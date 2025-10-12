I am making my annual pilgrimage to the heartland of Islamist Australia this week. I will even be there on Friday. Isn’t that the day they all stick their bums in the air?

No, I haven’t converted. I am visiting a mecca, though. I am attending the Family of League (formerly Men of League) lunch at that footy mecca, the Canterbury- Bankstown Leagues Club. This year they are honouring Kangaroos, past and recent. (The Family of League is a charity organisation that helps former footy players who have fallen on hard times, and their families).

https://familyofleague.org.au/

When I was visiting Rome a few years back, a traditionalist Catholic friend and someone not especially enamoured of the late Pope Francis, asked me if I was taking a gun. No, I wasn’t, and no, I won’t be taking one on Friday. Those of us still optimistic enough to believe that we can (somehow) turn the ship of fools that governs us around, without the resort to violence so loved by the Palestinian/progressive Uniparty, will continue to make the case for peaceful co-existence between us and them. Perhaps increasingly reluctantly, we will continue to vote in elections and turn the other cheek to those who mow down the likes of Charlie Hebdo and Charlie Kirk, to those who still celebrate the Jewish deaths of 7/10 and to those who have difficulty conceptually separating terrorists (like Hamas) from freedom fighters (like One Nation voters). No, one man’s terrorist ain’t always another man’s freedom fighter.

Since the globalisation of the intifada, spurred on by that weird ideological amalgam of Jew hating tribes that include Josh Lees’ Socialist Alternative, the Albanese Government, the Imams of Lakemba and environs, the Greens, assorted Hamas supporters and (intentionally or not) the Australian legacy media, you don’t need to visit Bankstown to experience the lurve of the other.

Two things brought all this to front-of-mind. One was the excellent article by Chris Kenny in The Paywalled Australian of 11 October. Titled:

Anti-Israel protests see ayatollahs and anarchists marching arm-in-arm. Protests have been portrayed as a mainstream movement when they are an affront to human intelligence and decency.

The second was coming across a teenager- useful idiot follower of that same Socialist Alternative, on the otherwise sleepy Saturday streets of Katoomba (Blue Mountains, New South Wales). He was quietly explaining his version of climate change (I think) to some polite, random backpacker or other. With the IPF (inevitable Palestinian flag) propped up nearby.

Here is what Josh Lees and his band of kool-aid drinkers believe and practise.

Another world is possible.

We need to fight for it.

https://www.socialistalternative.org.au/

I guess they don’t realise that their world is already here. And that it is their opponents who should be adopting their slogan.

Meanwhile, back in that real world where THEIR ideologies prevail, a Catholic priest in Spain is facing up to three years in prison in Spain for criticising Islam.

That is what hate speech laws can do. I suppose previous generations of Spanish rulers (of both Church and State; they were in cahoots) did impose the Inquisition, so the people of the Iberian Peninsula would be used to draconian law enforcement.

Just up the road from Spain, observers of the political and cultural direction of travel in the mother country are increasingly asking – is Britain over? See, for example, the discussion between Dave Rubin and Andrew Gold:

Rubin called the BBC a Hamas-linked terrorist organisation. Not without justification. Britain is the place where, these days, an Irish comedian gets arrested at Heathrow by multiple armed coppers for a tweet in America. It is the land of Lucy Connolly.

Nearly three years in the slammer for a social media post. Way more than the Pakistani rapists get.

The land of the Manchester killings. The Southport killings. The land where illegals start molesting white girls within 48 hours of landfall. Andrew Gold believes that things in Britain are way worse than anyone is willing to admit. It is now irreversible.

Many others in Britain are contemplating the abyss.

Dan Wootton discusses cover-up culture in the face of existential threats against British democracy.

Spiked is onto the two-year jihad against British Jews:

And here is Richard the Fourth discussing the graffiti attack on Canterbury Cathedral and other relevant stuff.

If the Muslims and the Antifas don’t get you, the nihilists will. Those who have nothing … graffiti.

Back home, Lydia Thorpe says “I would burn down Parliament House to win justice for Palestine”. Justice for a place that doesn’t exist except in the undergraduate minds of those who chant death slogans and spit vitriol where one might have hoped to have found arguments. The Israel-based Jews must be the only genuine refugees ever to be denied that status, and so championed.

