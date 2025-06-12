Those of us “of a certain age” who grew up with California Girls, at least figuratively, will be mourning the passing of Brian Wilson, at 82. With real tears and much nostalgia.

https://www.9news.com.au/videos/world/music-world-mourns-beach-boys-co-founder-brian-wilson/cmbt485h800020gpaxllbn4ey

The music world mourns …

Without resorting to too many cliches, the world did change, just a little, on 11 June 2025.

Whether Mr Beach Boys was up there with Beethoven, as suggested on Tom Petty’s website, will be a matter of conjecture. Petty’s early verdict is worth a look.

https://faroutmagazine.co.uk/tom-petty-genius-brian-wilson/

Brian Wilson was certainly up there with Lennon-McCartney. A genius of a writer, an okay singer and scribbler for a generation. Who evolved, in sync with the legendary Beatles. Often inspiring them to greater heights.

Wilson wrote the soundtrack for a generation. A generation who came of age in the 1960s and 1970s. happier times, despite the dark threat of nuclear war that also made those times.

He had a deeply troubled life. Abused and bullied by his father. Subsequently suffering anxiety in his youth. Drug addled in the sixties and beyond. Transitioned by bad actors supposedly acting in his interests to prescription drug addictions in the eighties. Finishing up with dementia in the 2020s.

A blessing (for him) that he has passed. But that is not the point.

He also struggled with his own band, which consisted of his brothers (Carl and Dennis, who knew the Manson family), who died long ago, his cranky, jealous cousin, Mike Love, and their friend, the wonderful and ultimately faithful Al Jardine.

There were law suits and many problems. Ah, families.

There was Beatles parody – Back in the USSR – but there was also the deepest respect. Paul McCartney regarded God Only Knows as the perfect pop song. The one he wished he had written. Not to mention the back-and-forth competition that yielded Serjeant Peppers in response to Pet Sounds. The latter has been regarded by many as the greatest pop album ever.

Here is Mac, now:

Paul McCartney has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of Brian Wilson, calling his passing a profound loss for music and humanity. As two of the most influential figures in the history of pop and rock, McCartney and Wilson shared a creative connection that transcended time and geography. In his statement, McCartney remembered Wilson not only as a brilliant composer and producer, but also as a kind and fragile soul who had the rare ability to translate human emotion into melody. He acknowledged the unique musical language they once shared — one rooted in experimentation, beauty, and emotional truth. McCartney reflected on the profound influence that Wilson and Pet Sounds had on his own work with The Beatles, crediting their friendly rivalry as a powerful source of inspiration. He also recalled the sense of wonder he felt every time he heard Wilson’s arrangements, noting how they spoke to parts of the human spirit that words alone could never reach. Throughout the years, McCartney continued to hold Wilson in the highest regard, describing their creative relationship as one built on mutual admiration and a shared vision for what music could achieve. Their few personal encounters over the decades always left a lasting impression on McCartney, who saw in Wilson a fellow artist driven by passion and vulnerability. As he mourns the loss, McCartney emphasized the enduring impact of Wilson’s legacy — from the soulful harmonies of The Beach Boys to the quiet resilience of his later solo work. For McCartney, Wilson represented the rare kind of genius that continues to shine long after the spotlight fades.

It was all down to Brian Wilson’s genius and his desire to move beyond the easy girls, surf and cars genre that was The Beach Boys 1.0. Wilson was a Beach Boys 2.0 guy. His cousin, Mike Love, it seems, never got over this. Yes, Love kept the touring band going while Brian was in the studio working on the next phase, and so contributed to the Beach Boys “brand”.

Even this past month, Love was prosecuting the case.

Oh dear. A couple of weeks later, Wilson was gone. Oops. Now we have the soothing eulogies. Check out the comments. They are revealing.

Mike Love was/is a jerk. He was always super narcissistic and got pissed off if everything wasn’t about him. I think he probably should have gotten some of the credit for writing some of the songs, but he wanted to be the genius of The Beach Boys. But nobody but Brian can be that. I guess I’m just “Team Brian” forever. I grew up near Hawthorne, and my sister lived across the street from the brothers. The other guys were friendly, but Mike was stuck-up. He goes on and on about how he had to care about the band, but at the time, it seemed more like he cared only for himself. But one way or the other, I love The Beach Boys and always will. They were my youth, and my first lessons into what music could be.

I am not going to get into this.

In his later years, Brian Wilson found his band. Paul von Mertens and Darian Sahanaja led the way. The Baloise Session (2016) is emblematic of Wilson’s last musical stand. With the whole Pet Sounds album on display, for a whole new generation.

A life of music, drugs, anxiety, technical skills beyond compare, magic in the studio, parental abuse, failed and new marriages, and loving daughters. Now bereaved.

Fathers and daughters matter. I know.

Sail on sailor.

Paul Collits

13 July 2025