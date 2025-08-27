John Hiatt, on the Leftover Feelings Album, sings a song called Light of the Burning Sun. It is about the suicide of his older brother, when he (John) was a child. It is a tough song to hear. I would have been a tough song to right. This is perhaps why it took him decades to get around to writing it.

Poignant doesn’t do the song justice.

My brother was dead

By his own hand

A gun in the glove box

'Cause he carried money

For my old man They say he gambled

Friday's payroll

Found him in his car

In a cornfield

Twenty-one years old He wanted to own

His own clothing store

Dressed like Sam Cooke

With the catholic girls

In his Fair Lane Ford Doing his job

Doing his best

Selling burnt orange and avocado green kitchens

All across the Midwest.

But one line struck me. Doing his best. But the best was not good enough. Or maybe it was.

The Sunday just gone featured the Gospel where Jesus talks about the narrow gate. As in entering the kingdom through same. It inevitably leads to thinking about the toughest question of them all, for those who believe in an afterlife. Just who will be saved? The Bishop Emeritus (Geoffrey Jarrett) offered three options of belief – few are saved, many are saved, all are saved.

The Orthodox philosopher, David Bentley Hart, is a universalist.

God is such a good guy, so driven by love, that, in the end, everyone will gain admittance. A bit like the gay credo – love is love. This seems a long way from the aforementioned Gospel quotes of the Tough Jesus. But much closer to the story of Dismas, aka the Good Thief, who, with one sentence and a request on Calvary, weirdly unlocked the Saviour’s mercy. Dismas was a Bentley Hart guy. Or, perhaps, Bentley Hart is a Dismas guy.

I have talked about this before.

I wrote that when my daughter was dying. It was to assume much added meaning within only a few short months.

Bishop Jarrett is certainly no universalist. He plumps for somewhere hovering between options one and two, based on hope. One of the great Christian credos. Jarrett believes that what God actually demands of us that we “do our best”.

This seems like a fair and doable demand. Can one who commits suicide be seen as doing his best, like John Hiatt’s brother? Of course he can. Those who have fought the black dog will know the enormity of the task. Winston Churchill, himself a black dog guy, once advised that when we are going through hell, we just “keep going”. Sail on Sailor was the Beach Boys’ haunting ode to depression. But for some, alas, hell wins.

I once had a good friend in Queensland who took his own life. I had no idea of his interior battles. No idea. Who is anyone to judge? No one could possibly argue that he didn’t do his best. His family “forgave” him. No easy task, of course. That was his family doing its best. Including little children.

I wonder if God demands of societies and communities also that they do their best. If so, I fear that we are currently falling short across the Western democracies.

Another Gospel story tells us that when much is given to us, much is demanded in return.

We have had eighty years of relative peace since World War Two. We have had a massive increase in wealth. Continued comforts. The internet. Smart phones. Forever entertainment. Computing power beyond the reach of mere 1960s mortals. The elimination of boredom. Funky jobs. Work from home. Give the kids to government funded day care. Central bank printing endless money as the ultimate Ponzi scheme. Two SUVs in the double garage. McMansions galore. Liberal feel-good religion. The pill. Porn on demand. Everything on demand. Apps for everything.

First World problems abound.

We now worry about non-problems. Climate change. Non-pandemics. Not enough women in power. Not enough young people in universities. Racism. Islamophobia. Parking. It is the ultimate conceit. Real problems are too hard. The historian Dominic Sandbrook thinks we have lost our sense of the tragic.

Yes, we have been given much. Too much, really. We build endless Towers of Babel. And we give back what? Could anyone reasonably argue that we are doing our best?

When you eliminate God and the next world, the task becomes creating utopias on earth. And, as Huxley discovered and shared in Brave New World, there are ways for the State to do this. The State-as-God. So long as everyone is comfortable and endlessly entertained. A bit like now.

Perhaps we are called to speak out against immoral laws and governments. Perhaps we are called to be courageous whistleblowers, heroic dissidents. This is utterly counter-intuitive to our age. Courage has been disappeared from the lexicon. Indulgence rules. The task for the truth-teller is north face of Everest stuff.

Can we possibly be “our best selves” in a society that has denied truth? The very word “best” implies objective standards. And we have ditched those. Best is a boo-word now. Whose best? Your truth, my truth. It is a chilling realisation.

The ruling class is godless. As Larry Alex Taunton explains.

He knows. He goes to Davos each year and talks with them.

This is a massively important insight. When the transcendent goes, we are left with the human elites and their dreams. Their rule. Their vision. Their power. Our nightmares, mostly. And in accepting it, we are committing cultural suicide. As a result of collective laziness, and not depression.

No, we are not now doing our best. And on this, we might assume, we will be judged. The narrow gate demands effort.

Paul Collits

27 August 2025