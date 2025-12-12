PCPS Paul Collits Political Science

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alastair McKenzie's avatar
Alastair McKenzie
9h

A pity. Without Stan, I won't see this. No doubt Phil Dickie will have his biases but, for me, he should always be well remembered as part of the social democrat push back against a seemingly entrenched hard left on university campuses in 1977. As editor of ANU's Woroni, he even published the 'Tenez le Droit' column by the inestimable Bill Turkle.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Paul Collits · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture