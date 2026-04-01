Before the recent South Australian election, the endless John Howard opined that the former Liberal Senator and former Australian Conservatives leader, Cory Bernardi, “wouldn’t trouble the scorers” in that election.

Howard is well known to be a cricket tragic, hence the metaphor. Here is AI search doing a neat summary of the sequence of events:

Former Australian Prime Minister John Howard used the phrase to predict that Cory Bernardi’s defection to One Nation and candidacy in the South Australian state election would be a failure.

Here are the key details regarding this comment from early 2026:

· The Prediction: Howard stated in an interview with The Advertiser that he didn’t think Bernardi would “trouble the scorers” at the March election. · The Criticism: Howard described Bernardi as “desperate for recognition” and dismissed his new party, One Nation, as a “grievance vehicle” rather than a serious political movement. · Context: This was a response to Cory Bernardi’s decision to leave the Liberal Party to join Pauline Hanson’s One Nation. · Response: Barnaby Joyce hit back at Howard, suggesting that a former PM in Sydney shouldn’t be telling South Australians who to vote for. · Background: The phrase “won’t trouble the scorers” is a cricket idiom meaning that someone will not make any meaningful contribution or impact (i.e., scored no runs)

Oops. Not so fast, Mr Howard, as the ever-respectful Cory calls him.

History records that One Nation scored 22.5 per cent of the primary vote in the Pink State. In the Lower House. They did even better in the Upper House.

As Antony Green has pointed out, ON finished in the top two in about half the State’s 47 electorates. As Bob Day of the Family Party has conceded, ON has hoovered up most of the former micro party votes. There is now only one real micro party game in town. Put another way, ON is no longer remotely micro. This is the result of brand recognition, ON’s consistency in policy formulation over thirty years and the fact that Pauline has been proven right on just about everything. Right AND in tune with broad alt-right electoral sentiment. To use the old cliché, ON says what many of us are thinking. It is a matter of both clarity AND courage. The times are suiting it.

ON has pushed the Liberals down to 19.4 per cent. Yep, the Libs are now teens, and (of course) continue to act like teens. More on this below.

Oh, and the unspellable Labor Premier’s “historic” landslide occurred on the back of achieving 37 per cent of the primary vote. Not a stunning mandate, methinks. It doesn’t take much to get a landslide these days, but the electoral system (compulsory preferential and non-proportional) does repeatedly deliver government to politicians that most voters loathe, or at least don’t want to vote for.

https://result.ecsa.sa.gov.au/

Oh, and the same idiotic Australian preferential voting system has delivered one seat to a candidate (a girly-pops independent) who actually came fourth. In the seat of Finnis.

https://www.news.com.au/national/south-australia/election-analyst-antony-green-stunned-as-historic-moment-unfolds-in-south-australia/news-story/5878e2bea8c68136f1f7fbe526ddac7c

Yes, Independents have won four seats, equal to or perhaps better than ON, only with 4.8 per cent of the primary vote. The Libs have five (at the time of writing). The system simply does not deliver what the people want, now, if it ever did. Labor’s 37 per cent delivered 34 of the 47 seats. WTF? Something is amiss.

ON is tracking towards three, maybe four, seats in the SA Lower House. And Cory has company in the Upper House too. Here, ON scored over 24 per cent of the primary vote, and the Liberals 17.6 per cent. There are 22 seats in the Upper House, and ON has 2.9 quotas against Labor with 4.4 and the Liberals with 2.1. Antony Green thinks ON will get three seats upstairs.

In short, Cory troubled the scorers.

Two developments over the weekend have confirmed that the Liberals remain a sick joke. Both sick, and a joke. First, we had Andrew Hastie, once seen by some as the hope of the side, going full-Turnshit. Another Malchurian candidate by the looks, following the Canavan implosion.

https://politicom.com.au/canavan-face-plants-at-first-hurdle/

A polite commenter at The Australian called Hastie’s contribution a “word salad”. Nah. It was gobbledegook.

https://www.theaustralian.com.au/subscribe/news/1/?sourceCode=TAWEB_WRE170_a_GGL&dest=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.theaustralian.com.au%2Fnation%2Fandrew-hastie-to-liberals-no-medals-for-neoliberalisms-last-stand%2Fnews-story%2Fe029cd68a29186780b991cf10ec2b593&memtype=anonymous&mode=premium&v21=GROUPA-Segment-2-NOSCORE

Hastie sees the end of neoliberalism, whatever he thinks that is. He doesn’t really say. Here he is accidentally right but for the wrong reasons. And he is playing catch-up with ON, which pronounced neoliberalism dead eons ago. But who actually knows what Hastie is talking about, here?

Then there is the Iran war. I will deal with this separately, and I am not a great fan, but it is nowhere as black and white as Hastie suggests. It is a bit early to call it a disaster, recalling Chou En Lai’s apt comments on the French Revolution. Hastie needs to stay in his own lane, at the very least, and especially if veering into economic policy and foreign policy lanes involves the muddying of waters.

All this is because of ON’s rise.

Clearly, Pauline is messing with Liberal heads. They are all about, and looking more rabbit-in-the-headlights than ever. And still … STILL … talking about themselves. They simply do not get it, like those Japanese soldiers who emerged from Pacific jungles decades after the last big war ended, still assuming there were battles to be joined with the enemies they had before.

The second, totally weird – even by Liberal standards – development on the weekend was the ejection of Moira Deeming from the VicLib ticket, and the insertion in her stead of an Indian PDF file defender. It is a cliché, I know, but you could not make this up.

Until last weekend, no one outside the murky, bottom-feeding confines of the VicLibs had even heard of Dinesh Gourisetty. Alas, we now cannot unsee it. Per the ABC:

… a day later Mr Gourisetty was facing pressure from within the party to step aside, following revelations he provided a character reference to a man convicted of grooming and sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in 2021. Kashyap Patel pleaded guilty in 2024 to one count each of grooming a child under 16 years of age, transmitting indecent communication to a person under 16 years of age, and sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age. The County Court judgement reveals Patel received a character reference from his “good friend of 4 years” Dinesh Gourisetty.

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2026-03-30/moira-deeming-liberal-mp-dinesh-gourisetty-election/106510894

And Patel wasn’t even mentioned in the Epstein files.

The entirely obvious question remains. Why does Moira Deeming even want to be associated with these creeps? Why does Alex Antic, for that matter? Tony Abbott? The endless JWH? Moira’s touching faith amounts to an inversion of the old Groucho Marx line. Moira WOULD belong to a club that wouldn’t have her as a member. The VicLib church is clearly not sufficiently broad to accommodate Ms Deeming.

The post Deeming defeat gloatings of Victorian political gnomes like Louise Staley – the serial-losing pre-selection candidate and former chief of staff to the unlamented dropkick, John Pesutto, she who advised him to go after Deeming in a defamatory way and with whom I once had lunch some decades ago – not to mention the representative of something called Liberal Pride, Heath Wilson, merely demonstrate both the moral turpitude of these people and their total lack of suitability for public service. “The bitch lost”, was Heath’s contribution. Poofters for conservatism? Dykes for liberalism? Yikes.

Perhaps the VicLibs’ problems all simply boil down to having too many Wilsons. Heath. Tim. Jess. Again, yikes. As for any “pride” the VicLibs might claim to have, well … Thirty odd years of miserable failure are hardly anything of which to be proud.

Former Liberal MP Nicolle Flint noted:

I literally have no words to describe how appalling the behaviour of many in the @liberalvic party has been to Moira Deeming MP - over past years & even more so over the past 24 hours - disgraceful & disgusting. Moira & all the normal & sensible Liberals around Australia deserve so much better.

https://www.facebook.com/NicolleFlintLiberal/videos/i-literally-have-no-words-to-describe-how-appalling-the-behaviour-of-many-in-the/813461217889786/

Literally no words. And we all thought the woke types were meant to be kind and caring.

