I was in the local bookshop last week, and came across a book penned by a Covid criminal. He was in bragging mode. Covid criminals are a bit like that.

The book is titled Moonshot: Inside Pfizer's Nine-Month Race to Make the Impossible Possible (2022), and was written by the CEO of Pfizer, Albert Bourla, a close (kissy kissy) friend of Ursula von der Liar, who runs the European Union. And who gave Bourla the EU contract for the Covid vaccine rollout, sorted on the back of a restaurant receipt, or something similar.

The book was a Wall Street Journal best seller. Not surprisingly, given the Murdochs’ taste for vaccine mandates and eugenics.

Neither party, Bourla nor von der Liar, is in jail.

By the way, it was the gall of a corporate criminal, when deciding on his book title, to invoke the optimism of the sunny sixties and Camelot in his efforts to pretend that what Pfizer did – on behalf of the military industrial complex that was actually running the Covid psyop – was somehow heroic. Sickening. The book should have been pulped for causing distress to the loved ones of those who were killed or maimed by the products of Operation moonshot.

Coincidentally, news has recently come through of a study highlighted by The Vigilant Fox:

Dr. Steven Hatfill, a top HHS advisor, is now calling the COVID shots a “dangerous experiment,” warning that the vaccinated are producing “poison” inside their bodies.

And things may have just gotten worse.

A bombshell new study found that rats injected with human-equivalent mRNA doses suffered permanent ovarian damage—losing over 60% of their egg supply.

If this effect carries over to humans, we could be facing a devastating fertility crisis.

Data analyst Ed Dowd weighed in on X:

“Seriously guys this is just getting absurd. @naomirwolf warned about these kind of issues from her team’s review of the Pfizer papers and the effects on women. If this is true in humans we have a potential gigantic demographic time bomb globally. Just halt the jabs and investigate.”

And it might already be playing out in the real world.

Aussie17 has previously reported how hyper-vaxxed Singapore is currently experiencing a population collapse.

Watch Hatfill’s full comments and @ZeeeMedia’s breakdown of this disturbing development.

What’s happening now could shape the fate of humanity.

Source: The Vigilant Fox Telegram channel, 15 May 2025. See also:

Top HHS Medical Advisor Blasts mRNA Experiment—Reveals What’s Really Happening to the Vaccinated

A gigantic time bomb globally? Ed Dowd is normally right on the money. No wonder the search engine industrial complex – now search has become “anti-search”; seek and thou shall NOT find – is going after Hatfill. The hydroxychloroquine guy from the Covid era in now a big shot in the new Administration.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/may/05/covid-hydroxychloroquine-steve-hatfill

It isn’t only Hatfill making a connection between Covid vaccines and fertility decline. The evidence is mounting, one compelling, peer reviewed research study at a time. The science is all but settled, in fact. As they say. See another recent study:

NEW STUDY — Mass mRNA Injection Campaigns Likely Fueling the Global Fertility Collapse

Del Bigtree is also on the case.

FERTILITY FALLOUT: MRNA VACCINES LINKED TO OVARIAN DAMAGE - The HighWire

Others, too, are talking about this issue. Like Dr John Campbell.

And Naomi Wolf. Frequently. This will make all the other Covid vaccine harm stories – and there are plenty of those, hundreds, in fact, like turbo cancers, immune deficiency and myocarditis – seem second-tier. The Covid vax, for its progenitors, will be the gift that keeps on giving. With multi-generational consequences.

Ah, a global fertility collapse. Is this not precisely what the depopulators want? The question is, in view of the incontrovertible connection, whether it was all a deliberation depopulation play. Let us join some more dots. After all, the mark of high intelligence is the ability to make connections. Some will call it conspiracy research. It will all be denied by the establishment and its fellow travellers. Or ignored.

The Covid plandemic response was run globally by the World Health Organisation, coincidentally meeting next week in an attempt to secure a global pandemic treaty.

https://www.who.int/news/item/16-04-2025-who-member-states-conclude-negotiations-and-make-significant-progress-on-draft-pandemic-agreement

The WHO is largely funded by the Chinese Communist Party and Bill Gates, both very much fans of depopulation. Oh, and the Big Pharma drug cartel, as Woody Harrelson memorably described it to a bemused audience on Saturday Night Live. Trump has pulled the USA out of WHO. Australia remains up to our armpits in the totalitarian scam. The WHO gets to declare pandemics and then to dictate global responses. Good work if you can get it.

The connection between these developments – the Covid jab rollout, the impact on fertility and the push for depopulation – deserves serious scrutiny.

Bill Gates and his elite compadres in the World Economic Forum, the “Good Club” and Big Tech are wedded to global depopulation. As Alex Jones said (before all the recent studies proved him correct):

Bill Gates wants to depopulate and he wants you to take the shots so you live and they want to make us infertile.

Source: TruthAboutCOVID Telegram channel, 1 September 2024.