I do see the argument for fighting back harder than we have been. And I do accept the near-compelling evidence for the proposition that the centre cannot hold (per W B Yeats). It is difficult to overcome several tendencies here:

· The halfwayism of the Greg Sheridan journalist class that simply cannot but see some good in the other side;

· The analytical overhang from our own university days and the desire to “be fair” to all arguments;

· The preference we all have for staying at home rather than joining street protests or other forms of activism;

· The optimism that things will somehow work out;

· The inner Christian – turn the other cheek;

· The false belief that we still live in a democracy;

· The wasted time having fights within the broad dissident movement;

· The fear of being branded something – like cooker, far-right, conspiracy theorist, etc;

· The fear of being arrested for speaking our minds;

· The desire not to be seen as stooping to the behaviour of the other side.

The price of staying silent and inactive may well be the future free lives of our grandchildren.

We live in arresting times. Literally. Where one lot of protesters – the defenders of Islamist fascism – can cross Sydney’s iconic Bridge screaming “death to Jews” and cop not even a word of reprimand from the media (as Chris Kenny points out) and where a speaker on another day addressing another lot of protesters – the freedom fighters I mentioned – can have that same media calling for him to be dismissed from his day job.

The destroyers of freedom who govern us and their fellow travellers who command all of the institutions that shape our lives are now using all of the tools of the tyrant’s trade, from violence – killing Charlie Kirk and innocent Israeli families at a music festival – to the coercive shaping of our choices and non-violent silencing of those of us who resist.

And they are leeching off Western tolerance and our tradition of, and (possible) affection for free speech. That lets them get away (often literally) with murder while we all, Greg Sheridan-like, continue to accommodate their intolerance of us.

The socialists on the streets of our towns should be grateful, at least, that they can spin their lies to the gullible in complete freedom. But lampoon their world online or to their faces and, watch out. Someone will scream offence. The only person arrested at a pro-Palestinian rally in Australia since 7/10 was a Jew.

So, I will be on my guard as I walk the streets of Bankstown this week. At least, inside the safe space that is the Canterbury-Bankstown Leagues Mecca. Within, you are a million miles from the troubles all around that building.

People who visit Londonistan say they do not feel safe there. John Cleese said a few years back that he longer recognised London. He was excoriated for that. Anyone who whispers “replacement theory” is pilloried mercilessly. At university campuses in Utah, articulate and polite-but-provocative champions of the Judeo-Christian tradition and its values aren’t safe from the assassin’s bullet. The near-violent and violent street mobs who render downtowns and suburban places across the West unsafe spaces continue to luxuriate in the protection of the elites who choose, rather, to attack those who point out the obvious about our evolved polities.

The reasons that people say Britain is over include mass immigration, the Muslim invasion, net zero, the Blair-inspired coming of the digital ID card and the Starmer-led attack on free speech. To name merely five of the more prominent exemplars of the self-harm that Brits are allowing and accepting. Wait a minute … don’t we have all this down under?

Yes, we do. We have rolling hate speech laws. Out-of-control immigration by people who ain’t like s. Governments that censor outsiders. (We are the only voiceless group NOT embraced by the shitlibs). We are destroying the economy and our environment with objets-d’art of the renewables scams. We don’t have a functioning democratic polity any more. And we cannot go around the streets of our cities free from fear of being attacked. We don’t recognise many parts of the country – the bits not yet owned by the Aborigines – as being remotely Australian. And we are gaslit by the ruling elites for wrong-think. It is only a matter of time until jail time will greet the dissenter, on any number of issues. You are already insulted in the House of Representatives if you simply disagree with the Government. That would be the Government elected on 34 per cent of the vote.

Oh, and we had the burning of synagogues here, way before Manchester.

Surely, we are running out of hills to die on. You would think. The Sixty Per Cent snooze on.

Civil war? Probably not here. We are, as the tee shirt says, the blind being governed by the idiots. Too much into our same-day multis on the footy. Drowning our sorrows at the Canterbury-Bankstown Leagues Club and similar Anglo-Aussie refuges. In a place where, increasingly, WE are the refugees.

Paul Collits

12 October 2025