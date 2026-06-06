PCPS Paul Collits Political Science

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Lapun Ozymandias's avatar
Lapun Ozymandias
18h

Paul - thank you for the links to the Lotus & Farage videos - they are extremely useful to help cut through the overload of incoming information out there.

On another matter - while at the shops, I noticed the headlines in today’s Weekend Australian. It looks like the people who run that publication are now bringing in their big guns to try and destroy Hanson - and therefore the political hope of many fed-up Australians that she will shake the foundations of the Uniparty. Their journalistic bias on Hanson justifies my decision to cancel my subscription to the Oz some years ago. I pray that the day will hasten when the Oz finally disappears into history - and thus remove the megaphone of Paul Kelly and bring silence to his annoying B/S pontifications from on high.

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Joe chiato's avatar
Joe chiato
18h

So it actually happened 6 months ago? And we've only heard about it now ? Thanks to Elon Musk.

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