True and uncontroversial, despite the efforts of the fact checkers. See also Bill Gates and Klaus Schwab discussing disease and depopulation in 2008. One of many recordings available on Bitchute.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/I6UfWZ2EBJD2

The same forces were driving the push for global Covid vaccine take-up. They absolutely obsess over depopulation. This is all on the record. They have said it, over and over, and they mean it. The world has too many people, they say. They have no evidence of this, BTW.

There is a lot of history, of course, to the depopulation play. It started in 1798, if not before. There was abortion in Roman Empire times, but that may just have been about women (and men) wanting to be unencumbered by children, without global sustainability concerns. 1798 saw the publication of Thomas Malthus’s book, An Essay on the Principle of Population. It was an early attempt to scare people into thinking the earth was soon going to run out of food.

What about the twentieth century? Not only did we get Paul Ehrlich’s much debunked 1968 effort, The Population Bomb, the Club of Rome’s Limits to Growth and the Rio Earth Summit of 1992 which helped to birth and then embed the sinister ideology of “sustainability”, but we also had some very clever depopulation actions, players and strategies:

· The eugenics movement;

· The birth control pill;

· The work of Planned Parenthood, with its annual US taxpayer funding of $792m;

· The whole climate scam;

· Roe v Wade and the destruction of hundreds of millions of unborn lives;

· Bill Gates’ various experiments in Africa and India;

· The massive contribution of fascist and communist dictators, principally Hitler, Stalin, Mao and Pol Pot, through the culling of hundreds of millions of innocent lives;

· The efforts of the military industrial complex to ensure forever wars;

· The efforts of processed food, drug, tobacco and alcohol companies to shorten our lives;

· The work of ZPG zealots in infiltrating education systems across the globe to embed their ideology;

· The networking skills of the Rockefellers and their skill-set in building, empowering, nurturing and maintaining powerful and stable coalitions of depopulators across the ideological spectrum, coalitions that have included rabid greenies, bankers, investors, private equity companies, the consultant industrial complex, world government globalists, pliant politicians on the take, NGOs, journalists and renewables scammers;

· The fruits of gain of function research and the development of lab viruses that can jump from animals to human;

· The creation of what RFK Jr has called engineered pandemics, and of a well-resourced and well-connected pandemic planning industry;

· The creation of lethal, non-safety-tested mRNA vaccines.

Not a bad start, but there is still much more work to be done, the depopulation true believers opine. All of this is despite a real population crisis, as in, there are too few people, not too many, for we are not reproducing enough babies to replace us. Mark Steyn and others have been on about the “demography is destiny” for quite some time. For at least a generation, it is only the Muslims that have been doing replacement theory. In every sense of that term.

Why should we not take Team Gates at its word? They are lunatics, of course. Bad actors. But they absolutely run the place. They have the power to enact their fantasies. The political puppets (Macron, Starmer, Merz) may or may not be cokeheads-on-trains.

See also:

It matters little. Mind you, all the elites’ fact checkers are on THAT case, so some people clearly think it matters. A narrative-driver’s work is never done. More importantly, the puppets-of-the-day have the keys to the earthly kingdom, gifted to them from their globalist masters.

The mRNA vaccines were never safe. They were never needed. They were never effective. They were improperly authorised. The tsunami of peer reviewed studies that have appeared since 2020 show this to be so. “The science”. That we should all follow, they say, endlessly.

In particular, the evidence that the Covid vaccines manufactured by the best-selling Bourla and his competitors and delivered to the world by the US military industrial complex – see under Deborah Birx – have caused real, serious and ongoing harm to the poor simps who took them is incontrovertible. The Covid vaccines have killed millions. They saved no one. They remain on the market. They have been endorsed by simp governments like those of Morrison and Albanese. Still. To this day. They were spruiked by eugenicists and their sons, like Rupert Murdoch, titular head of The Australian newspaper, aka The Daily Vaccinator. And by all of the grant troughing academics. All are implicated in the Covid vaccine death cult. The louder the pro-vax voices, the greater the guilt they should be feeling, but never will. They still believe their own bullshit. They have been programmed to.

The cover-up thesis is consistent with the conspiracy, n’est-ce pas? It isn’t just convergent opportunism.

What if it were all planned? What if those who have endlessly spruiked depopulation came up with a vaccine that … attacked fertility? It looks like a pretty good theory. If it quacks like a duck … Blind Freddie territory. After all, Bill Gates has been doing it, in India and in Africa, for decades. In plain sight.

Mercifully, the US Department of Health and Human Services under Trump and RFK Jr is now run by human beings wedded to truth, non-corruption and the health of Americans. Astonishing, I know. Progress against the forces of evil will be slow but methodical. They have ceased to recommend

Meantime, Albert Bourla continues to receive revenues from the sales of his book. And the governments who enabled his global play continue to be re-elected. Including down under.

Paul Collits

18 May 2025