While ever the wets run the Liberal Party, in both its administrative and parliamentary wings, there is zip hope for the Moira Deemings of this world, zip hope for the coalition/dream team of “good” Liberals and ON, and (consequently) zip hope for the nation. For the argument in support of the “dream team”, see The Spectator:

A glorious coalition, part 2 | The Spectator Australia

Not going to happen on Michael Photios’s watch.

The ruling faction would rather keep coming last in elections so long as they keep coming first in the internal navel gazing for which the Libs are rightly (in)famous. The Libs will remain a busted flush, or in Clint Eastwood’s more colourful term, a clusterfuck.

Establishment pundits, especially the allies of moderate Liberals and assorted centrists – think Paul Kelly and Terry Barnes – are tacking to the position of “a vote for Hanson is a vote for Labor”. That is also the Taylor/Canavan line. They aren’t entirely wrong, given the electoral system and the fact that, so far, ON hasn’t harvested too many Labor voters. Certainly not enough. But these pundits are also acting as agents of the UniParty, whether they intend this or not. I suspect that, mostly they do (intend this).

Now, onwards to Farrer for the by-election, where ON is narrowly leading the teal girly-pops candidate. The proof of that pudding will be in the flow of Lib and Nat preferences. Suffice it to say that Farrer is shaping as THE most interesting by-election in Australia’s history. It may or may not be the most consequential.

The danger for ON is that it might have peaked, in the same way that the emerging evidence on Reform UK from the polls there suggests that Farage has. See the Lotus Eaters for the latest on this.

The fundamental reset-of-politics theory may come aground on the shallow shoals of the flawed voting system, always intended to prop up political “stability” and now seldom if ever delivering what might accurately be called a mandate. (Preferential voting for the House of Representatives was first used in 1918. Proportional representation was introduced into the Senate in 1949).

No, our system has made the notion of elected mandates a thing of the distant past. Maybe that is why so many people are angry, because disenfranchised. The soft-headed pundits and the Coalition parties might want to ponder this. At best, many of the emergent analyses are only partially true.

https://www.afr.com/politics/one-nation-now-speaks-for-a-generation-politics-ignored-20260329-p5zjnb

Contra the Fin Review, ON is now very popular, not primarily because recent UniParty governments have hurt their voters’ economic interests, but because these governments do not respect the wishes of the people on any number of economic AND non-economic issues. It is more down to globalism, an ideology, than globalisation, a set of economic developments aided by technology as well as massive policy shifts. Voters often vote against their economic interests. I know I do.

To sum up:

· Albo is in the toilet, but still rules with a thumping majority and absolutely NO mandate to govern, let alone to ruin our country with debt, foreigners, woke and windfarms; · ON is surging but electorally becalmed, ideologically coherent and on-message but mostly voiceless in the corridors of power; · The Coalition doesn’t know what it believes or thinks anymore, is a farcical rabble, and, so, is cooked; · If Andrew Hastie is the answer, God only knows what the question is; · The Greens are treading water but with geographically concentrated votes, still wield enormous power – in cahoots with cashed-up interest groups trading as NGOs and foreign corporate money, to rip our environment and the country to shreds; and · The electoral system will remain untouched precisely BECAUSE it delivers the legacy parties what their crave above all else … the whiff of ministerial leather and pathways to post-politics careers and wealth.

And, all the while, the country sinks further into the economic, social and cultural abyss.

Yes, Cory certainly troubled the scorers over in SA. A little like their cricket team has just done, much to the surprise of both the Sheffield Shield favourites (Victoria, ironically) AND the pundits (again).

But just how much will change, for Cory’s victory? For phase two ON progress, we need working class Labor voters to recognise that the ALP hates them and so to surge across the aisle. Otherwise, ON will simply end up doing the equivalent to the Coalition of what the DLP did to Labor (and for Menzies) in the 1950s and 1960s.

Then the dissident voters will need to contemplate other avenues to redemption and to escape from the mire.

Paul Collits

1 April 2026