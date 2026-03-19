Someone once said, probably during the Covid fascism period, that the only people who can enjoy real free speech in Western “democracies” are the retired and those who do not depend for their incomes on government contracts. If you are an employee, forget it.

No free speech for you.

For those who believe we enjoy free speech in Australia, please read on.

We do not. And section 18c of the Human Rights legislation, which exercised so many good-old-right folks a decade or so ago, has very little to do with the demise of free speech in Australia. A hell of a lot of energy was expended on that side-street. The Liberal Party left used Abbott’s “failure” to abolish 18c to shaft him.

No, the cause of the death of free speech lies elsewhere. And it lies, as so many historic events do, at the confluence of a number of critical events or developments. A bit like Agatha Christie’s explanation of murder in Towards Zero.

Which is the prime mover? Take your pick:

· The victory of woke;

· The corporatisation of society, government, industry, education and the third sector;

· The ascendancy of reputation management and narrative control as drivers of behaviour in public-facing institutions;

· The progressivist left’s deep understanding of how the world works, its diligence in tracking down enemies and its ruthlessness in destroying its prey;

· The emergence of fact checking as a profession, with its tendency to offence archeology;

· The power of all-seeing technology;

· The willingness of corporates – broadly defined – to exhibit endlessly their cravenness;

· The dependence of institutions on “funding” and the willingness of said institutions to sacrifice their free-speaking employees – the very few who actually speak their minds publicly on issues that might cause their employers grief;

· The related realisation by employees and many independent contractors that they are now part of a “precariat”, where the loss of the current job or contract may mean career destruction;

· The ultimate loyalty of any corporate institution is to its future viability as it perceives it, hence its willingness to throw its employees under the bus.

It is a confluence thing. And a complex story. It is a case of all these emergent societal trends coming together. At the same time. It is perfect storm time.

The result? The utter parking, sidelining, rendering redundant, or however you wish to describe it, of free speech. Especially for employees of organisations capable of being ideologically blackmailed. By the journeyman junior journalists at The Guardian or The Age.

The process is familiar. Employee says something controversial. Say, about immigration. It gets reported. By a leftist teenaged journo. The perp gets accused of being “far right”. A racist. The employing organisation freaks. Reputation damage! Existential threat! Government funding! The solution? Sack the employee. Reputation saved. But … reputation also destroyed. If those who should be paying attention are. Those thinking a little more deeply about “reputation” might conclude that sacking an employee for standing up for the founding values of the institution might just be a little smelly.

Short summary of where we are …

No one can afford to exercise his “right” to free speech, these days. Unless he simply doesn’t care what anyone thinks of his opinions, or he can afford not to care. Where the issue is not putting food on the family table.

It all puts 18c in the shade.

What if you put your head and your words above the parapet? Well, there is Toby Young’s Free Speech Union. Which now has a branch in Australia.

https://freespeechunion.au/

It is a great initiative. But it will not be for everyone. Even if you have someone in your corner, you may not wish to enter the (legal) process which turns out, always, to be the punishment.

Al this is what makes those speak out against injustice or corruption or evil government or craven caving to the zeitgeist and who have much to lose by so doing.

Who are the big criminals in this emerging dictatorship? I don’t blame the progressivists and leftists and assorted communists and enemy-hunters. This is their life. Their enfeebled, pathetic life of the eternally bored fact checker class. Where their ideology is their life. If anything, we should admire their commitment to the fight. Their fight. A fight with which most of us are unwilling to engage.

No, the true evil doers in this game are the institutions who claim to defend the values whose desecration the dissidents call out but then turn on their own. While all the while defending both free speech and the Western civilisation which they crave to uphold. Not much heavy lifting going on here, methinks.

This week a story came out of Britain that sheds light on all this. The headline tells the story:

PE Teacher Who Told Migrants to “Respect Our Laws or Leave” Banned From Classroom Despite Being Cleared of Racism and it Being Recommended That He Keep His Job.

https://dailysceptic.org/2026/03/18/pe-teacher-who-told-migrants-to-respect-our-laws-or-leave-banned-from-classroom-despite-being-cleared-of-racism-and-it-being-recommended-that-he-keep-his-job/

These stories are pretty rare. Why? Simply because most employees are wise to the stakes involved. And they value the opinions of their partners/spouses who, know doubt, advise them to keep their mouths firmly shut.

Whose job is it to lead the push-back?

Institutions tethered to the State can’t do much, when the whole apparatus of government is conjoined with woke ideology. Hence, it is up to those institutions at a slight distance from government who claim and possess a semblance of independence to strike a blow for free speech. Courage is demanded, and it is seldom forthcoming. Funding comfort rules. It defeats by a fair distance the principles on which these institutions were founded.

Do you still think we have free speech across Western democracies? Real freedom of speech? No, I didn’t think so.

Paul Collits

19 March 2026