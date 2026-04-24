PCPS Paul Collits Political Science

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Robyn Hefferan's avatar
Robyn Hefferan
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Good job Paul

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Jack Jones's avatar
Jack Jones
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All very true alas. Was reading just this week an old essay by the great, late Malcolm Muggeridge. Written in 1955, it was entitled Farewell To Freedom and concerned the growth of the state at the expense of the individual. Very prescient, to say the least.

I found it in a collection of his writings called Things Past.

The State is out of control, whichever way you look.

All the symptoms highlighted in this column of Paul's gets back to the radical feminists, who now control every strata of society. They've even infiltrated the private sector, courtesy of the risible "HR" departments. And as the great US scholar, Stephen Baskerville has noted, feminism is about nothing if not the denial of due process.

St Paul was right of course with regard his dictums on women and their role in the great scheme of things. How we throw off this yoke, I'm not sure.

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