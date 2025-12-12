Those of us of a certain age will remember the late-career travails of Sir Joh Bjelke-Petersen, the legendary Premier of Queensland for just short of two decades, from the late 1960s to the late 1980s. Everyone, or just about everyone, bellowed about Joh’s “corruption”.

The Guardian’s headline over a recent documentary ran as follows:

King or crook? The enduring legacy of Australia’s last political strongman, Sir Joh Bjelke-Petersen.

Bjelke-Petersen’s leadership of Australia’s most blinkered, authoritarian and corrupt postwar regime is reassessed in Stan’s TV documentary Joh: Last King of Queensland.

https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2025/jun/22/king-or-crook-the-enduring-legacy-of-australias-last-political-strongman-sir-joh-bjelke-petersen

Viewers of Stan should take a look at the 2025 doco. The Guardian story was written by an old journa with ancient Joh-related axes to grind, and a limited sense of political corruption. No definition of corruption is even offered, let alone analysed. As Phillip Adams said recently of Gerard Henderson, this guy (Phil Dickie) puts the anal into analysis.

For Guardian types, Joh’s problem was and remains not “corruption”, but being right wing. And for being (perhaps, only perhaps) the best at what all Australian politicians do, and have done for a long time. Neville Wran is a contender, Milton Cockburn’s belated defence of Nifty notwithstanding.

Corrupt police forces? Yawn. See under VicPol. Daniel Andrews? Bob Askin? Using the electoral system for political gain? Give me a break. Jobs for the boys? No comment required. Apart from Kevin Rudd. Largesse to and from corporates? Oh dear. We now have a semi-formal corporatist fascist state. Joh was a rank amateur. Conflicts of interest? Would Michael Photios not also come to mind? Petty corruption – for this is what it is – is simply par for the course for the UniParty.

Gerrymandering? Yes, there was a famous cartoon done by the wonderful Geoff Pryor at The Canberra Times. A Joh adviser came into his office and announced, alarmed, “We are down to 14 per cent”. To which Joh replied, “my goodness, it’s going to be close”. But Joh was one of a bunch. Just look at the South Australian “Playmander”, named after the SA Premier Tom Playford. Gerrymanders kept one party in office. That is nothing compared to the playmaking by the UniParty, of course. And the UniParty rigs much, much more.

They say Joh refused to have estimates committees. Nowadays, all governments lie and treat these with contempt. The difference?

Even behaviour found to be illegal, and punishable by prison time – like that meted out to my old mate, the leftie Labor politician Ian Macdonald, for “public corruption” – remains Tier Two corruption, IMHO. There are many examples of this. Barry O’Farrell and the bottle of Grange. Sussan Ley’s rorting of travel grants in the service of a real estate purchase.

Joh had a road built to his son’s property. See also under Albo and Copacabana.

But, unlike many of the cognate others, Joh had many redeeming features.

The standard leftist narrative on Joh is “corrupt”, of course. But this level of parsing begs many questions. Especially today.

There is much fussing currently over travel rorts, as we speak. Politicians dipping their claws in the till for themselves and their hangers on.

It is a distraction that is part of the 24 hours news cycle, prompted by the whiff of drama, and, on a good day, perhaps a political scalp or two. That would provide yet more news. Information, not knowledge, and certainly not political wisdom. And not leading to asking the right questions.

I suppose all the fussing saves the politicians and the media from attending to the real corruption going on, day after day, year after year. Corruption that is systemic. Polity-wide. Not just personally grubby. Probably everybody knows, by instinct if not by observation, let alone scrutiny, that politicians are grubby and prone to access every rort going. This is NOT new information.

To confuse personal corruption with polity corruption is a category error. Not merely confusion over “seriousness”. Personal corruption benefits oneself or one’s mates. Polity corruption, by definition, is an extinction level event for a pure liberal democracy. Polity corruption replaces one system – with neutrality in the public square, honest governance, transparency, ministerial accountability, voter control – with another.

To clarify the point, look at the adventures of Bridget McKenzie and the community grants. There is no evidence that she personally benefited from the rorts, though many would argue that she benefited electorally. Fair point. But the bigger point is that selective grants funded by the taxpayer and allocated by politicians and bureaucrats without reference to the voter corrupt the whole system of government. They actually change the system of government. Perhaps subtly. Without anyone noticing. But no less permanently.

Gladys, of course, achieved a rare daily double. Her partial treatment of her then boyfriend’s electoral grants was a case of BOTH personal AND polity corruption. Infamously, she defended “pork barrelling” as just “politics”. Sorry, girlie. It isn’t. A dose of public choice theory, as explained by the likes of Gordon Tullock and James Buchanan, will show that pork barrelling is merely one manifestation of democracy-killing, ruling class behaviour that obliterates the whole basis of the social contract and of political obligation. The political obligation of citizens to obey the law. To pay their taxes. To not engage in passive or active resistance. To resist engaging in civil war, per David Betz. If the elected themselves destroy the system, what is there left to defend?

Yes, there is a grey area. But … And community grants are but one example of democratic system destruction. Those who are engaged in the broader destruction of our system had done it through far wider means. Growing the state. Destroying rights and freedoms. Technocracy rising. Globalism without consent. Woke dictatorship. Kowtowing to communist China. Unvoted, culture-altering, mass immigration. Digital entrapment of citizens.

We obey governments only because they act in our interests. John Locke said so. When they no longer do this, we are entitled to revolt. We may be offended by repulsive, arrogant behaviour by gnomes like Anika Wells and Don Farrell. But they are not the main problem. They are not (by their grubby personal actions) guilty of system destruction. Personally clean politicians who nonetheless transform the polity into something other than an accountable liberal democracy do far more damage. Like elected leaders who destroy individual rights and national economies over a pretend pandemic. Selling our souls to Big Pharma. Killing innocent children with vaccine mandates. To merely quote the most obvious recent example. THAT is corruption.

Politicians and media types who can’t see the difference, and the consequences of the difference, simply have their blind glasses on. They all buy into the system, they get their personal perks, they make their electoral gains and they maintain a system of polity-wide corruption of all of the bases of liberal democracy. Accountability. Representative government. Meaningful elections. Not outsourcing decisions to the unelected. Keeping promises. Respecting mandates. Not going off-piste without voter permission. Spending taxpayer funds on things the people want. Etc. We move, seamlessly, from bad apples to rotten system.

Labelling Joh as a crook, or even Neville Wran, just misses the point.

Paul Collits

12 December 2025