. And certainly since.

https://www.9news.com.au/national/pauline-hanson-anti-muslim-comments-matt-canavan-criticism/dbe7ba18-29e0-470f-8529-4fa7ac71bcd7

Playing the unAustralian card is something that should only be done rarely, if ever, and with great care. Actually, Matt, calling out Islam is very, very Australian. Just remember, mate, who your actual political enemies are. And stop thinking of the (electoral) welfare of the Nats and start thinking of the welfare of those that your pathetic, failed party once represented.

Unfit to be a leader? Hanson? Well, when you have been around for thirty years, still speaking up for normal Australians and displaying consistent, never-wavering policy positions proven to be both correct and popular, you can start to claim the moral high ground.

Hanson’s stands have aged well, as Nick Cater has recently and eloquently reminded us.

https://quadrant.org.au/magazine/politics/please-explain-the-resurgence-of-pauline-hanson/

One Nation is clearly seen by the Nats as an electoral threat. Of course.

They will have been mightily displeased at Joyce’s defection, following Jacinta Price’s post-election departure to the Libs. The Nats also face further evidence of their emerging irrelevance in the Farrer by-election, to be held in May. The Libs can largely avoid a head-on collision with Hanson’s Party on the hustings. They are more worried about Greens and (especially) Teals. Not so the Nats. Much of One Nation’s support base is in regional Australia. Not all of it, of course. But much of it.

Given all this, you might think it wise for the Nats to avoid one thing and do another. The thing to avoid would be insulting One Nation voters by insulting their leader. And the thing to do would be to enter into a life-giving and productive, strategic alliance with One Nation to achieve in government shared objectives. It should include preference deals. And greater policy alignment. Again, of course. We are in the territory of no brainers. Similar discussions are under way in Britain, between the Tories and Reform UK. The possibility of an alliance is a thing over there. It may not eventuate, but sensible people are entertaining it. And some are urging it.

Instead, we have down under the new anti-One Nation warrior. And don’t the legacy media lurve it all. Welcome to the establishment, Matt, and goodbye your principles. I should have realised your inevitable trajectory earlier. My bad.

https://www.afr.com/politics/federal/rebel-with-a-cause-matt-canavan-s-mission-to-take-on-one-nation-20260312-p5o9s8

The Nats used to be two things – a party of regional interests, and a party of social conservatism. Since they tacked to Brokeback Mountain, during the great gay takeover, they have gone woke. This reduces them to being the party of “getting stuff” for the bush. Hence, we had the adventures of Bridget McKenzie, with all those community grants for gun clubs and the like. The NSW Nat leader back in the day was nicknamed “Pork Barilaro”.

They used to (at least) stand up for regional infrastructure. Yet they had twelve years in office in Macquarie Street (2011-23) to do something about the goat track that is the Great Western Highway, now much in the news due to its current, possibly long-term closure. All they did was talk about a tunnel under the Blue Mountains. They did nothing. They did, of course, spend billions to run trams up and down George Street in the city of Sydney. And nearly a billion on pulling down a perfectly good football stadium in Moore Park only to build another one on the same real estate. Go Nats!

The Nats no longer see huge national issues like mass migration as a priority, as One Nation (rightly) does. Or so it seems. Canavan wants to be seen as politically correct and, God forbid, never “far right”. Call this Greg Sheridan disease. Halfwayism. Such “leadership” is simply playing the progressivist game. And displaying a tendency towards Hanson Derangement Syndrome (HDS).

I never thought Canavan would be part of the kow-towing class. And to jump at joining it so damned soon.

And now the Libs are going full attack-mode on Barnaby Joyce. As George Chrstensen summaries:

Liberal and National MPs have launched disgraceful personal attacks on former Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce instead of uniting the conservative movement.

Tim Wilson mocked Joyce by referencing the Braddon pavement incident rather than engaging in serious policy debate.

James Paterson questioned whether Joyce could run a government despite serving in the very Coalition government Joyce helped lead.

These attacks expose a growing arrogance inside parts of the Liberal establishment toward the conservative base.

If the Coalition keeps sneering at figures who resonate with grassroots voters, it should not be surprised when those voters look elsewhere.

So, the Gay Blade from Goldstein is at it again. And his former IPA colleague, Patterson. The two of them have done shite for this country. Whatever Barnaby’s manifest shortcomings, he has achieved far more than they have, or probably ever will. And, to his credit, Barnaby has seen the light. These careerist Lib grifters never will.

It is enough to make you sick. The Libs and Nats govern for decades and do nothing for the welfare of the country, and do plenty to worsen our lives. Then a new/old political force emerges. So, what do the Libs/Nats do? They don’t apologise. (It took Tony Abbott to do that). They instead attack the new political force, and its supporters.

So, what are the clueless Nats actually talking about?

They are talking about decentralisation (yet again). Senseless pipe-dreaming. Look over there stuff.

https://regionriverina.com.au/coalition-suddenly-loves-the-whole-work-from-home-concept/121847/

Oh dear. This time, there is a twist. They want to encourage city people to keep their city jobs – because we all know there are few jobs in the country, what with the Labor attacks on mining and farming – and move to the country. And work from home! This Covid employee scam is now to be morphed into decentralisation policy. The first, if not reversed forthwith, would help destroy whatever slim chance the nation has to resurrect productivity. And the latter never, ever worked, and never will. God help us all. Making a silk purse from a sow’s ear.

I know. I wrote a PhD thesis (submitted 2002) on it.

Spare me the right-establishment excitement at Canavan’s elevation. Every Nat silver lining in opposition has a back-in-government do-nothing cloud. Matt the Nat is no exception. Like his old boss was. And the rest of them. Ministerial leather whiffers from central casting.

One Nation is probably not the answer. Certainly not, electorally. But, far more importantly as a starter, at least they are asking the right questions. The Nats? Not even close.

Paul Collits

18 March 2026