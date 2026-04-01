PCPS Paul Collits Political Science

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Watersnake's avatar
Watersnake
5d

I can’t un-see the shite-fight for chairs on the upper deck of the Titanic while the oil iceberg makes its first breech of the hull.

Politics is a tad too late to save anything, not even their own skins.

If your good readers haven’t started stocking up a backup supply of essentials yet, I’m here to sadly remind that no ‘government’ is coming to save us.

Reply
Share
Max Rawnsley's avatar
Max Rawnsley
5d

Howard is fighting on selective memory.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul Collits · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture