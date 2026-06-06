You probably don’t remember what you were doing on 3 December last. A mere eleven days before the Bondi massacre. I certainly don’t.

You almost certainly would not have registered, that dark day, the two names that now haunt the West. Especially Britain. They are Vickrum Digwa and Henry Nowak.

On 3 December 2025, in Southampton, an eighteen-year-old English boy was stabbed to death by a Sikh brandishing a kirpan. Most Australians probably still know what a kirpan is. Police were fairly quickly on the scene, as a result of a phone call – which you can hear now in many places online – from the perp’s brother, complaining of a racist attack by the guy bleeding out. The cops did squat. Or, less than squat. They actually caused his death by their inaction. They actually handcuffed him. They believed the brown guy. End of. Cops fearing the reactions of their superiors to their “inaction” over racism”.

For a summary and reflections, see here:

And here:

And here:

https://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/henry-nowaks-death-is-a-sign-of-civilisational-decline/

The reactions, now that the world finally knows about this, thanks in part to Elon Musk, has been one of a combo of despair, outrage and, probably, disbelief.

Civilisational collapse. Two tier justice and policing. The UK police as the paramilitary wing of The Guardian newspaper (as Dan Tubb called it). Streets erupting. A reverse George Floyd moment. Metaphor for a nation. And a way of life. A tragedy of modernity.

Sir Queer Starmer jumped up to the mic. Condemning Musk! Of course, it was also Elon who brought the utter British disgrace that was the non-response of the establishment to the grooming gangs to the world.

Even the establishment-captured Nigel Farage saw the moment.

Sir Queer Starmer condemned Farage, of course.

As if any further evidence were required of the crisis …

Just recently, a British (white Christian) copper was sacked for asking questions about Islam at a DEI training session.

https://dailysceptic.org/2026/06/05/i-was-sacked-from-police-for-questioning-islam/

I am pretty sure that none of us voted for this. Here or in Britain. Just about every public servant these days has a story about DEI training sessions. Mercifully, we don’t all get the sack. Heads down, and don’t buck the system. People who participate in “whitey” protests and speak out in defence of our national values are not safe from dismissal, even from institutions supposedly devoted to debate and tradition.

At a time of civilisational collapse, as Gustavo Jalife at TCW puts it, the Australian lamestream media is all about over One Nation’s housing policy for non-citizens.

Talk about missing the big picture. It is what they do, with intent rather than ignorance. ON is a work in progress, and is on an honest journey, with limited resources, towards a full set of policies that might, just might, help to reverse the direction of travel. In the Parliament. In the civil service. In the Liberal led Coalition.

Henry Nowak, tragically, has something in common with those thousands and thousands of young white British girls gang-raped by Pakistani men over several decades. He is a victim of our Digwa Days. Times where the ideological commitment by the multi-culti state is absolute and certainly prioritised over colour-blind justice. The kind of justice about which 1960s liberals like Martin Luther King had famous dreams.

Both the Nowak and gang rape cases are sickening. And the outcome of ideologies that have set out to destroy our Western traditions. It is willful. It was deliberate. This is what they wanted. It is policy-driven crime.

Digwa will be out of prison in his early forties. With a long, free life still ahead of him. His kirpan might be banned by then. Henry Nowak will still be dead.

The dissident and the respectable right have been talking about “civilisational collapse” now for a long time. It has become both a cliché and a crying wolf meme. To our cost. There is civilisational collapse ennui.

But whatever the Nowak moment portends, it is certainly a fork-in-the-road moment for the post-Enoch Powell Brits, and by extension, the rest of us. The choices seem to be angry counter-voting, righteous anger, or, potentially, civil war.

The elites brought this on themselves. When you advertise Britain as a parking lot for the people of the world, they will come. They know what awaits them. Free accommodation. Five-star hotels. Favourable justice. A compliant state. Massive welfare. Endlessly. English girls ready for your lust. English boys to cut down with knives of choice.

Coincidentally, there is a by-election (Makerfield) coming up on 18 June, where the voters of Wigan will have the opportunity to express a little of the rage urged by Nigel Farage in response to the Nowak murder.

Digwa’s family shouted “racist” at the Judge who sentenced him to a (light) twenty years in prison for the murder of Henry Nowak. Of course they did. They know all the pressure points and buzz words. They are schooled in the anti-white epithets.

This is what the entitled third world invaders of the West demand. And mostly get. It is where we are at.

A fork in the road.

Paul Collits

6 June 2026